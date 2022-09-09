Only two fantasy defense/special teams (DST) units scored a touchdown in Week 1: Pittsburgh and Miami. The Steelers faced the Cincinnati Bengals and were underdogs. They managed to get to Joe Burrow four times. However, with T.J. Watt tearing his pectoral muscle and set to miss the next several weeks, the defense does take a hit. The Steelers DST is ranked No. 9 for Week 2 against the New England Patriots. Mac Jones is banged up, so the Steelers (available in almost 70 percent of leagues) are a decent waiver wire option.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO