College Sports

AthlonSports.com

Urban Meyer Uses 1 Word To Describe Nebraska Football Fans

Nebraska has officially moved on from head football coach Scott Frost. Now, the Huskers can begin searching for their next program leader. Believe it or not, Urban Meyer is a name being discussed as a viable option. What Nebraska needs is a major turnaround. Well, Meyer has a knack for...
LINCOLN, NE
AthlonSports.com

Kirk Herbstreit Reveals His Top 7 College Football Teams From Week 2

Week 2 of the college football season is officially in the books. It was an exciting weekend of football with several crazy upsets. ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his top seven college football teams of Week 2. Surprisingly, neither Appalachian State or Marshall check in at No. 1, despite each's unprecedented upsets at Texas A&M and Notre Dame, respectively.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AthlonSports.com

Nebraska Interim Coach Mickey Joseph Announces First Significant Change Since Scott Frost Was Fired

The Nebraska football program has officially moved on from Scott Frost and now enters the Mickey Joseph era. Joseph has been named the interim head football coach. Joseph, 54, is already making a significant change under his leadership. During Frost's tenure, Nebraska had off days on Sunday and resumed practice on Monday. With Joseph at the helm, he's making a significant change.
LINCOLN, NE
AthlonSports.com

Dallas Cowboys Officially Name Starting Quarterback For Week 2

The Dallas Cowboys are going to be without franchise quarterback Dak Prescott for the next six to eight weeks. Prescott suffered a significant injury in the team's season opener Sunday night. Now, the big question is what will the Cowboys do at quarterback?. Some have suggested the Cowboys should go...
DALLAS, TX
AthlonSports.com

1 Notable NFL Game Could Have Bad Weather This Sunday

The San Francisco 49ers may end up experiencing a severe case of deja vu when they take on the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara this Sunday afternoon. Last Sunday in Week 1, the Niners battle the Chicago Bears in a monsoon at Soldier Field. It resulted in a 19-10 loss to Justin Fields and Co. Trey Lance was wildly ineffective, completing just 13 of his 28 pass attempts for 164 yards and one pick.
SEATTLE, WA
AthlonSports.com

Pittsburgh Steelers Make Official Decision On Star Edge Rusher TJ Watt

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a big Week 1 victory against the Bengals of Cincinnati last Sunday. Unfortunately, it came at a pretty significant cost. Star edge rusher T.J. Watt exited the game with a serious injury. Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt suffered a torn pec in the team's Week 1 game....
PITTSBURGH, PA
AthlonSports.com

New England Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones Misses Thursday Practice

The New England Patriots will try and get back in the right direction this Sunday vs. the Steelers following the team's Week 1 loss to the Dolphins. However, there is a possibility they will be without their starting quarterback, Mac Jones. Mac Jones, the former Alabama star and now second-year...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Week 2 DFS High-Priced Studs: 3 QBs to Roster on DraftKings and FanDuel

Picking the right quarterback to use in your DraftKings or FanDuel lineup is paramount to a successful DFS contest entry. There are different strategies; picking a high-priced option, finding a bargain, or going in the middle tier. Here are the quarterbacks that have high salaries but are expected to produce at an elite level.
NFL
#Football Games#Big Ten Network#American Football#Fbs#Ucf#Espn#Knights#Fcs Maine#Boise State#Fubotv#Fox#Acc Network
AthlonSports.com

Quarterback Rankings: NFL Fantasy Week 2

Following Week 1, fantasy managers can look at their quarterbacks and, for the most part, feel pretty good. The guys that were drafted high did well. Guys like Carson Wentz ended up exceeding expectations: depending on league scoring, Wentz finished in the top three among quarterbacks. Wentz is ranked No. 13 for Week 2, although he could sneak back into QB1 territory.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Top 5 Games for NFL's Week 2 Schedule

The opening week of the NFL season is finally over, which means it's time to look ahead to Week 2. And while there aren't as many high-profile matchups as there were to start the season, there's still plenty to look forward to. Noticeably missing in this week's slate of top...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

College Football Upset Watch for Week 3

Welcome to Week 3 of the college football "Upset Watch" here at Athlon Sports!. We've had at least one team from each of the first two weeks of "upset watch" go down to underdogs. Last week, it was Nebraska losing to Georgia Southern. Who will it be this week?. Let's...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AthlonSports.com

Defense/Special Teams Rankings: NFL Fantasy Week 2

Only two fantasy defense/special teams (DST) units scored a touchdown in Week 1: Pittsburgh and Miami. The Steelers faced the Cincinnati Bengals and were underdogs. They managed to get to Joe Burrow four times. However, with T.J. Watt tearing his pectoral muscle and set to miss the next several weeks, the defense does take a hit. The Steelers DST is ranked No. 9 for Week 2 against the New England Patriots. Mac Jones is banged up, so the Steelers (available in almost 70 percent of leagues) are a decent waiver wire option.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Week 2 Player Props for Thursday Night; Mahomes, Herbert Lead Chiefs, Chargers Bets

Thursday night’s showdown between the Chargers and Chiefs is one of the most anticipated games of the season and for good reason. Duels between Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes, two of the best young quarterbacks in the league, have already become the stuff of legend. And thankfully, we get to see them go to battle twice a year. Herbert is 2-2 in his career against the Chiefs but 1-2 head-to-head against Mahomes.
KANSAS CITY, MO

