Read full article on original website
Related
KEVN
Woman found dead at Rapid City Care Campus
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 31-year-old woman was found unresponsive at the Care Campus on Kansas City Street about 10 this morning. Detox staff started lifesaving measures until the woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
Southern Minnesota News
Madison Lake teen seriously injured in Highway 14 crash
A Madison Lake teen was seriously injured in a crash on Highway 14 east of Eagle Lake Monday afternoon. The state patrol hasn’t yet identified the 16-year-old girl, who was flown from the crash scene with life-threatening injuries. The crash happened at about 4:45 p.m. when a dump truck,...
Southern Minnesota News
4 injured in Highway 15 crash
Four people were injured Saturday in a crash on Highway 15 when a pickup drove through a stop sign. The crash happened at about 4:40 a.m. The Minnesota State Patrol says the pickup, which was westbound on Sibley Co Rd 8 failed to stop at the stop sign entering Highway 15, then collided in the intersection with an SUV that was northbound on Highway 15.
Motorcyclist killed in Olmsted County crash
ORION TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A motorcyclists was killed along Highway 52 in Olmsted County Saturday evening.The crash happened near mile marker 36, in Orion Township.Police say the motorcycle collided with a Chevrolet Traverse heading in the opposite direction.The driver of the motorcycle -- identified by the State Patrol as 36-year-old Rick Jay Hutton -- was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.The State Patrol also reported that they're investigating whether the driver of the Chevrolet, a 57-year-old from Chatfield, was under the influence of alcohol.Neither that driver, nor his passenger, were injured in the crash.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEVN
Black Hills motorcycle rider returns from trip to all 48 mainland states
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - When Rapid City resident Emily Wiegel isn’t working as a nurse at Monument Health, you can find her on her Indian Motorcycle looking for a new riding challenge. Emily was welcomed back to the Black Hills by cheering fans in the parking lot of Indian...
KEVN
‘Suspected’ human remains found after Belle Fourche house fire
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Several law enforcement agencies are investigating circumstances around suspected human remains found after a house fire in Belle Fourche Sunday. The fire was about 5:30 a.m., at 19145 Canyon Lane. South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation agents were asked by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office...
kotatv.com
Wyoming man arrested following shooting in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Casper, Wyo., man is arrested following a shooting Sunday night on the 1200 block of Fifth Street in Rapid City. Dylan Adkins, 20, is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a controlled weapon (a shotgun with an altered barrel). A release from the...
kduz.com
Fatal Stearns Co Motorcycle Crash
One person died and another was injured when two motorcycles went off a road south of Melrose Sunday afternoon. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says at 2:18pm, they were notified of a motorcycle crash on County Road 13 just south of 360th Street in Grove Township. While enroute, information...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEVN
Remains found in structure fire near Belle Fourche
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation is looking into a suspected crime after human remains were found in a structure fire near Belle Fourche. The city’s fire services were notified of the fire at a home on Canyon Lane early Sunday morning. Once...
Rochester Motorcyclist Killed in Alcohol-Involved Crash
Chatfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says alcohol was involved in a head-on crash that killed a Rochester motorcyclist last night. The deadly collision was reported around 9:50 PM on Highway 52 about a mile north of Chatfield. The State Patrol says the motorcyclist was traveling south on the highway when he collided with a northbound SUV driven by 57-year-old Nicholas Sprau of Chatfield. He and his passenger were not injured, but the crash report indicates alcohol was detected in the SUV driver.
newscenter1.tv
RCPD arrest suspect in firearm discharge incident
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of 5th Street shortly after 10 p.m. Sept. 11 for a report of a male who had fired a shotgun at a residence. Officers made contact with witnesses when they arrived on scene and...
newscenter1.tv
Hearings continue for New York man accused in three Rapid City murders
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Hearings are still ongoing for a New York City man charged with three counts of murder in Rapid City. Arnson Absolu from the Bronx was arrested on September 3, 2020 in New York and charged in connection with the deaths of Charles Red Willow and Ashley Nagy. Nagy and Red Willow were found shot to death in an SUV at Thomson Park in Rapid City on August 24, 2020.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEVN
Renovation for a Canyon Lake Park pond will begin soon
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The plan to renovate one of the ponds by Canyon Lake was approved during the Rapid City Public Works Committee meeting Tuesday. This authorized staff to advertise for the reconstruction and approved the $750,000 that will go toward the project. The pond will get new...
KEVN
Attempt to sell stolen copper ends with arrests in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Thousands of dollars-worth of copper fittings was stolen from a Rapid City construction site but the suspected thieves were snagged when they tried to sell it. The three Rapid City people, 25-year-old Christopher Peters, 22-year-old Michael Spack, and 35-year-old Jeanine Yarbar, were arrested and charged...
kotatv.com
Rapid City woman arrested following four-car crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 35-year-old Rapid Cityy woman is arrested following a downtown crash about 7:30 Wednesday night. Clevia Womack is charged with sixth offense driving under the influence, failure to obey a traffic signal and reckless driving. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department,...
newscenter1.tv
Public input needed for rest area, welcome center study
SPEARFISH, S.D. — The South Dakota Department of Transportation is collaborating with the South Dakota Department of Tourism and Stantec Consulting to hold an open house public meeting at the Spearfish City Hall Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Department of Tourism and SDDOT have...
newscenter1.tv
Police arrest three for stolen items
RAPID CITY, S.D. — At around 7:45 a.m. Sept. 12, Rapid City Police Department officers responded to a report of a trailer at a construction site that had its locks cut. The report also stated that a number of items were taken from the trailer. The stolen items include a large amount of copper fittings valued in the thousands of dollars.
newscenter1.tv
Here’s a look at celebrating women who protect and serve in the Rapid City Police Department
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Every year, Sept. 12 is recognized as National Police Woman Day. It’s a chance to celebrate the women who protect and serve, as well as a way to recruit more women into law enforcement. For the Rapid City Police Department (RCPD), they posted on...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City School Resource Officer: “This is where I belong”
RAPID CITY, S.D. — It’s the collision of two worlds – law enforcement and education. School Resource Officers in the Rapid City Area School District work every day to build relationships with students to ensure safety and healthy development. One of those SRO’s is Deputy Alix Whittle....
KIMT
Dodge Co. man found deceased at bottom of cliff in South Dakota
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. - A 24-year-old Mantorville man's body was found at the bottom of a cliff in South Dakota. Alex Verburg has been identified as the person whose body was found after a report from the Rapid City Police Department regarding a missing person. "The ensuing investigation led local...
Comments / 0