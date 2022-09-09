Read full article on original website
Congressional Research Service Issues Legal Sidebar White Paper on Supreme Court Allowing Health Plans to Limit Dialysis Benefits
WASHINGTON , Sept. 15 (TNSrep) -- The Congressional Research Service issued the following Legal Sidebar white paper on. Allowing Health Plans to Limit Dialysis Benefits (No. LSB10819) on. Sept. 14, 2022. by legislative attorney. Jennifer A. Staman. :. * * *. This past term, the. Supreme Court. issued a variety...
State Insurance Commissioner Approves 12 Health Insurance Providers for Individual Market; Two More Under Review [The Chronicle, Centralia, Wash.]
Chronicle, The (Centralia, WA) Sep. 14—The Washington state Insurance Commissioner's office released a statement on Wednesday announcing 12 health insurance providers had been approved to sell insurance in. Washington's. 2023 Exchange health insurance market. The market is where people who do not get health insurance coverage from their employer...
Cox Health Plans Becomes the First Carrier to Utilize Softheon Medicare Advantage Cloud
PRNewswire/ -- , a leading cloud-based health insurance exchange and service provider, announced a new partnership with Cox HealthPlans to utilize. shopping, enrollment, and billing platform for Medicare Advantage. The Medicare-in-a-box solution will enable thousands of members throughout. Southwest Missouri. to enroll in or renew their Medicare Advantage coverage. By...
Feds in Florida, 2 other states to lead crackdown on COVID-19 relief fraud
After losing billions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds due to phony claims, the U.S. government has started deploying investigative teams in South Florida, California and Maryland to zero in on criminal organizations that are suspected of stealing from public programs offering small business loans and unemployment insurance. The federal...
Virginia woman sentenced for $1.8 M COVID-19 fraud using info from her state employment
RICHMOND, Va. -- A Midlothian woman was sentenced today to 70 months in prison for defrauding the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) Program, the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, using victims' personal identifying information that she obtained from her state government employment. According to...
Senate Banking Committee Issues Statement From Federal Insurance Office Director Seitz
WASHINGTON , Sept. 15 -- The Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee. Chairman Brown, Ranking Member Toomey, and Members of the Committee, thank you for the opportunity to testify today about current issues in insurance. I am the Director of the Federal Insurance Office (FIO) within the. U.S. Treasury...
Plenty of blame for Connecticut health insurance hikes
New Canaan Advertiser, The (CT) In the end, the insurance rate increases approved by the state Insurance Department were not as high as had been feared. They will still take a toll on struggling families, and for all their gnashing of teeth on the issue, legislators will have to do better to keep the issue from recurring.
Despite rising concern, Americans leave themselves vulnerable to cyberattacks
Nationwide survey reveals many consumers are unaware of cyber insurance solutions. Nationwide's Agency Forward survey reveals 58% of consumers are concerned about falling victim to a cyberattack – up nine points since. June 2020. . Despite those concerns, 69% of those surveyed say they don't have cyber insurance. Without...
Former Virginia state employee gets 6-plus years for swindling $1.2 million in COVID relief funds
News Virginian (Waynesboro) A former state employee who used her position to defraud Virginia and the United States. in COVID-19 relief funds was sentenced Tuesday to nearly seven years in prison. Sadie Mitchell. submitted bogus applications using the identities of state prison inmates and exploited the personal information of Virginians...
NCQA Unveils 2022 Health Plan Ratings
6 Health Plans Earn 5-Star Ratings in Annual Ranking of Top-Performing Health Insurance Providers. (NCQA) today announced its 2022 Health Plan Ratings. The annual list evaluates commercial, Medicare and Medicaid health plans based on the quality of patient care, how happy patients are with their care and health plans' efforts to keep improving.
Thousands of striking nurses return to work in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of nurses returned to work Thursday at Minnesota hospitals following a three-day strike over wage increases and staffing and retention made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. Members of the Minnesota Nurses’ Association at 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports walked off the job Monday. Nurses could soon learn what impact the strike may have had on efforts to reach a new contract. The Twin Cities Hospitals Group said in a statement Thursday that negotiators were expected to return to talks sometime next week. Some 15,000 nurses at seven health care systems in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked out, a number the union says makes it the largest strike ever by private-sector nurses. The affected hospitals recruited temporary nurses to cover for striking union members.
