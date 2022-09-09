Read full article on original website
TechRadar
iPhone 14 review
The iPhone 14 is a capable smartphone with a seriously snappy CPU, lovely screen, and good cameras. It pales in comparison to the iPhone 14 Pro, but then you’re also saving $200 / £250 / AU$350. If you’re not looking for a big screen on a budget (for that see the new iPhone 14 Plus), this solid, if unspectacular iPhone – with a couple of really cool next-gen features that you may never use – might be for you.
TechRadar
Razer Naga Pro Wireless review
Razer continues to provide its highest quality performance for MMO and MOBA gamers alike with the newest rendition of their Naga model. Not only does the Naga Pro offer superb speed and performance both wired and wireless, but it also provides alternative side plates to suit a wide range of games. However, the bulkiness of the design may cause discomfort for some.
Xiaomi 12T imminent, according to tipster; should the pricier iPhone 14 be worried?
If the iPhone 14's eye-watering $799 / £849 / AU$1,339 starting price puts you off, you might want to pay attention to the Xiaomi 12T, an anticipated mid-range phone which is expected to debut very soon. This would be a lower-cost spin-off of the Xiaomi 12, as well as...
Sony's free rewards program PlayStation Stars launches this September
Sony’s upcoming loyalty program PlayStation Stars will launch later this year. PlayStation Stars is a free rewards scheme that gives you digital gifts just for using your PS5 or PS4. By completing various challenges – from unlocking a specific trophy to simply playing a game on your system –, you’ll be able to earn loyalty points that can be redeemed for various goodies.
TechRadar
This Amazon deal gets you a cheap Samsung Galaxy A32 for just £159
Great Amazon deals on Samsung devices have been popping up more and more lately, offering customers the chance to save a ton of money on some really decent devices. This week, you can bag yourself the budget-orientated Samsung Galaxy A32 at its lowest ever price of £159 (was £249) (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
HP Elite Dragonfly G3 review
There’s an awful lot to like about the new HP Elite Dragonfly G3. It’s really nicely built, seriously portable, offers stellar battery life and boasts an unusual 3:2 aspect format. But laggy performance, a screen with woeful viewing angles and a painfully high price make for a patchy overall proposition.
Ethereum merge actually happened – and just in time to spare the Nvidia RTX 4090
The long anticipated "merge" event for the Ethereum blockchain is finally happening, and it's a great day for any gamers out there looking to get the next-gen Nvidia Lovelace graphics cards (such as the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090) that we're anticipating in the next few weeks. Ethereum is the world's...
TechRadar
Best iPhone 14 Pro cases of 2022: how to keep your new phone safe
If you want to buy the best phone Apple makes, you'll need to start with the Apple iPhone 14 Pro. When you want to protect that investment, you'll need to start right here with our top iPhone 14 Pro cases. The iPhone 14 Pro is so new that we haven't...
TechRadar
AirPods Black Friday deals 2022: what to expect in the sales
If you're planning to look for the best Black Friday AirPods deals this year before buying a pair of Apple's popular earbuds, then you won't be alone: AirPods were the second most searched-for product globally in last year's Black Friday sales. That's according to data from a report from data...
Roku’s Ultra 4K streamer gets the Bluetooth audio upgrade we’ve been waiting on
Roku is rolling out a new OS (version 11.5) for its streamers and Roku TVs. The update brings with it a wide range of new features, including one we’ve been hoping to see for some time: a Bluetooth audio output. The new capability is coming to the company’s flagship...
TechRadar
Google Pixel 6A is getting a price drop of over Rs. 16,000 - How to get the discount?
Flipkart will sell you Google Pixel 6A for an effective price of Rs. 27,699. Let us explain how you can get this offer. Google Pixel 6A was launched back in July and lots of users raised their concerns about the price on social media platforms. Now the phone is getting a price cut for Flipkart's Big Billion days sale, and the phone will be available for a price worth buying in the sale. The phone is now available on Flipkart for the launch price of Rs. 43,999, add it to your wishlist now to get notified of the price drop!
The second-best Assassin's Creed just dropped on Xbox Game Pass
Xbox Game Pass subscribers can now dip into Ancient Greek RPG Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Microsoft announced it had swooped up Assassin's Creed Odyssey for its subscription service during the Xbox Tokyo Game Show livestream (opens in new tab). And it's live on Xbox Game Pass right now. The second...
TechRadar
Power 50 2022: Our 20-11 revealed!
After months of research and deliberation we are delighted to confirm the next ten members of the 2022 Power 50. Part of the Mobile Industry Awards 2022, the Power 50 highlights the most important and influential figures in the UK mobile industry during the past year. TechRadar Pro is revealing...
Lenovo issues emergency security patch for hundreds of models
Lenovo has fixed a number of major BIOS flaws which allow threat actors to potentially launch all kinds of devastating cyberattacks across a wide range of its products, from desktop PCs (opens in new tab), to laptops. In a security advisory published earlier this week, the company said that hundreds...
TechRadar
I tested Hisense’s budget U8H mini-LED, and it does 3 things as well as expensive TVs
Hisense grabbed attention at CES 2022 when it announced its U8H series, a 4K TV line that promised high performance at a budget price. The key feature responsible for the picture quality boost to be delivered by Hisense’s new sets was mini-LED backlighting, a tech found in the best 4K TVs, and one that’s known to deliver the high brightness levels required for high dynamic range (HDR) sources.
TechRadar
Amazfit launches premium range GTR 4 with an attractive Rs 1700 discount
Amazfit has brought its new flagship smartwatch, the Amazfit GTR 4, to India. The new model comes with a circular design and sports a 1.43" always-on AMOLED color touchscreen of 466x466-pixel resolution protected by tempered glass. It's covered with an anti-fingerprint coating and surrounded by an anti-glare bezel. It also debuts the upgraded Zepp OS 2.0 for optimized user experience.
Wix wants more portfolio websites created and quickly
Wix has launched a new portfolio website builder (opens in new tab) solution with customizable layouts to simplify the process of creating professional online collections. Available now in multiple languages, Wix Portfolio lets users change the look of their site without having to go into each project page separately and update individually.
TechRadar
My favorite Samsung Galaxy Watch feature is fast, accurate and missing from Apple Watch
I’m currently testing the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Samsung’s latest premium wearable, and it’s got a bit of an identity crisis. With one foot in true smartwatch territory, Samsung is also aiming squarely at the best running watches, with advanced GPS and route navigation software, a raised bezel and tough casing to protect the screen on your adventures, and other prominent health features.
Asus wants you to use its new ExpertBook business laptop everywhere
Asus is expanding its Expert line of business laptops by adding the mid-tier ExpertBook B3 Detachable. The company says (opens in new tab) the B3 can be used in remote work settings, “in the classroom, on the manufacturing line,” and even in healthcare environments. To facilitate this jack-of-all-trades...
Now is a great time to buy a second-hand or older Amazon Kindle
The new Amazon Kindle (2022) has been unveiled, bringing a USB-C port and high-res screen to the company's line of budget ereaders – however it continues a worrying trend amongst the rainforest-named brand's E Ink gadgets. The new Kindle costs more than its predecessor, the Kindle (2019), with an...
