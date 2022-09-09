ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

investing.com

Crude Oil Lower After U.S. Inflation Surprise; More Rate Hikes Feared

Investing.com -- Oil prices fell Tuesday after stronger than anticipated U.S. inflation figures boosted the dollar on renewed expectations of further aggressive U.S. rate hikes, potentially curbing economic activity. By 09:10 ET (13:10 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 0.3% lower at $87.56 a barrel, while the Brent contract fell 0.4%...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Stock Market Today: Dow Plunges 1200 Points in Tech Selloff After Inflation Report

Investing.com -- U.S. stocks sold off sharply after August’s inflation report came in higher than expected, ending the session with the Dow down the most since June 2020. At 16:03 ET (20:03 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1,276 points, or 3.9%, while the S&P 500 was down 4.3% and the NASDAQ Composite was down 5.2%.
STOCKS
investing.com

Gold, Copper Hold Recent Gains as U.S. CPI Data Looms

Investing.com-- Gold prices moved little on Tuesday, but held on to recent gains as investors awaited more signs that U.S. inflation was moving away from peaks hit this year. Spot gold rose nearly 0.1% to $1,725.70 an ounce, while gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,736.35 an ounce by 19:48 ET (23:48 GMT). Both instruments rose over the past three sessions, as the dollar retreated from a 20-year high hit last week.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Oatly Downgraded on Volatile Consumer Environment in Europe and Asia

© Reuters Oatly (OTLY) Downgraded on Volatile Consumer Environment in Europe and Asia. Oatly (NASDAQ:OTLY) shares were downgraded to Neutral from Outperform by a Credit Suisse analyst. He also lowered the firm's price target on the stock to $3.43 per share from $6, telling investors Credit Suisse expects a...
BUSINESS
investing.com

U.S. yields jump after CPI surprises to upside in August

NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury yields surged and a recession warning - the yield curve inversion - widened on Tuesday after monthly U.S consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August, signaling to the market that the Federal Reserve will crack down further on inflation. The yield on two-year Treasury notes, which...
investing.com

1,414 ETH Worth $2M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Monday a total of 1,414.56 Ether (CRYPTO: ETH) worth $2,272,673, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,606.63), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it...
STOCKS
investing.com

U.S. shares lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 3.94%

Investing.com – U.S. equities were lower at the close on Tuesday, as losses in the Technology , Consumer Services and Industrials sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 3.94% to hit a new 1-month low, while the S&P 500 index declined 4.32%, and the NASDAQ Composite index fell 5.16%.
STOCKS
investing.com

IMARC 2022: Mining at centre of the energy transition

The International Mining and Resources Conference - IMARC - will highlight themes of supply chain security, electrification, decarbonisation and international mining and energy opportunities when it takes place at the International Convention Centre in Sydney from November 2 to 4, 2022. More than 450 mining and energy companies are expected...
INDUSTRY
investing.com

Poland offers to buy Tauron's coal mining unit for 1 zloty

GDAŃSK (Reuters) - Poland's Ministry of State Assets has offered to buy Tauron's coal production unit Tauron Wydobycie for a symbolic 1 zloty ($0.2118), the Polish utility said on Tuesday. Poland's government has been pushing a plan to carve out the coal assets of state-controlled utilities PGE, Tauron and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Silver: The Commercials Go Long

Large speculators in most markets are usually late to the party and use outdated technical analysis to provide lagging confirmation on when to open a position on futures markets. They are, more often than not, wrong. The professionals circle on these traders like hawks and often sell to them at...
MARKETS
investing.com

Fuel markets to stay tight till mid-2020s as refining shrinks

LONDON (Reuters) - Crude oil refining capacity has shrunk by a record 3.8 million barrels per day from March 2020 to mid-2022 as demand expanded, setting the stage for fuel markets to remain very tight until at least mid-decade, International Energy Forum and S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) research showed. The fall...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Germany, EU race to fix energy crisis

BERLIN/FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Germany will step up lending to energy firms at risk of being crushed by soaring gas prices, it said Tuesday, as Europe readied proposals to help households and industry cope with an energy crisis. The European Commission will on Wednesday announce targets to cut electricity consumption and a...
investing.com

Stellantis to buy back shares worth about $920 million from GM

(Reuters) - American-Italian-French automaker Stellantis NV said on Tuesday it will buy back shares worth about 923 million euros ($919.31 million) from General Motors Co (NYSE:GM). Stellantis said it would buy back about 69.1 million common shares, or about 2.2% of the company's share capital. General Motors currently holds this...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Fidelity will ‘shift’ retail customers into crypto soon, says Galaxy CEO

Fidelity will ‘shift’ retail customers into crypto soon, says Galaxy CEO. $4.2 trillion asset management firm Fidelity Investments is reportedly working towards offering Bitcoin trading services to its 34.4 million retail investor base, according to Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz and people familiar with the matter. While Fidelity...
RETAIL
investing.com

Ethereum is eating the world — ‘You only need one internet’

Ethereum is eating the world — ‘You only need one internet’. Theres a version of the future thats tantalizingly possible in which Ethereum becomes the base layer for pretty much everything. Recent advances in a technology called zero-knowledge Rollups from StarkWare, Polygon and zkSync enable the blockchain to...
investing.com

Financial Heavyweight Stock Surges As Shares Trade Ex-Split & Ex-Bonus

Investing.com -- Shares of the financial services heavyweight Bajaj Finserv (NS: BJFS ) began trading ex-split and ex-bonus on Tuesday, a day ahead of its record date of two corporate rewards for its shareholders, announced a month back. The company’s shares zoomed past 8% in the early trade session today...
investing.com

Taiwan's GlobalWafers sees Nov groundbreaking for $5 billion Texas plant

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's GlobalWafers Co Ltd expects to start construction in November of its new $5 billion plant in Texas, the company's chairwoman and CEO said on Tuesday. The company said in June it would build the plant to make 300-millimetre silicon wafers used in semiconductors, switching from a defunct...
TEXAS STATE

