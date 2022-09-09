Read full article on original website
Try Cider Sangria From this Charming Virginia CideryTravel MavenAlbemarle County, VA
The Most Haunted Places in Charlottesville, VirginiaChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
Virginia College on Top 5 List of Best Public Schools in the CountryChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
UVA's plastic surgery dept. soon to be led by a top breast reconstruction expert: Scott T. HollenbeckWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
virginiasports.com
Virginia Softball Releases 2022 Fall Ball Schedule
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia softball team released its fall ball schedule on Wednesday (Sept. 14) with a slate that includes four home dates in addition to the annual Blue-Orange Series to close out fall camp. The Cavaliers will open with a doubleheader at Radford against Radford and Emory...
virginiasports.com
Hoos Looking to Get Back on Track
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Upon further review, his football team’s performance in its second game looked no better to University of Virginia’s first-year head coach than it had in real time. UVA gained only 222 yards and lost 24-3 at Illinois on Saturday. “What was more evident when I...
virginiasports.com
Lex Long, Tony Elliott to Appear on Tuesday Coach's Corner
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – “Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott” will air live on the Virginia Sports Radio Network Tuesday (Sept. 13) at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse located off Route 29, Seminole Trail at 3924 Lenox Ave. in Charlottesville. The weekly radio show airs from 7-8 p.m. (ET).
virginiasports.com
Virginia Scores Five in Win Over La Salle
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s soccer team (4-2-0) put on an offensive clinic as the team scored five goals in a single match for the first time since 2013 in a 5-0 win over La Salle (1-3-2) on Tuesday night (Sept. 13) at Klöckner Stadium. Goals...
virginiasports.com
ACC Releases 2022-23 Women’s Basketball Schedule
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Atlantic Coast Conference released the conference portion of the 2022-23 women’s basketball schedule on Wednesday (Sept. 14) for all 15 member institutions, including Virginia. ACC Schedule. The Cavaliers will play an 18-game conference schedule. UVA will play four regional opponents both home and away...
virginiasports.com
Cavaliers Set School Records in Streamsong Win
BOWLING GREEN, Fla. – Record-setting performances by freshman Ben James and the Cavalier men’s golf team made for an eventful opening tournament of the season on Tuesday. The Cavaliers shot a school best 56-under 808 to win the Streamsong Invitational at Streamsong Resort in Bowling Green, Fla. UVA...
virginiasports.com
Cavaliers Set to Host La Salle Tuesday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s soccer team (3-2) is set to host La Salle (1-2-2) in a non-conference affair Tuesday night (Sept. 9) at Klöckner Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. HOW TO FOLLOW. Tuesday night’s match against La Salle will be streamed on ACCNX...
virginiasports.com
Logan Greco
Virginia men’s lacrosse head coach Lars Tiffany announced the addition of former UVA defenseman Logan Greco as the program’s volunteer assistant coach on Sept. 12, 2022. Greco was a member of the Cavaliers’ 2019 NCAA Championship team and served as the volunteer assistant coach at Richmond for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
virginiasports.com
Cross Country Programs Picking Up the Pace
CHARLOTTESVILLE — When the official announcement came in October 2020, the event was still several years away. It’s now coming into view. In November 2023, the University of Virginia will host the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships at its home course in Earlysville, Panorama Farms. For the Cavaliers, the goal is not simply to host the meets, but to contend for the team titles.
virginiasports.com
Blue-White Scrimmages Set for Saturday, Oct. 15
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s basketball Blue-White Scrimmages will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15 at John Paul Jones Arena at 1:30 p.m. The women’s team, under new head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, will begin the event with a scrimmage against its men’s practice players, followed by the men’s annual intrasquad scrimmage. Admission and parking are free for both scrimmages. Seating is general admission and first come, first serve. Gates will open at 12:30 p.m.
