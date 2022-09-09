ORION TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A motorcyclists was killed along Highway 52 in Olmsted County Saturday evening.The crash happened near mile marker 36, in Orion Township.Police say the motorcycle collided with a Chevrolet Traverse heading in the opposite direction.The driver of the motorcycle -- identified by the State Patrol as 36-year-old Rick Jay Hutton -- was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.The State Patrol also reported that they're investigating whether the driver of the Chevrolet, a 57-year-old from Chatfield, was under the influence of alcohol.Neither that driver, nor his passenger, were injured in the crash.

OLMSTED COUNTY, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO