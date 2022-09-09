Read full article on original website
Economists brace for big Fed interest rate hikes
Economists and investors are braced for aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to continue beyond September after an unexpected jump in monthly inflation revived fears about the U.S. central bank's efforts to rein in persistent price pressures. "To call this a disappointment would be an understatement," said David Rosenberg, chief economist…
Report: Food, housing costs remain key in inflation
Byline: Rachel Siegel The Washington Post. Wall Street recoiled Tuesday– with the Dow Jones industrial average nose-diving more than 1,200 points– after a new government report showed that consumer prices continued rising in August despite efforts to slow their momentum. The inflation data instantly dashed Wall Street's hopes that the Federal Reserve…
Rich dad, crypto dad: why personal finance leader bets on digital assets
Markets reacted with sharp declines to Tuesday's U.S. inflation numbers, which anticipate a more aggressive interest rate policy from the Federal Reserve. The dollar was one of the biggest culprits in consideration for this recommendation as U.S. inflation, at 8.3% year-on-year, means instability for the currency which is regulated by the Fed.
Banking and Insurance Ratings Added to Fossil Free Funds
Berkeley, CA , Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As You Sow today released new Fossil Free Finance and Insurance ratings that score mutual funds and ETFs based on their investments in banks and insurers providing loans and underwriting that support fossil fuel projects. The Fossil Fuel Finance and Fossil...
Financial Services: Commission calls on the Slovak insurance supervisor to take measures in order to ensure compliance with Union law
BRUSSELS , 13 September 2022 /PRNewswire Policy/ -- The Commission has adopted a formal opinion requiring the Slovak insurance supervisory authority (Národná banka Slovenska, NBS) to fully comply with the EU prudential regime for insurance and reinsurance undertakings in the EU (Solvency II). This opinion follows the recommendation issued by the.
Retirees who invested in Greg Lindberg firms wonder if they’ll ever see their money
A legal fight between indicted billionaire Greg Lindberg's insurance companies and the state insurance commissioner is now in its fourth year, as the two sides battle over $1.2 billion and allegations of bribery and fraud. "It has just about ruined us financially," Howard Martin, who says he and his wife are owed $180,000, told the news station.
Automotive Insurance Market Opportunities for Higher Growth : Erie, NFU Mutual, Allstate Insurance
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Automotive Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Senate Banking Committee Issues Testimony From National Association of Insurance Commissioners
WASHINGTON , Sept. 14 -- The Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee. issued the following testimony by Maryland Insurance Commissioner. and I serve as the Maryland Insurance Commissioner. As such, I am a member of the. National Association of Insurance Commissioners. (NAIC), where I serve on the Executive Committee...
Supplemental Health Insurance Market May See Big Move : Anthem, Cigna, State Farm, Chubb
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2022 -- The Latest Released Supplemental Health Insurance Market study by. market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the.
Shares of Unum Group (UNM) Rise to a New 52-Week High
Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) traded at a new 52-week high today of $40.75 . So far today approximately 503,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.5 million shares. In the past 52 weeks, shares of. Unum Group. have traded between a low of. $22.25. and...
Despite rising concern, Americans leave themselves vulnerable to cyberattacks
Nationwide survey reveals many consumers are unaware of cyber insurance solutions. Nationwide's Agency Forward survey reveals 58% of consumers are concerned about falling victim to a cyberattack – up nine points since. June 2020. . Despite those concerns, 69% of those surveyed say they don't have cyber insurance. Without...
