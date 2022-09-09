ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More praise for Commanders rookie tight end Armani Rogers

By Bryan Manning
 6 days ago
In the first two weeks of training camp, a rookie tight end was drawing rave reviews. By the end of camp, another rookie tight end had emerged.

Early in camp, fifth-round pick Cole Turner was standing out with Logan Thomas and John Bates sidelined. Unfortunately for Turner, a hamstring injury prematurely ended his training camp, and he never played in a preseason game.

That opened the door for a relative unknown in former college quarterback Armani Rogers. Rogers, who began his collegiate career at UNLV, spent his final two seasons at Ohio. Rogers participated in the East-West Shrine Bowl, where he worked as a tight end and drew the attention of the Commanders, who signed him as an undrafted free agent.

However, Rogers was on Washington’s radar long before the Shrine Bowl. On Thursday, Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner was the latest to praise Rogers and talked about when he first come onto his radar.

“Yeah, he’s been great, a really good kid,” Turner said of Rogers. “Went to UNLV, which, you know, shout out to the Rebels, before he transferred to Ohio. So, I remember him when he was the Mountain West freshman of the year as a quarterback and [Green Bay Packers QB] Jordan Love played at Utah State as a freshman at the same time.”

Turner gave a shoutout to UNLV because he also played college football there.

From there, Turner talked about Rogers’ quick transition to tight end.

“Because of some injuries and some other things that happened, he transitioned over to being a tight end, and he’s been great,” Turner said. “Obviously started every one of our preseason games; that wasn’t necessarily the plan going in, but he’s a really hard-working guy. He does everything a hundred miles an hour, and he has gotten better and better, and he is physical. So yeah, excited about him and just kind of the way he’s progressed.”

After all of the injuries at tight end this summer, Turner feels good heading into Week 1.

“I feel good,” Turner said about tight end. “A lot better.”

Turner offered even more praise for Rogers.

“Armani played so many snaps this preseason, and his development’s been outstanding,” the offensive coordinator said.

Regardless of who starts at tight end in Week 1, it appears there will be a role for Rogers.

