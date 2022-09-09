A Russian analyst who was charged with lying to the FBI about the infamous Steele dossier had been a paid informant for the bureau, a court filing claimed on Tuesday. Igor Danchenko was allegedly recruited as an FBI mole in March 2017 - more than four years before he was indicted for lying to federal investigators about information he gave to former British spy Christopher Steele.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 25 MINUTES AGO