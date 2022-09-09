Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Stock Market Today: Dow Plunges 1200 Points in Tech Selloff After Inflation Report
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks sold off sharply after August’s inflation report came in higher than expected, ending the session with the Dow down the most since June 2020. At 16:03 ET (20:03 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1,276 points, or 3.9%, while the S&P 500 was down 4.3% and the NASDAQ Composite was down 5.2%.
investing.com
Gold, Copper Hold Recent Gains as U.S. CPI Data Looms
Investing.com-- Gold prices moved little on Tuesday, but held on to recent gains as investors awaited more signs that U.S. inflation was moving away from peaks hit this year. Spot gold rose nearly 0.1% to $1,725.70 an ounce, while gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,736.35 an ounce by 19:48 ET (23:48 GMT). Both instruments rose over the past three sessions, as the dollar retreated from a 20-year high hit last week.
investing.com
U.S. Stocks Tumble After Higher Than Expected August Inflation; Nasdaq Down 4%
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks sold off sharply after August’s inflation report came in higher than expected. At 12:33 ET (16:33 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 926 points, or 2.9%, while the S&P 500 was down 3.2% and the NASDAQ Composite was down 4%. The consumer price...
investing.com
Oil Slips on Demand Jitters Ahead of U.S. CPI, OPEC Report
Investing.com-- Oil prices fell in choppy trade on Tuesday as traders feared more headwinds to demand from COVID lockdowns in China, with focus now turning to the OPEC’s monthly outlook report due later in the day. A series of COVID lockdowns in China, the world’s largest crude importer, have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
investing.com
Venezuela inflation accelerates to 8.2% m/m in August
CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela's monthly inflation rate increased to 8.2% in August from 7.5% in July, according to data released on Tuesday by the country's central bank. According to Reuters calculations, this takes Venezuela's year-on-year figure to 114.1%, the highest in Latin America. Inflation figures had improved briefly in July,...
investing.com
Germany, EU race to fix energy crisis
BERLIN/FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Germany will step up lending to energy firms at risk of being crushed by soaring gas prices, it said Tuesday, as Europe readied proposals to help households and industry cope with an energy crisis. The European Commission will on Wednesday announce targets to cut electricity consumption and a...
investing.com
Poland offers to buy Tauron's coal mining unit for 1 zloty
GDAŃSK (Reuters) - Poland's Ministry of State Assets has offered to buy Tauron's coal production unit Tauron Wydobycie for a symbolic 1 zloty ($0.2118), the Polish utility said on Tuesday. Poland's government has been pushing a plan to carve out the coal assets of state-controlled utilities PGE, Tauron and...
investing.com
U.S. yields jump after CPI surprises to upside in August
NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury yields surged and a recession warning - the yield curve inversion - widened on Tuesday after monthly U.S consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August, signaling to the market that the Federal Reserve will crack down further on inflation. The yield on two-year Treasury notes, which...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
investing.com
Tietto Minerals remains on track for first Abujar gold next quarter
© Reuters Tietto Minerals remains on track for first Abujar gold next quarter. Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE) remains on track for the first gold pour during the December quarter at its 3.45-million-ounce Abujar Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa. Construction continues to track well against schedule,...
investing.com
Silver: The Commercials Go Long
Large speculators in most markets are usually late to the party and use outdated technical analysis to provide lagging confirmation on when to open a position on futures markets. They are, more often than not, wrong. The professionals circle on these traders like hawks and often sell to them at...
investing.com
Fuel markets to stay tight till mid-2020s as refining shrinks
LONDON (Reuters) - Crude oil refining capacity has shrunk by a record 3.8 million barrels per day from March 2020 to mid-2022 as demand expanded, setting the stage for fuel markets to remain very tight until at least mid-decade, International Energy Forum and S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) research showed. The fall...
investing.com
Investors with $39 trillion urge government to plan fossil fuel phase out
BOSTON/LONDON (Reuters) - Investors managing $39 trillion have called on governments to raise their climate ambition, including setting plans to phase out fossil fuel use and forcing companies to set out science-based transition plans. The move by some - but not all - top fund firms comes ahead of the...
investing.com
Financial Heavyweight Stock Surges As Shares Trade Ex-Split & Ex-Bonus
Investing.com -- Shares of the financial services heavyweight Bajaj Finserv (NS: BJFS ) began trading ex-split and ex-bonus on Tuesday, a day ahead of its record date of two corporate rewards for its shareholders, announced a month back. The company’s shares zoomed past 8% in the early trade session today...
investing.com
Encryptus Becomes the First Institutional Grade Trading Desk to Enter the Bloktopia Metaverse
The metaverse is rapidly growing to become a world phenomenon, ushering in a new era of the internet age. It is the revolutionary representation of the physical world vis-à-vis the progressing digital world. The nascent emerging technology that is Web3 is the focal engine driving the speed at which...
investing.com
Range Breakout: Stock Soars 11% to Break ‘3-Year-Long’ Resistance!
Recently, the government of India announced a ban on the export of broken rice over an estimate of production hit on account of delayed plantation and rainfall deficit. Apart from this, the government also imposed a 20% duty on the export of all other varieties of rice except basmati and parboiled. These curbs have jittered investors of the companies primarily dealing in the export of rice such as KRBL Ltd (NS: KRBL ), LT Foods Ltd (NS: LTOL ), etc.
Comments / 0