Congressional Research Service Issues Legal Sidebar White Paper on Supreme Court Allowing Health Plans to Limit Dialysis Benefits

WASHINGTON , Sept. 15 (TNSrep) -- The Congressional Research Service issued the following Legal Sidebar white paper on. Allowing Health Plans to Limit Dialysis Benefits (No. LSB10819) on. Sept. 14, 2022. by legislative attorney. Jennifer A. Staman. :. * * *. This past term, the. Supreme Court. issued a variety...
CONGRESS & COURTS
State Insurance Commissioner Approves 12 Health Insurance Providers for Individual Market; Two More Under Review [The Chronicle, Centralia, Wash.]

Chronicle, The (Centralia, WA) Sep. 14—The Washington state Insurance Commissioner's office released a statement on Wednesday announcing 12 health insurance providers had been approved to sell insurance in. Washington's. 2023 Exchange health insurance market. The market is where people who do not get health insurance coverage from their employer...
WASHINGTON STATE
Cox Health Plans Becomes the First Carrier to Utilize Softheon Medicare Advantage Cloud

PRNewswire/ -- , a leading cloud-based health insurance exchange and service provider, announced a new partnership with Cox HealthPlans to utilize. shopping, enrollment, and billing platform for Medicare Advantage. The Medicare-in-a-box solution will enable thousands of members throughout. Southwest Missouri. to enroll in or renew their Medicare Advantage coverage. By...
MISSOURI STATE
State
Washington State
Virginia woman sentenced for $1.8 M COVID-19 fraud using info from her state employment

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Midlothian woman was sentenced today to 70 months in prison for defrauding the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) Program, the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, using victims' personal identifying information that she obtained from her state government employment. According to...
VIRGINIA STATE
Plenty of blame for Connecticut health insurance hikes

New Canaan Advertiser, The (CT) In the end, the insurance rate increases approved by the state Insurance Department were not as high as had been feared. They will still take a toll on struggling families, and for all their gnashing of teeth on the issue, legislators will have to do better to keep the issue from recurring.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NCQA Unveils 2022 Health Plan Ratings

6 Health Plans Earn 5-Star Ratings in Annual Ranking of Top-Performing Health Insurance Providers. (NCQA) today announced its 2022 Health Plan Ratings. The annual list evaluates commercial, Medicare and Medicaid health plans based on the quality of patient care, how happy patients are with their care and health plans' efforts to keep improving.
HEALTH
The Associated Press

Thousands of striking nurses return to work in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of nurses returned to work Thursday at Minnesota hospitals following a three-day strike over wage increases and staffing and retention made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. Members of the Minnesota Nurses’ Association at 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports walked off the job Monday. Nurses could soon learn what impact the strike may have had on efforts to reach a new contract. The Twin Cities Hospitals Group said in a statement Thursday that negotiators were expected to return to talks sometime next week. Some 15,000 nurses at seven health care systems in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked out, a number the union says makes it the largest strike ever by private-sector nurses. The affected hospitals recruited temporary nurses to cover for striking union members.
MINNESOTA STATE
