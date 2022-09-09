TROY, N.Y. - First-year student-athletes Rachel Borra and Sarah Sedlacek combined for three goals and an assist and sophomore Gwen Barnes had a goal and an assist to lead the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women's soccer team to a 5-2 win over Mount Saint Mary College in a non-league game at East Campus Stadium. The win is the first of the season for RPI (1-3-1), while the Knights drop to 0-5-1. Barnes put the Engineers in front when she took a pass from Sedlacek, settled the ball 17 yards out, and scored with her left foot into the left side of the net in the 13th minute. Just 3:20 later, Sedlacek tallied one of her own.

