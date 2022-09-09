SALEM, Ind. — The CRA Street Stocks Powered by JEGS will be back in action this Saturday at Anderson Speedway for the fourth and final series event at the track this season. Saturday’s event will be the ninth event of the season for the Van Hoy Oil CRA Street Stocks and the second Chase for the Championship event. Shawn Amor picked up the win in the special non-points event with SpeedFest at Watermelon Capital Speedway in January.

