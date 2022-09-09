Violent night in Minneapolis: Multiple shootings leave 2 dead, including 16-year-old, and 7 hurt

Violent night in Minneapolis: Multiple shootings leave 2 dead, several hurt 01:37

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis police are investigating a series of separate shootings that broke out Thursday night into the overnight hours, leaving a couple people dead and multiple more injured.

According to police, officers were called to the intersection of Knox and Plymouth avenues at about 8:15 p.m. on multiple reports of shots fired in the area. They arrived to find a 16-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds, who later died from his injuries at HCMC. Houses and cars in the area were also struck by gunfire.

"It's a beautiful fall night and we have a 16-year-old shot dead in the street," MPD spokesman Garrett Parten said. "It's a level of violence that is not only concerning, it's angering."

At around the same time, more officers were called to another shooting at West Broadway Avenue and Lyndale Avenue North, which is about a mile northeast of the other crime scene.

Officers initially found a man and woman suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Two other men were brought by private vehicle to area hospitals with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

Investigators say gunfire erupted from an SUV in the second crime scene, with the motorist then speeding away from the area.

Hours later, at around 1 a.m., another shooting was reported near the 1400 block of Washington Avenue South. Police say a man in his 30s was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital.

Three other men in their 30s were wounded, one with potentially life-threatening injuries.

"Preliminary information indicates that an altercation occurred inside a bar hosting a private party. That altercation escalated to gunfire. The altercation moved outside where more shots were fired," police said in a release.

In total, two people were killed and seven were injured in three shootings. There have been 62 deaths investigated as a homicide in Minneapolis so far this year.

No arrests have been announced yet.

Anyone with information on these shootings can submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers , or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).