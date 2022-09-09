Read full article on original website
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Central faces challenge in battle-tested ASH – RADIO TONIGHT
NATCHITOCHES – After a disappointing 20-point loss prevented Natchitoches Central from a second straight 2-0 start to a season, the Chiefs won’t have to wait as long as normal to attempt to cleanse the bad taste of a loss. NCHS (1-1) returns home Thursday to face Alexandria Senior...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Saturday’s game a welcome home for Demons’ MACCC alumni
Unsurprisingly, Louisiana and Texas dominate the hometown category on the Northwestern State football roster. Mississippi, Louisiana’s easterly neighbor, checks in as the state with the third-most players on the Demon roster. In addition to the eight Magnolia State natives, there are a pair of other Demon players with direct ties to Mississippi.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Drum majors honored to lead Spirit of Northwestern Marching Band
Kaci Waguespack of Destrehan, Piper Dearing of Jennings and Ethan Maynard of Bossier City have been named as the 2022-23 drum majors for the Spirit of Northwestern Marching Band. The drum majors hold the highest-ranking student leadership position in the band. The drum majors are a liaison between the band...
KTBS
Alligator season in Northwest Louisiana sees some giant gators
TAYLOR, La. -- It’s alligator season in Louisiana. Most of us don't think of gators when we think about northwest Louisiana, but they are out there. Last week, Wild Thang Custom Meats in Bienville Parish received a 12-foot, 606-pound gator that was killed in south Bossier Parish just off Sligo Road. Since then, they’ve taken in dozens of gators for processing.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Junior High JAG Initiation and Installation Ceremony
You are cordially invited to an Initiation and Installation Ceremony for the Natchitoches Junior High – Frankie Ray Jackson School JAG Program on Friday, Sept. 16 at 9 am at the Natchitoches Jr. High School, located at 1621 Welch Street. To report an issue or typo with this article...
theadvocate.com
'Cupid Shuffle' brings together LSU, Southern fans in Baton Rouge and beyond
Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, watched the LSU-Southern University halftime show from his phone at the St. Tammany Crab Festival moments before taking the stage. And even before the phone notifications started, Bernard knew something special was happening in Tiger Stadium as The Golden Band from...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Miss Merry Christmas Pageant: This Saturday
The Natchitoches Queens Pageant will take place this Saturday, Sept. 17 at 2 p.m., on the campus of Northwestern State University at the A. A. Fredericks Auditorium. Admission to the pageant is $5 for those 10 years and older. Contestants will compete in scholastic achievement, interview, casual wear, evening gown,...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation awards NSU $1.8M to address regional nursing shortage
Northwestern State University is expanding two programs that will make it easier for paramedics, military medics and people with undergraduate science degrees to transition into high-paying nursing jobs. The program, which will help fill critical roles in northwest and Central Louisiana’s rapidly shrinking healthcare workforce, is funded in part by a $1.8 million grant from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation.
Shots Fired Outside Opelousas School Send It Into Lockdown
An Opelousas magnet school was sent into lockdown Thursday morning after shots were fired near its campus. The Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts (MACA) went into lockdown after shots rang out somewhere in the neighborhoods near the school, close enough that the shots could be heard in the school. Although the threat had left the area, the school remained in lockdown, according to Opelousas police chief Martin McLendon.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Pursuit from Grambling to Ruston nets one arrest
A high-speed chase from the Grambling State University campus to Louisiana Tech farm campus resulted in numerous charges against a Shreveport man Thursday. A GSU officer on patrol encountered a white Honda Civic stopped in the middle of Younger Street with a male driver talking to two females in the roadway. GSU Corporal I. Boldes asked the driver to pull into a parking space. He reportedly replied “okay” and sped off at a high rate of speed. Boldes turned around and pursued the Honda which sped through a parking lot, almost striking some students. The suspect turned south on Main Street and failed to stop at a stop sign at Main and College Ave., then proceeded west on College where he passed into the opposing lane around stopped traffic and failed to stop at the stop sign at College and R.W.E. Jones Drive. The Honda continued south on Jones Dr. reaching speeds of 70 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone, running the stop sign at the intersection of Jones and U.S. Highway 80.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NSU SGA hosts Patriot Day remembrance
Northwestern State University’s Student Government Association hosted a Patriot Day program Friday, Sept. 9 in advance of the anniversary of 9/11. The remembrance took place at the flagpoles between Caspari Hall and the Student Services Center in the heart of campus where cadets from NSU’s ROTC program lowered the flags to half-staff and Avery Tullos of Benton sang the national anthem. Participants observed a moment of silence to honor individuals who lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, their families and first responders.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Notice of Death – September 14, 2022
Service: Saturday, September 17 at 11 am at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Isle Brevelle. Service: Thursday, September 15 at 2 pm at Southern Funeral Home. Natchitoches Parish Journal publishes paid obituaries – unlimited words and a photo, as well as unlimited access – $80. Contact your funeral provider or npjnatla@gmail.com . Must be paid in advance of publication. (Notice of Death shown above are FREE of charge. You may email them to npjnatla@gmail.com)
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Road Closures for Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival
The City of Natchitoches would like to advise the public that the following streets will close at 9:15 pm in preparation for a 9:45 pm fireworks display during the Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival event on the downtown riverbank on Saturday, Sept. 17. • Church Street bridge. • Williams Ave from...
Louisiana deputies share ‘poison napkin’ warning
The De Soto Parish Sheriff's Office is reminding citizens to stay informed and stay safe in the wake of a disturbing story out of Houston in which a woman was reportedly poisoned by a napkin tucked into the door handle of her car.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Christmas Angels gets new Director
We are exited to announce Miss Katelyn Yopp as the new Director of the Natchitoches Christmas Angels. Katelyn is a Natchitoches native and a 2018 graduate of St. Mary’s School. She attended the University of Louisiana Monroe where she graduated in the fall of 2021 with a B.A. in Psychology and she is currently working on her Master of Social Work from Louisiana State University. Katelyn is no stranger to the Christmas Angels program. She served as an Angel in 2004, 2006, 2008 and 2010. She also represented the City of Natchitoches as a 2018 Christmas Belle. Katelyn was crowned Miss Natchitoches Outstanding Teen in 2014 and has competed in the Miss Louisiana Outstanding Teen and Miss Louisiana Organization for many years. She has also held numerous Fairs and Festival titles from all over the state. Katelyn is excited to give back to a program that gave her such great memories as a child.
Former Shoney’s Restaurant Gets Roof Repair… For What?!
The former Shoney’s Restaurant at 2208 NE Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette’s Northside is getting what appears to be a new roof. But why though?!. TL:DR — We attempted to call the owners of Shoney’s Restaurants in Atlanta, Georgia with no success. Shoney’s of Lafayette has been...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
City of Natchitoches Early Childhood Education & Development attends NSU Career Fair
At the Northwestern State University Career Fair on September 7, 2022, multiple applications from NSU Students aspiring to work within a Type III Child Care centers were submitted to the City of Natchitoches Early Childhood Education and Development. “This year we were able to offer a unique opportunity for students...
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for great seafood in Louisiana, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
wbrz.com
Child hurt in violent crash along LSU lakes early Friday morning
BATON ROUGE - A car ended up wrapped around a tree after it went off-road near LSU's campus early Friday morning. Passersby spotted the wreck on Stanford Avenue along the University Lakes, just past S Lakeshore Drive. Video taken at the scene showed what appeared to be a BMW with major damage in the median of the roadway.
avoyellestoday.com
Adrian Bryant, 14, Bunkie
A Mass of Christian Burial for Adrian Bryant will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino officiating. Burial will follow in the Vernon Family Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.
