Read full article on original website
Related
rpiathletics.com
Women's Soccer Posts 5-2 Win Over Knights
TROY, N.Y. - First-year student-athletes Rachel Borra and Sarah Sedlacek combined for three goals and an assist and sophomore Gwen Barnes had a goal and an assist to lead the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women's soccer team to a 5-2 win over Mount Saint Mary College in a non-league game at East Campus Stadium. The win is the first of the season for RPI (1-3-1), while the Knights drop to 0-5-1. Barnes put the Engineers in front when she took a pass from Sedlacek, settled the ball 17 yards out, and scored with her left foot into the left side of the net in the 13th minute. Just 3:20 later, Sedlacek tallied one of her own.
rpiathletics.com
GAME DAY! Both Soccer Teams in Action at Home
WOMEN'S SOCCER (0-3-1; 0-0-0 Liberty League) The Engineers dropped their two games last week, losing at Plattsburgh 2-0 and Cortland 4-0, but have two more contests this week, beginning with a home game on Tuesday at 5pm against Mount Saint Mary. RPI then travels to St. Lawrence for its first Liberty League game on Saturday at 3pm.
Comments / 0