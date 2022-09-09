Read full article on original website
Martha's Vineyard residents call migrant flights by Florida governor a 'stunt'
MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Mass., Sept 15 (Reuters) - Some residents of the wealthy liberal enclave of Martha's Vineyard decried a move by Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to fly dozens of migrants to the vacation island as a political "stunt," as local officials and volunteers scrambled to help the confused new arrivals.
Russian analyst charged with lying to the FBI about the Steele dossier was a paid informant for the bureau, court filing reveals
A Russian analyst who was charged with lying to the FBI about the infamous Steele dossier had been a paid informant for the bureau, a court filing claimed on Tuesday. Igor Danchenko was allegedly recruited as an FBI mole in March 2017 - more than four years before he was indicted for lying to federal investigators about information he gave to former British spy Christopher Steele.
