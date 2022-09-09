Read full article on original website
NBC12
A rare third straight La Niña winter expected, could impact Virginia’s winter
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It looks like we are in for the third La Niña winter in a row this year, and that could have implications for our winter weather here in Virginia. If La Niña does continue into the winter, it will be just the third time in recorded history with three straight La Niña years. NOAA predicts an 80% chance La Niña continues from November through January. La Niña refers to cooler than average waters near the equator in the pacific ocean - which can alter weather patterns in other parts of the globe too.
WSLS
NWS will soon issue new cold weather alerts instead of wind chill alerts
Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of the Beyond The Forecast weather newsletter!. We know it can get awfully cold in our area during the wintertime. In fact, the coldest temperature ever recorded in Virginia happened in our region! Pembroke dipped to -30°F on Jan. 22, 1985. While...
Augusta Free Press
Leaf peepers: Best times to view fall foliage in Virginia, color predictions
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. All signs are pointing to a vibrant season of autumn color this year, thanks to plenty of summer and early fall rain, says a Virginia Tech tree physiology expert. “We have plenty of moisture in the soil...
NBC12
First Alert Weather Day: Isolated strong to severe storm possible late this afternoon/evening
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Monday is a First Alert Weather Day for the threat of an isolated strong to severe storm late this afternoon into the evening. All of central and southern Virginia is in a level 1 out of 5 marginal threat for an isolated strong to severe storm. Storms will be hit or miss (not everyone will see them). There is a slightly higher chance for a severe storm north of I-64, especially towards the Northern Neck.
Will it rain in central Virginia today?
Central Virginia residents will likely have to plan ahead in order to stay dry today as a cold front is coming through -- and bringing a high chance of downpours with it.
Outdoors Bound News & Notes: Bugs, bass, bears, trout across Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Outdoors Bound news and notes from the field is a collection of information that could prove useful to anglers, hunters, and anyone who enjoys the outdoors in Virginia. Bugs & Bass This is the time of year when insect populations are high in Virginia. Not only are there hatches of aquatic […]
WSLS
Bills or meals: High grocery costs continue to impact families in Southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – Whether it’s dinner for one or you’re feeding a family of six, the cost of groceries is hitting families hard, forcing them to make changes. “I do find myself cutting things out that I might throw in my cart haphazardly,” said Van Daniel, a Roanoke resident.
Ramp closure to impact traffic on I-79 Monday and Tuesday
The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) Friday announced that there will be a ramp closure on Interstate 79 southbound at the Kingmont Road/Exit 133 off-ramp.
Virginia extends emergency SNAP benefits through September
Virginia has granted another extension for SNAP Emergency benefits through September, ensuring that SNAP recipients in the commonwealth will receive the maximum possible benefits.
progressivegrocer.com
World’s Largest Indoor Vertical Farm Coming to Virginia
Plenty Unlimited Inc. is poised to build the largest indoor vertical farm in the world with a $300 million, 120-acre campus near Richmond, Va. Ground has already been broken on the new facility and it is expected to begin rolling out produce by late 2023 or early 2024. The vertical...
WSLS
SURVEY: What’s your favorite hole-in-the-wall restaurant in Central, Southwest Virginia?
There’s nothing like discovering a hidden gem in the area that serves up delicious food. I’ve found that it’s usually the restaurants I tried out on a whim that left me pleasantly surprised and hungry for more. As a self-proclaimed foodie, I’d love to hear from you...
wvtf.org
Virginia is required to follow California EV standard, dealers prepare for electric future
For many car buyers, finding an electric vehicle can be difficult. But a new Virginia law is about to dramatically transform the landscape of automobile sales. Don't California my Virginia. That's the bumper sticker slogan for people opposed to the new mandate of a California board that now applies here in Virginia – a requirement that all new automobiles delivered to Virginia will be electric by 2035.
WHSV
Virginia Dept. of Forestry urges acorn collection
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With temperatures falling, the Virginia Department of Forestry is looking for your help. In efforts to grow the next generation of trees, VDOF is asking Virginian’s to pick up acorns and drop them off at any of its locations until October 14. VDOF will plant...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke crash cleared
UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A crash along I-581N at mile marker .2 is causing delays Sunday in Roanoke. The north left lane, center lane and shoulder are closed, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
Inside Nova
Freight rail strike would mean full shutdown for Virginia Railway Express
Virginia Railway Express is telling passengers to find travel alternatives on Friday in the event of a full freight rail strike. Labor unions representing over 130,000 freight rail workers are threatening to strike if improved wages and working conditions are not met, as the major rail companies have failed to reach new contracts with the two primary unions. While the strike would have the biggest impact on freight movement – possibly causing major disruption to an already-delicate supply chain – it could also have an impact on some passenger rail networks that rely on privately-owned track.
Kingsport Times-News
Historic battlefield preservation efforts in Virginia continue
Only a couple of months ago, I told you about Virginia getting a new battlefield park when the American Battlefield Trust (ABT) donated 1,700 acres to the commonwealth for a new unit of the state park system. Culpeper Battlefields State Park is slated to open on July 1, 2024.
AOL Corp
Government Technology
West Virginia Utility Proposes Rate Hike to Fund Internet Expansion
(TNS) — Appalachian Power has proposed a rate hike to pay for expanding broadband infrastructure in Logan and Mingo counties. The company filed a request Wednesday with the West Virginia Public Service Commission to increase its broadband surcharge rates by $3.6 million, effective March 1. If approved, the move...
