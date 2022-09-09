ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechRadar

iPhone 14 review

The iPhone 14 is a capable smartphone with a seriously snappy CPU, lovely screen, and good cameras. It pales in comparison to the iPhone 14 Pro, but then you’re also saving $200 / £250 / AU$350. If you’re not looking for a big screen on a budget (for that see the new iPhone 14 Plus), this solid, if unspectacular iPhone – with a couple of really cool next-gen features that you may never use – might be for you.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Razer Naga Pro Wireless review

Razer continues to provide its highest quality performance for MMO and MOBA gamers alike with the newest rendition of their Naga model. Not only does the Naga Pro offer superb speed and performance both wired and wireless, but it also provides alternative side plates to suit a wide range of games. However, the bulkiness of the design may cause discomfort for some.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Sony's free rewards program PlayStation Stars launches this September

Sony’s upcoming loyalty program PlayStation Stars will launch later this year. PlayStation Stars is a free rewards scheme that gives you digital gifts just for using your PS5 or PS4. By completing various challenges – from unlocking a specific trophy to simply playing a game on your system –, you’ll be able to earn loyalty points that can be redeemed for various goodies.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Xperia 10#Smart Phone#Ios#Techradar
TechRadar

This Amazon deal gets you a cheap Samsung Galaxy A32 for just £159

Great Amazon deals on Samsung devices have been popping up more and more lately, offering customers the chance to save a ton of money on some really decent devices. This week, you can bag yourself the budget-orientated Samsung Galaxy A32 at its lowest ever price of £159 (was £249) (opens in new tab).
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

HP Elite Dragonfly G3 review

There’s an awful lot to like about the new HP Elite Dragonfly G3. It’s really nicely built, seriously portable, offers stellar battery life and boasts an unusual 3:2 aspect format. But laggy performance, a screen with woeful viewing angles and a painfully high price make for a patchy overall proposition.
COMPUTERS
Technology
Cell Phones
SONY
TechRadar

AirPods Black Friday deals 2022: what to expect in the sales

If you're planning to look for the best Black Friday AirPods deals this year before buying a pair of Apple's popular earbuds, then you won't be alone: AirPods were the second most searched-for product globally in last year's Black Friday sales. That's according to data from a report from data...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Google Pixel 6A is getting a price drop of over Rs. 16,000 - How to get the discount?

Flipkart will sell you Google Pixel 6A for an effective price of Rs. 27,699. Let us explain how you can get this offer. Google Pixel 6A was launched back in July and lots of users raised their concerns about the price on social media platforms. Now the phone is getting a price cut for Flipkart's Big Billion days sale, and the phone will be available for a price worth buying in the sale. The phone is now available on Flipkart for the launch price of Rs. 43,999, add it to your wishlist now to get notified of the price drop!
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Power 50 2022: Our 20-11 revealed!

After months of research and deliberation we are delighted to confirm the next ten members of the 2022 Power 50. Part of the Mobile Industry Awards 2022, the Power 50 highlights the most important and influential figures in the UK mobile industry during the past year. TechRadar Pro is revealing...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Lenovo issues emergency security patch for hundreds of models

Lenovo has fixed a number of major BIOS flaws which allow threat actors to potentially launch all kinds of devastating cyberattacks across a wide range of its products, from desktop PCs (opens in new tab), to laptops. In a security advisory published earlier this week, the company said that hundreds...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

I tested Hisense’s budget U8H mini-LED, and it does 3 things as well as expensive TVs

Hisense grabbed attention at CES 2022 when it announced its U8H series, a 4K TV line that promised high performance at a budget price. The key feature responsible for the picture quality boost to be delivered by Hisense’s new sets was mini-LED backlighting, a tech found in the best 4K TVs, and one that’s known to deliver the high brightness levels required for high dynamic range (HDR) sources.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Amazfit launches premium range GTR 4 with an attractive Rs 1700 discount

Amazfit has brought its new flagship smartwatch, the Amazfit GTR 4, to India. The new model comes with a circular design and sports a 1.43" always-on AMOLED color touchscreen of 466x466-pixel resolution protected by tempered glass. It's covered with an anti-fingerprint coating and surrounded by an anti-glare bezel. It also debuts the upgraded Zepp OS 2.0 for optimized user experience.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Wix wants more portfolio websites created and quickly

Wix has launched a new portfolio website builder (opens in new tab) solution with customizable layouts to simplify the process of creating professional online collections. Available now in multiple languages, Wix Portfolio lets users change the look of their site without having to go into each project page separately and update individually.
INTERNET
TechRadar

My favorite Samsung Galaxy Watch feature is fast, accurate and missing from Apple Watch

I’m currently testing the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Samsung’s latest premium wearable, and it’s got a bit of an identity crisis. With one foot in true smartwatch territory, Samsung is also aiming squarely at the best running watches, with advanced GPS and route navigation software, a raised bezel and tough casing to protect the screen on your adventures, and other prominent health features.
ELECTRONICS

