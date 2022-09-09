Read full article on original website
speedsport.com
Murty Races To Rare Stock Car Repeat Crown
BOONE, Iowa — A race that began as a battle between two of the best young guns in the division became a battle between father and son on championship night at the IMCA Speedway Motors Super Nationals fueled by Casey’s. When both those battles at Boone Speedway were...
speedsport.com
CRA Street Stocks Close Out Anderson For The Season
SALEM, Ind. — The CRA Street Stocks Powered by JEGS will be back in action this Saturday at Anderson Speedway for the fourth and final series event at the track this season. Saturday’s event will be the ninth event of the season for the Van Hoy Oil CRA Street Stocks and the second Chase for the Championship event. Shawn Amor picked up the win in the special non-points event with SpeedFest at Watermelon Capital Speedway in January.
