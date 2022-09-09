ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

Trent Okerson to be featured in McCracken County Public Library Evening Upstairs series

PADUCAH — A familiar face is coming to the McCracken County Public Library in December as part of their Evenings Upstairs program. Chief Meteorologist Trent Okerson will be presenting on the Quad-State tornado, which devastated communities in a 212 mile radius in December of 2021. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the presentation runs from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
PADUCAH, KY
radionwtn.com

Paris Hampton Inn Grand Opening Set Thursday

Paris, Tenn.–A grand opening reception for the new The Hampton Inn in Paris will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, September 15. The 72-room Hampton Inn is located at 1540 Mineral Wells Ave. The reception will include drinks, appetizers, games and presentations by local officials. The Hampton...
PARIS, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky lieutenant governor celebrates thousands of dollars in grants awarded to McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman was in McCracken County on Wednesday to announce nearly $580,000 in grant funding for two projects in the county. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is awarding the McCracken County Fiscal Court with a $500,000 economic development grant, and the county also received a $79,503 Land and Water Conservation Fund grant.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Mayfield building demolitions

Major changes are on the way for Court Square in Mayfield. This as the December 10 tornado's mark can still be seen nine months later.
MAYFIELD, KY
KFVS12

Bridge steel truss passes by Paducah riverfront

Some MO state parks to participate in Museum Day on Saturday. Some MO state parks to participate in Museum Day on Saturday. Total enrollment at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale is down, but SIU is touting its largest freshman class in six years. Truss for Smithland Bridge moves down the...
PADUCAH, KY
radionwtn.com

Carmack’s Fish Barn Rebuild Project Making Progress

Cottage Grove, Tenn.–Local landmark Carmack’s Fish Barn is being rebuilt and its loyal customers couldn’t be more pleased. Carmack’s was destroyed by fire in September 2021. It had been open since 1984 and was well known for its good catfish, beans and hush puppy plates. Owners...
COTTAGE GROVE, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Railroad Crossing to Remain Closed This Week in Obion County

Railroad crossing repairs in Obion County will continue this week. Shane Sanford, with CN Railroad, said the crossing at Pleasant Valley Road will be closed until Friday night at 8:00. Motorists must use an alternate route of travel at this location. On Monday, railroad crossing repairs will close the location...
OBION COUNTY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Beshear announces funding in Calloway County

Beshear presents Calloway County with $1 million for infrastructure improvements. "The project is really important, because it will serve as 70 unserved households," Beshear said of one of the projects receiving funding. "Think about that: 70 households that have not had access to steady and reliable water are going to be able to turn on that tap and know it's coming."
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Police searching for stolen motorcycle and handgun in Paducah

PADUCAH — Police are investigating after a motorcycle and a semiautomatic handgun were stolen in Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says a man went outside to go on his lunch break Tuesday, only to discover that his 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle had been stolen from the 200 block of Clark Street.
PADUCAH, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Guns Stolen During Union City Home Burglary

Three guns were reported as stolen during a home burglary in Union City. Police reports said officers were called to Taylor Street, where they spoke with 26 year old Tyrisha Mayes. Reports said Ms. Mayes returned home from a two day stay in Paducah, to find someone had been inside...
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Railroad Crossing Repairs in Obion County

Repairs are scheduled for two railroad crossings in Obion County. Mayor Steve Carr told Thunderbolt News that he has been contacted about work by officials with Canadian National Railroad. Motorists are being advised to use alternate routes while the repairs are ongoing at each location.
OBION COUNTY, TN

