natchitochesparishjournal.com

Saturday’s game a welcome home for Demons’ MACCC alumni

Unsurprisingly, Louisiana and Texas dominate the hometown category on the Northwestern State football roster. Mississippi, Louisiana’s easterly neighbor, checks in as the state with the third-most players on the Demon roster. In addition to the eight Magnolia State natives, there are a pair of other Demon players with direct ties to Mississippi.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Drum majors honored to lead Spirit of Northwestern Marching Band

Kaci Waguespack of Destrehan, Piper Dearing of Jennings and Ethan Maynard of Bossier City have been named as the 2022-23 drum majors for the Spirit of Northwestern Marching Band. The drum majors hold the highest-ranking student leadership position in the band. The drum majors are a liaison between the band...
DESTREHAN, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation awards NSU $1.8M to address regional nursing shortage

Northwestern State University is expanding two programs that will make it easier for paramedics, military medics and people with undergraduate science degrees to transition into high-paying nursing jobs. The program, which will help fill critical roles in northwest and Central Louisiana’s rapidly shrinking healthcare workforce, is funded in part by a $1.8 million grant from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches Junior High JAG Initiation and Installation Ceremony

You are cordially invited to an Initiation and Installation Ceremony for the Natchitoches Junior High – Frankie Ray Jackson School JAG Program on Friday, Sept. 16 at 9 am at the Natchitoches Jr. High School, located at 1621 Welch Street. To report an issue or typo with this article...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Tiebreaker makes Pick ‘Em Contest winner Wilkerson $250 richer

Through two weeks of giving away $250 in the Natchitoches Parish Journal College Football Pick ‘Em Contest, hundreds of participants have had lots of fun. Nobody has enjoyed it any more than Stephen Wilkerson. Monday, he collected $250 for winning Week 2 of the contest by going 9-for-10 picking winners of last Saturday’s action.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Miss Merry Christmas Pageant: This Saturday

The Natchitoches Queens Pageant will take place this Saturday, Sept. 17 at 2 p.m., on the campus of Northwestern State University at the A. A. Fredericks Auditorium. Admission to the pageant is $5 for those 10 years and older. Contestants will compete in scholastic achievement, interview, casual wear, evening gown,...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches Christmas Angels gets new Director

We are exited to announce Miss Katelyn Yopp as the new Director of the Natchitoches Christmas Angels. Katelyn is a Natchitoches native and a 2018 graduate of St. Mary’s School. She attended the University of Louisiana Monroe where she graduated in the fall of 2021 with a B.A. in Psychology and she is currently working on her Master of Social Work from Louisiana State University. Katelyn is no stranger to the Christmas Angels program. She served as an Angel in 2004, 2006, 2008 and 2010. She also represented the City of Natchitoches as a 2018 Christmas Belle. Katelyn was crowned Miss Natchitoches Outstanding Teen in 2014 and has competed in the Miss Louisiana Outstanding Teen and Miss Louisiana Organization for many years. She has also held numerous Fairs and Festival titles from all over the state. Katelyn is excited to give back to a program that gave her such great memories as a child.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Notice of Death – September 14, 2022

Service: Saturday, September 17 at 11 am at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Isle Brevelle. Service: Thursday, September 15 at 2 pm at Southern Funeral Home. Natchitoches Parish Journal publishes paid obituaries – unlimited words and a photo, as well as unlimited access – $80. Contact your funeral provider or npjnatla@gmail.com . Must be paid in advance of publication. (Notice of Death shown above are FREE of charge. You may email them to npjnatla@gmail.com)
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Road Closures for Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival

The City of Natchitoches would like to advise the public that the following streets will close at 9:15 pm in preparation for a 9:45 pm fireworks display during the Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival event on the downtown riverbank on Saturday, Sept. 17. • Church Street bridge. • Williams Ave from...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

City Council presents several proclamations

The Natchitoches City Council presented several proclamations at its Sept. 12 meeting. Declare September 29, 2022 As “Gianna Jessen Day” In The City Of Natchitoches. The Women’s Resource Center will host its annual Celebration of Life fundraising gala on Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Natchitoches Events Center, which Gianna Jessen will be the keynote speaker.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

CHURCH STREET BRIDGE CLOSURE: SEPTEMBER 20-21

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), advises the public that Bridge # 053-03-0811-1 on LA 1 over Cane River will be reduced to one lane for bridge maintenance from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM on Tuesday, Sept. 20 and Wednesday, Sept. 21. This structure is on LA 1 over Cane River and is located .05 miles north of the South intersection of LA 495.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches Police arrest individual for Sunday afternoon shooting

The Natchitoches Police Department has arrested Lajerius Tousaint (B/M, 22 y.o.a. of Natchitoches) for a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon in the Bayou Gin Mobile Home Park. On September 11, 2022 around 1:17 p.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the 400 block of Fairgrounds Road in reference...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

NPSO ASSISTS WITH FUNERAL ESCORT OF FORMER NPSO SHERIFF’S POSSE DEPUTY AND NPFD #1 MEMBER

(Cloutierville) Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies assisted Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection Districts #1, 4, 5 and 6 with the funeral procession escort of Mr. WL Vercher of Cloutierville to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Cloutierville, La. Mr. Vercher a former NPSO Sheriff’s Posse Member under the administration of...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria police investigate Green Street fatal shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was killed in a shooting that occurred on Green Street on Saturday, Sept. 10. The Alexandria Police Department responded to the shooting around 9 p.m., locating Tyrone Porter, Jr., 23, with a gunshot wound in his head. He was taken to a hospital, where he passed away on Monday, Sept. 12.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Pineville police investigating vandalism at Air U

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department is investigating vandalism that was discovered at Air U on Friday, Sept. 9. PPD said when employees arrived to open the business, they found a shattered window. There were no kids present at the time. When they investigated the matter, PPD said they found what appeared to be bullet holes and fragments of bullets at the scene.
PINEVILLE, LA

