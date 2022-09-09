Read full article on original website
The best third-party widgets for your iOS 16 Lock Screen
Many features within iOS 16 are user-facing, while others unlock additional functionality for developers. The new Lock Screen widgets are a bit of both. A bevy of Apple stock apps have them, and Apple has created a developer API for third-party applications to tie in.
All the changes & new features in Apple's iOS 16.1 beta
Following the release of its massiveiOS 16 update, Apple has already moving on. Here's what we've found hiding in the iOS 16.1 developer beta.
iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, tvOS 16.1, watchOS 9.1 developer betas now available
Apple has resumed the beta cycle withiOS 16.1, tvOS 16.1, and watchOS 9.1 joining iPadOS 16.1 on the latest developer testing release.
Apple Watch Series 8 & SE review roundup: Few reasons to upgrade
Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE reviews are in, and while the new Crash Detection and temperature sensing features are useful, most say upgrades aren't necessary unless buyers are coming from very old models.
How Apple Watch low power mode works, and what it turns off
Low Power Mode is inwatchOS 9, extending the battery life of the Apple Watch by reducing overall power usage. Here's how to activate it, and what it turns off.
Battery percentage won't show on all iPhones running iOS 16
Although Apple brought back the option for a battery percentage icon in iOS 16, it has now confirmed that several iPhones will not be able to display it. Every iPhone until 2017's iPhone X had the ability to show a percentage battery life figure at the top of the screen. It was removed because Apple had to conserve space in order to add Face ID and other sensors in the radical redesign that came with the iPhone X.
OtterBox releases new colorful cases for the iPhone 14 lineup
OtterBox has teased two lines of colorful cases for theiPhone 14 product line that are compatible with MagSafe. The...
Sonos releases long-awaited Sub Mini for $429
After a series of leaks, Sonos has released its long-awaited Sub Mini as a more affordable way to add substantial bass in small to medium-sized rooms. The Sub Mini, available in both black and white, has a cylindrical shape with a hole directly in the center. It's designed to bolster your existing setup with a Sonos Ray or Beam soundbar, Sonos One, or other Sonos devices.
Supply chain gearing up to ship new MacBook Pro
Apple is expected to hold a second special fall event in October, one that will likely feature the Mac and iPad segments of the company's product catalog. According to one report, the Mac side is just about ready to go, and mass assembly has begun. According to a report on...
iOS 16 adoption slightly ahead of iOS 15 after 24 hours
Early adoption rates foriOS 16 have been revealed in a new report, with the new update slightly ahead of iOS 15 after 24 hours.
Compared: iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro
Apple made considerable upgrades to theiPhone 14 Pro while making fewer than usual to the iPhone 14. Here's how the two similar-sized flagship iPhone models differ.
Apple's homepage is experiencing partial outages
Apple's website is currently experiencing issues and partial outages, causing the site to load incorrectly for many users. On...
Aqara launches HomeKit-compatible smart radiator thermostat
Aqara is adding aHomeKit-compatible smart radiator thermostat to automate hydronic radiators, which can receive signals from outside the unit itself.
Apple's Dr. Sumbul Desai to speak at Web Summit 2022
Apple's vice president of health, Dr. Sumbul Desai, is heading to Lisbon, Portugal to speak at Web Summit 2022. Dr. Desai will attend the conference to speak on "Apple's bold vision for healthcare." Her presentation will focus on how the company uses the Apple Watch, iPhone, and iOS to "revolutionize...
Amazon releases new Kindle & Kindle Kids with USB-C
Both eReaders include a new 6-inch 300ppi display that bring dark mode to the Kindle lineup for the first time. Amazon says that the improved screen brings the digital reading experience closer to paper books. The new Kindle's 16GB of storage provides more space for ebooks, and it has a...
iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Pro review roundup: Pro is the way to go
The first reviews for Apple's iPhone 14 andiPhone 14 Pro, lineup are here, and they heavily favor the pro lineup with its camera and display changes.
How to fix app widgets not appearing on iOS 16 Lock Screen
If a third-party app's Lock Screen widgets don't appear available to install, here's the workaround to getiOS 16 to recognize them.
Adobe buys XD rival Figma for $20 billion
Digital UI and UX design firm Figma is being acquired by Adobe, which has competed in the same space with its Adobe XD software.
Photographer Austin Mann puts the iPhone 14 Pro through its paces
As is tradition, travel photographer Austin Mann has provided a first look at what theiPhone 14 Pro can do in the hands of a skilled photographer.
First iPhone 14 Pro Max teardown reveals internal redesigns
A first teardown of the new iPhone 14 Pro Max shows a redesigned Face ID sensor, plus larger camera system, and a new heat sink. The first deliveries of the iPhone 14 range are not due until Friday, September 16, but one YouTuber has already received an iPhone 14 Pro Max -- and taken it apart.
