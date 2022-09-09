CHARLOTTESVILLE — When the official announcement came in October 2020, the event was still several years away. It’s now coming into view. In November 2023, the University of Virginia will host the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships at its home course in Earlysville, Panorama Farms. For the Cavaliers, the goal is not simply to host the meets, but to contend for the team titles.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO