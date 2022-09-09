Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Historic courthouse demolition underway in Mayfield 9 months after tornado
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Nine months after a devastating tornado hit western Kentucky, crews started bringing down the historic centerpiece of the Town Square in Mayfield. Work to demolish the Graves County Courthouse began on Tuesday, September 13. The courthouse long stood as a symbol of the county and, more...
wpsdlocal6.com
Trent Okerson to be featured in McCracken County Public Library Evening Upstairs series
PADUCAH — A familiar face is coming to the McCracken County Public Library in December as part of their Evenings Upstairs program. Chief Meteorologist Trent Okerson will be presenting on the Quad-State tornado, which devastated communities in a 212 mile radius in December of 2021. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the presentation runs from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
radionwtn.com
Paris Hampton Inn Grand Opening Set Thursday
Paris, Tenn.–A grand opening reception for the new The Hampton Inn in Paris will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, September 15. The 72-room Hampton Inn is located at 1540 Mineral Wells Ave. The reception will include drinks, appetizers, games and presentations by local officials. The Hampton...
wpsdlocal6.com
Hallway in Central Elementary School dedicated to special needs instructional assistant who died in 2021
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Central Elementary School in Marshall County held a special ceremony Wednesday night in honor of a special needs instructional assistant who died last year. Julie Wininger died on Sept. 1, 2021, at the age of 61. In her honor, the hallway leading to the special...
westkentuckystar.com
Suspect in Livingston utility trailer theft arrested in Marshall County
An investigation into the theft of a utility trailer has led to a Benton man's arrest. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office had asked for the public's help with identifying the owner of a white Ford van on September 7 that was believed to have been involved in the theft of a loaded utility trailer.
wpsdlocal6.com
WKCTC School of Art and Design hosting free exhibition at Bill Ford Gallery
PADUCAH — Southern Illinois ceramicist Craig Rhodes will be displaying his striking work in an exhibition at the Paducah School of Art and Design's Bill Ford Gallery on September 15. The reception for the exhibition, which WKCTC says is free and open to the public, will be from 5...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky lieutenant governor celebrates thousands of dollars in grants awarded to McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman was in McCracken County on Wednesday to announce nearly $580,000 in grant funding for two projects in the county. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is awarding the McCracken County Fiscal Court with a $500,000 economic development grant, and the county also received a $79,503 Land and Water Conservation Fund grant.
wpsdlocal6.com
Public will be able to watch Wednesday as final truss is placed on new U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Members of the public will be able to watch as the final truss is placed for the new New U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the public viewing area will be open Wednesday morning to allow folks to watch crews in action.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield building demolitions
Major changes are on the way for Court Square in Mayfield. This as the December 10 tornado's mark can still be seen nine months later.
KFVS12
Bridge steel truss passes by Paducah riverfront
Some MO state parks to participate in Museum Day on Saturday. Some MO state parks to participate in Museum Day on Saturday. Total enrollment at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale is down, but SIU is touting its largest freshman class in six years. Truss for Smithland Bridge moves down the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County 3rd grader heading to Augusta for Drive, Chip & Putt Nationals
MAYFIELD, KY -- Getting a chance to play at Augusta National is a pipe dream for so many who play the game of golf, but for 8-year old Kylie Miller, she will get that chance next April. This past weekend, Miller won the Drive, Chip & Putt Regional in the...
radionwtn.com
Carmack’s Fish Barn Rebuild Project Making Progress
Cottage Grove, Tenn.–Local landmark Carmack’s Fish Barn is being rebuilt and its loyal customers couldn’t be more pleased. Carmack’s was destroyed by fire in September 2021. It had been open since 1984 and was well known for its good catfish, beans and hush puppy plates. Owners...
WBBJ
Company demonstrates work at largest titanium source in U.S., located in West Tennessee
BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A new company could be on the search for new minerals across West Tennessee, and they’re educating the public along the way. Iperion-X is focused on sustainably mining titanium and other minerals from sands spread across West Tennessee, and trying to do it in an educational way with a new small scale demonstration facility.
thunderboltradio.com
Railroad Crossing to Remain Closed This Week in Obion County
Railroad crossing repairs in Obion County will continue this week. Shane Sanford, with CN Railroad, said the crossing at Pleasant Valley Road will be closed until Friday night at 8:00. Motorists must use an alternate route of travel at this location. On Monday, railroad crossing repairs will close the location...
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear announces funding in Calloway County
Beshear presents Calloway County with $1 million for infrastructure improvements. "The project is really important, because it will serve as 70 unserved households," Beshear said of one of the projects receiving funding. "Think about that: 70 households that have not had access to steady and reliable water are going to be able to turn on that tap and know it's coming."
wpsdlocal6.com
Police searching for stolen motorcycle and handgun in Paducah
PADUCAH — Police are investigating after a motorcycle and a semiautomatic handgun were stolen in Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says a man went outside to go on his lunch break Tuesday, only to discover that his 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle had been stolen from the 200 block of Clark Street.
thunderboltradio.com
Guns Stolen During Union City Home Burglary
Three guns were reported as stolen during a home burglary in Union City. Police reports said officers were called to Taylor Street, where they spoke with 26 year old Tyrisha Mayes. Reports said Ms. Mayes returned home from a two day stay in Paducah, to find someone had been inside...
thunderboltradio.com
Railroad Crossing Repairs in Obion County
Repairs are scheduled for two railroad crossings in Obion County. Mayor Steve Carr told Thunderbolt News that he has been contacted about work by officials with Canadian National Railroad. Motorists are being advised to use alternate routes while the repairs are ongoing at each location.
wpsdlocal6.com
Dee Dee Whittaker, former WPSD account executive who was an active leader in multiple charitable organizations, dies at 57
PADUCAH — Wednesday marks the funeral of one of our own at WPSD Local 6. Former WPSD Sales Account Executive Dee Dee Whittaker died last week at the age of 57. Whittaker died Sept. 7 at the Jennie Stuart Medical Center in Hopkinsville, an obituary from Milner and Orr Funeral Home says.
KFVS12
2 Cairo, Ill. men charged in connection with 2020 gun theft in Cape Girardeau Co.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two southern Illinois men were charged in connection with a two-year-old gun theft investigation. Chayce A. Harrell, 21, of Cairo, Ill., was charged with one count of felony first-degree burglary and two counts of felony stealing. Senque Shabazz Bingham, 20, of Cairo, Ill., was...
