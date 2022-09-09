Read full article on original website
Miss Merry Christmas Pageant: This Saturday
The Natchitoches Queens Pageant will take place this Saturday, Sept. 17 at 2 p.m., on the campus of Northwestern State University at the A. A. Fredericks Auditorium. Admission to the pageant is $5 for those 10 years and older. Contestants will compete in scholastic achievement, interview, casual wear, evening gown,...
Drum majors honored to lead Spirit of Northwestern Marching Band
Kaci Waguespack of Destrehan, Piper Dearing of Jennings and Ethan Maynard of Bossier City have been named as the 2022-23 drum majors for the Spirit of Northwestern Marching Band. The drum majors hold the highest-ranking student leadership position in the band. The drum majors are a liaison between the band...
Coffee with Corey: The challenges and rewards of real estate
She’s remodeled two houses in the last two years, saw her daughters married six weeks apart (not recommended) and more recently, she moved her office across town. Chatting over a cup of coffee with Janice Bolton at her new Bolton Realty location on South Drive, it became clear that it’s her optimistic attitude and passion that keeps her going. It’s her fourth office in 16.5 years as a realtor and Janice said she’s not doing it again.
Natchitoches Christmas Angels gets new Director
We are exited to announce Miss Katelyn Yopp as the new Director of the Natchitoches Christmas Angels. Katelyn is a Natchitoches native and a 2018 graduate of St. Mary’s School. She attended the University of Louisiana Monroe where she graduated in the fall of 2021 with a B.A. in Psychology and she is currently working on her Master of Social Work from Louisiana State University. Katelyn is no stranger to the Christmas Angels program. She served as an Angel in 2004, 2006, 2008 and 2010. She also represented the City of Natchitoches as a 2018 Christmas Belle. Katelyn was crowned Miss Natchitoches Outstanding Teen in 2014 and has competed in the Miss Louisiana Outstanding Teen and Miss Louisiana Organization for many years. She has also held numerous Fairs and Festival titles from all over the state. Katelyn is excited to give back to a program that gave her such great memories as a child.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation awards NSU $1.8M to address regional nursing shortage
Northwestern State University is expanding two programs that will make it easier for paramedics, military medics and people with undergraduate science degrees to transition into high-paying nursing jobs. The program, which will help fill critical roles in northwest and Central Louisiana’s rapidly shrinking healthcare workforce, is funded in part by a $1.8 million grant from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation.
Notice of Death – September 13, 2022
Service: Saturday, September 17 at 11 am at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Isle Brevelle. Service: Friday, September 16, 2022 at Beulah United Methodist Church Cemetery in Marthaville. WINN:. Richard Bryant Sanders. November 3, 1951 – September 8, 2022. Service: Thursday, September 15 at 2 pm at Southern Funeral...
Natchitoches Junior High JAG Initiation and Installation Ceremony
You are cordially invited to an Initiation and Installation Ceremony for the Natchitoches Junior High – Frankie Ray Jackson School JAG Program on Friday, Sept. 16 at 9 am at the Natchitoches Jr. High School, located at 1621 Welch Street. To report an issue or typo with this article...
Road Closures for Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival
The City of Natchitoches would like to advise the public that the following streets will close at 9:15 pm in preparation for a 9:45 pm fireworks display during the Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival event on the downtown riverbank on Saturday, Sept. 17. • Church Street bridge. • Williams Ave from...
Natchitoches Central faces challenge in battle-tested ASH – RADIO TONIGHT
NATCHITOCHES – After a disappointing 20-point loss prevented Natchitoches Central from a second straight 2-0 start to a season, the Chiefs won’t have to wait as long as normal to attempt to cleanse the bad taste of a loss. NCHS (1-1) returns home Thursday to face Alexandria Senior...
CHURCH STREET BRIDGE CLOSURE: SEPTEMBER 20-21
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), advises the public that Bridge # 053-03-0811-1 on LA 1 over Cane River will be reduced to one lane for bridge maintenance from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM on Tuesday, Sept. 20 and Wednesday, Sept. 21. This structure is on LA 1 over Cane River and is located .05 miles north of the South intersection of LA 495.
Rotary Club hears from Parish President
Natchitoches Parish President John Richmond spoke at the Rotary luncheon on Sept. 13. Pictured from left are Rotarian with the Program Jesse Taitano, Richmond, and Rotary President Aaron Johnson (Photo be Dr. Ron McBride). To report an issue or typo with this article – CLICK HERE.
Saturday’s game a welcome home for Demons’ MACCC alumni
Unsurprisingly, Louisiana and Texas dominate the hometown category on the Northwestern State football roster. Mississippi, Louisiana’s easterly neighbor, checks in as the state with the third-most players on the Demon roster. In addition to the eight Magnolia State natives, there are a pair of other Demon players with direct ties to Mississippi.
Legendary New Orleans Restaurant Opening Location in Bossier City
Soon, you'll be able to get a taste of New Orleans right here in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA!. I'll never forget my one and only time dining at Drago's in New Orleans. Before setting sail on a cruise from the Port of New Orleans back in 2016, some friends of ours insisted we had to try Drago's if we hadn't had it before. That's how I found myself at the famous eatery, Drago's Hilton New Orleans. Drago's specialty is charbroiled oysters and now their bringing them to Margaritaville in Bossier City.
NSU SGA hosts Patriot Day remembrance
Northwestern State University’s Student Government Association hosted a Patriot Day program Friday, Sept. 9 in advance of the anniversary of 9/11. The remembrance took place at the flagpoles between Caspari Hall and the Student Services Center in the heart of campus where cadets from NSU’s ROTC program lowered the flags to half-staff and Avery Tullos of Benton sang the national anthem. Participants observed a moment of silence to honor individuals who lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, their families and first responders.
NSU Volleyball: Lady Demons return to action with win at Jackson State
JACKSON, Miss. – A little over a week without a match did not phase Northwestern State on Tuesday in a 3-1 win against Jackson State. It was the 10th straight win against the Tigers, matching the second longest active winning streak for NSU. “This was another good win on...
Natchitoches Times
Supernatural Louisiana to be theme of the Louisiana Studies Conference on Sept. 17 at NSU
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University will host the 14th Annual Louisiana Studies Conference on Saturday, September 17 in the Creative and Performing Arts Complex. Presentation sessions will begin on Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. and run until 4:45 p.m. Scholars from throughout Louisiana as well as Alabama, Ohio, Texas, and England, will make presentations on aspects of Louisiana archaeology, religion, material culture, folklore, art, history and literature. Admission to the conference is free and open to the public.
Update on Chick-fil-A Project Progress
The NPJ reached out to Chick-fil-A’s corporate office for an update on the construction progress at the new Keyser Avenue location. Residents have been watching with anticipation as the walls went up and windows were installed. Corporate responded:. It’s our pleasure to confirm we will be opening our first...
Natchitoches Police arrest individual for Sunday afternoon shooting
The Natchitoches Police Department has arrested Lajerius Tousaint (B/M, 22 y.o.a. of Natchitoches) for a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon in the Bayou Gin Mobile Home Park. On September 11, 2022 around 1:17 p.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the 400 block of Fairgrounds Road in reference...
MANHUNT HAS ENDED; SUSPECT IN CUSTODY
(Near Vowells Mill)-A two-day manhunt for a Mississippi man that eluded Louisiana State Police during a pursuit and crash on Monday morning, Sept. 12, has ended with his arrest near Vowells Mill according to Sheriff Stuart Wright. Shortly after 2 pm this afternoon, Sept. 13, a concerned citizen called NATCOM...
OPPORTUNITY: Electrician
DESCRIPTION: Performs skilled work in the operation, maintenance and repair of electrical systems and equipment. Operates a variety of specialized related equipment. QUALIFICATIONS: Performs skilled work in the reconstruction, maintaining and repairing electrical systems and equipment and lift stations. Inspects, test, calibrates and adjusts various controls or meters used in electrical, water and sewer systems. Working knowledge of design, layout, assembly, installation, testing and maintenance of electrical systems. Working Knowledge of low voltage systems, control wiring and the ability to understand high voltage systems.
