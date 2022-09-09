ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Comments / 0

Related
NBC12

A rare third straight La Niña winter expected, could impact Virginia’s winter

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It looks like we are in for the third La Niña winter in a row this year, and that could have implications for our winter weather here in Virginia. If La Niña does continue into the winter, it will be just the third time in recorded history with three straight La Niña years. NOAA predicts an 80% chance La Niña continues from November through January. La Niña refers to cooler than average waters near the equator in the pacific ocean - which can alter weather patterns in other parts of the globe too.
NBC12

First Alert Weather Day: Isolated strong to severe storm possible late this afternoon/evening

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Monday is a First Alert Weather Day for the threat of an isolated strong to severe storm late this afternoon into the evening. All of central and southern Virginia is in a level 1 out of 5 marginal threat for an isolated strong to severe storm. Storms will be hit or miss (not everyone will see them). There is a slightly higher chance for a severe storm north of I-64, especially towards the Northern Neck.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blue Ridge, VA
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
City
Blacksburg, VA
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fri#Last Updated
progressivegrocer.com

World’s Largest Indoor Vertical Farm Coming to Virginia

Plenty Unlimited Inc. is poised to build the largest indoor vertical farm in the world with a $300 million, 120-acre campus near Richmond, Va. Ground has already been broken on the new facility and it is expected to begin rolling out produce by late 2023 or early 2024. The vertical...
RICHMOND, VA
wvtf.org

Virginia is required to follow California EV standard, dealers prepare for electric future

For many car buyers, finding an electric vehicle can be difficult. But a new Virginia law is about to dramatically transform the landscape of automobile sales. Don't California my Virginia. That's the bumper sticker slogan for people opposed to the new mandate of a California board that now applies here in Virginia – a requirement that all new automobiles delivered to Virginia will be electric by 2035.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WHSV

Virginia Dept. of Forestry urges acorn collection

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With temperatures falling, the Virginia Department of Forestry is looking for your help. In efforts to grow the next generation of trees, VDOF is asking Virginian’s to pick up acorns and drop them off at any of its locations until October 14. VDOF will plant...
VIRGINIA STATE
L. Cane

What are the Richest Cities in Florida in 2022?

When you live in a place for a while, you may eventually believe that some areas are better off financially than others. Florida may be no different. Some areas of Florida are arguably more wealthy than others. When you think of the wealthiest places in Florida, you may automatically picture beach towns and cities, but it turns out that, according to one list, Florida's richest town isn't exactly beachfront at all, although parts of it are lake front.
FLORIDA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke crash cleared

UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A crash along I-581N at mile marker .2 is causing delays Sunday in Roanoke. The north left lane, center lane and shoulder are closed, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
ROANOKE, VA
Inside Nova

Freight rail strike would mean full shutdown for Virginia Railway Express

Virginia Railway Express is telling passengers to find travel alternatives on Friday in the event of a full freight rail strike. Labor unions representing over 130,000 freight rail workers are threatening to strike if improved wages and working conditions are not met, as the major rail companies have failed to reach new contracts with the two primary unions. While the strike would have the biggest impact on freight movement – possibly causing major disruption to an already-delicate supply chain – it could also have an impact on some passenger rail networks that rely on privately-owned track.
VIRGINIA STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Historic battlefield preservation efforts in Virginia continue

Only a couple of months ago, I told you about Virginia getting a new battlefield park when the American Battlefield Trust (ABT) donated 1,700 acres to the commonwealth for a new unit of the state park system. Culpeper Battlefields State Park is slated to open on July 1, 2024.
VIRGINIA STATE
Government Technology

West Virginia Utility Proposes Rate Hike to Fund Internet Expansion

(TNS) — Appalachian Power has proposed a rate hike to pay for expanding broadband infrastructure in Logan and Mingo counties. The company filed a request Wednesday with the West Virginia Public Service Commission to increase its broadband surcharge rates by $3.6 million, effective March 1. If approved, the move...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy