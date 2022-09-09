Read full article on original website
Related
The 44 Percent: rap & murder, Miami Gardens helps Jackson, Miss. & Florida Memorial
“And killing innocent people man that so messed up/ Good die young ain’t how it’s supposed to be/ Every time I turn around I lose somebody close to me.” — PnB Rock “My City Need Something”
Martha's Vineyard residents call migrant flights by Florida governor a 'stunt'
MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Mass., Sept 15 (Reuters) - Some residents of the wealthy liberal enclave of Martha's Vineyard decried a move by Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to fly dozens of migrants to the vacation island as a political "stunt," as local officials and volunteers scrambled to help the confused new arrivals.
Comments / 0