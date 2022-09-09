Read full article on original website
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Central faces challenge in battle-tested ASH – RADIO TONIGHT
NATCHITOCHES – After a disappointing 20-point loss prevented Natchitoches Central from a second straight 2-0 start to a season, the Chiefs won’t have to wait as long as normal to attempt to cleanse the bad taste of a loss. NCHS (1-1) returns home Thursday to face Alexandria Senior...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Saturday’s game a welcome home for Demons’ MACCC alumni
Unsurprisingly, Louisiana and Texas dominate the hometown category on the Northwestern State football roster. Mississippi, Louisiana’s easterly neighbor, checks in as the state with the third-most players on the Demon roster. In addition to the eight Magnolia State natives, there are a pair of other Demon players with direct ties to Mississippi.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Drum majors honored to lead Spirit of Northwestern Marching Band
Kaci Waguespack of Destrehan, Piper Dearing of Jennings and Ethan Maynard of Bossier City have been named as the 2022-23 drum majors for the Spirit of Northwestern Marching Band. The drum majors hold the highest-ranking student leadership position in the band. The drum majors are a liaison between the band...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation awards NSU $1.8M to address regional nursing shortage
Northwestern State University is expanding two programs that will make it easier for paramedics, military medics and people with undergraduate science degrees to transition into high-paying nursing jobs. The program, which will help fill critical roles in northwest and Central Louisiana’s rapidly shrinking healthcare workforce, is funded in part by a $1.8 million grant from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Junior High JAG Initiation and Installation Ceremony
You are cordially invited to an Initiation and Installation Ceremony for the Natchitoches Junior High – Frankie Ray Jackson School JAG Program on Friday, Sept. 16 at 9 am at the Natchitoches Jr. High School, located at 1621 Welch Street. To report an issue or typo with this article...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Tiebreaker makes Pick ‘Em Contest winner Wilkerson $250 richer
Through two weeks of giving away $250 in the Natchitoches Parish Journal College Football Pick ‘Em Contest, hundreds of participants have had lots of fun. Nobody has enjoyed it any more than Stephen Wilkerson. Monday, he collected $250 for winning Week 2 of the contest by going 9-for-10 picking winners of last Saturday’s action.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Miss Merry Christmas Pageant: This Saturday
The Natchitoches Queens Pageant will take place this Saturday, Sept. 17 at 2 p.m., on the campus of Northwestern State University at the A. A. Fredericks Auditorium. Admission to the pageant is $5 for those 10 years and older. Contestants will compete in scholastic achievement, interview, casual wear, evening gown,...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Christmas Angels gets new Director
We are exited to announce Miss Katelyn Yopp as the new Director of the Natchitoches Christmas Angels. Katelyn is a Natchitoches native and a 2018 graduate of St. Mary’s School. She attended the University of Louisiana Monroe where she graduated in the fall of 2021 with a B.A. in Psychology and she is currently working on her Master of Social Work from Louisiana State University. Katelyn is no stranger to the Christmas Angels program. She served as an Angel in 2004, 2006, 2008 and 2010. She also represented the City of Natchitoches as a 2018 Christmas Belle. Katelyn was crowned Miss Natchitoches Outstanding Teen in 2014 and has competed in the Miss Louisiana Outstanding Teen and Miss Louisiana Organization for many years. She has also held numerous Fairs and Festival titles from all over the state. Katelyn is excited to give back to a program that gave her such great memories as a child.
Louisiana deputies share ‘poison napkin’ warning
The De Soto Parish Sheriff's Office is reminding citizens to stay informed and stay safe in the wake of a disturbing story out of Houston in which a woman was reportedly poisoned by a napkin tucked into the door handle of her car.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Notice of Death – September 14, 2022
Service: Saturday, September 17 at 11 am at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Isle Brevelle. Service: Thursday, September 15 at 2 pm at Southern Funeral Home. Natchitoches Parish Journal publishes paid obituaries – unlimited words and a photo, as well as unlimited access – $80. Contact your funeral provider or npjnatla@gmail.com . Must be paid in advance of publication. (Notice of Death shown above are FREE of charge. You may email them to npjnatla@gmail.com)
kalb.com
Rapides Parish sheriff addresses handling of rape during RADE operation
Doses of the new COVID-19 Bivalent booster shot have arrived at pharmacies and health units across Central Louisiana. Importance of Hep C screenings, and how it is now a curable disease. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. For years, patients with Hepatitis C have struggled with treatment for their disease, but...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Road Closures for Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival
The City of Natchitoches would like to advise the public that the following streets will close at 9:15 pm in preparation for a 9:45 pm fireworks display during the Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival event on the downtown riverbank on Saturday, Sept. 17. • Church Street bridge. • Williams Ave from...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
City Council presents several proclamations
The Natchitoches City Council presented several proclamations at its Sept. 12 meeting. Declare September 29, 2022 As “Gianna Jessen Day” In The City Of Natchitoches. The Women’s Resource Center will host its annual Celebration of Life fundraising gala on Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Natchitoches Events Center, which Gianna Jessen will be the keynote speaker.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
CHURCH STREET BRIDGE CLOSURE: SEPTEMBER 20-21
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), advises the public that Bridge # 053-03-0811-1 on LA 1 over Cane River will be reduced to one lane for bridge maintenance from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM on Tuesday, Sept. 20 and Wednesday, Sept. 21. This structure is on LA 1 over Cane River and is located .05 miles north of the South intersection of LA 495.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Police arrest individual for Sunday afternoon shooting
The Natchitoches Police Department has arrested Lajerius Tousaint (B/M, 22 y.o.a. of Natchitoches) for a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon in the Bayou Gin Mobile Home Park. On September 11, 2022 around 1:17 p.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the 400 block of Fairgrounds Road in reference...
kalb.com
Pineville police looking for vehicle owner following shooting at Air U
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened on September 9 at Air U around 3 p.m. PPD said they responded to a report of shattered front glass and found that were several gunshots fired at the business, which was unoccupied at the time.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NPSO ASSISTS WITH FUNERAL ESCORT OF FORMER NPSO SHERIFF’S POSSE DEPUTY AND NPFD #1 MEMBER
(Cloutierville) Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies assisted Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection Districts #1, 4, 5 and 6 with the funeral procession escort of Mr. WL Vercher of Cloutierville to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Cloutierville, La. Mr. Vercher a former NPSO Sheriff’s Posse Member under the administration of...
kalb.com
Alexandria police investigate Green Street fatal shooting
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was killed in a shooting that occurred on Green Street on Saturday, Sept. 10. The Alexandria Police Department responded to the shooting around 9 p.m., locating Tyrone Porter, Jr., 23, with a gunshot wound in his head. He was taken to a hospital, where he passed away on Monday, Sept. 12.
kalb.com
Pineville police investigating vandalism at Air U
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department is investigating vandalism that was discovered at Air U on Friday, Sept. 9. PPD said when employees arrived to open the business, they found a shattered window. There were no kids present at the time. When they investigated the matter, PPD said they found what appeared to be bullet holes and fragments of bullets at the scene.
WLBT
9th grader runs away from Crystal Springs High School; Father says it’s not the first time
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are searching for a 14-year-old Crystal Springs High School student who ran away in August. According to police, Charkeria Covington, a 9th grader at the school, ran away on August 23 at 12 p.m. A school resource officer interviewed by police said Covington left...
