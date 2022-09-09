Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin BadgersThe LanternMadison, WI
IRONMAN Wisconsin Returns To Madison Sunday. Here's What You Need To KnowKevin AlexanderMadison, WI
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
veronapress.com
First Annual Urban Triage Harvest Festival set for Sept. 17
Madison nonprofit Urban Triage will be hosting its first annual harvest festival from 3-8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Farley Center, 2299 Spring Rose Road. There will be food and refreshments including beer, wine, appetizers, popcorn and cotton candy. There will be performances by a juggler, stilt walkers, and aerial artists.
veronapress.com
Free community meals return to BPNN on Sept. 17: Last meal held in March 2020
After two and a half years on pause, the return of Badger Prairie Needs Network’s free twice-monthly weekend community meals is set for Sept. 17. The first one is set from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 in the new Kasieta Center at BPNN, 1200 E. Verona Ave.
veronapress.com
Mapping nostalgia: Verona artist Michelle Koberstein designed map of 53 Wisconsin supper clubs
Survey a crowd of dyed-in-the-wool Wisconsinites about what’s distinctly Wisconsonian, and you’re likely to get some expected responses including a predilection for squeaky cheese curds, calling water fountains “bubblers,” Friday night fish fries, and frozen custard. Among the answers, it’s probable a cheesehead would say supper clubs are uniquely Wisconsin.
veronapress.com
‘Scouting For Food’ a huge success
The Verona community once again showed its generosity in support of the Scouting For Food drive. Scouts from Troop 349 and Pack 549 collected food and monetary donations at Miller and Sons in Verona from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. Scouts also used social media to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
veronapress.com
Property assessment online tool available: Find information related to your assessment
If you’re interested in knowing more about your property assessment and finding information related to your assessment, the City of Verona staff encourage you to check the information at search.apraz.com/search.asp.
veronapress.com
Cause of Sept. 6 power outage identified after over 2,800 Veronans lost power for over an hour
After five hours without a call, the Verona Fire Department responded to three calls in rapid succession following a power outage that affected parts of Verona on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The fire department was not alone in the sudden uptick in calls. Within a span of 15 minutes, police and...
veronapress.com
School Board passes resolution in support of Hmong, Asian American, and Pacific Islander students
The Verona Area School District's Board of Education passed a resolution in support of the district's Hmong, Asian American, and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Community during its meeting on Monday, Sept. 12. According to the resolution, the Verona Area School District is committed to instructional representation of the AAPI community in...
veronapress.com
Triathlon: Pair of Verona 95’ grads sweep top two spots in Ironman 70.3 Wisconsin
Verona had two top-two finishers in the Ironman 70.3 Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 10, in Madison. Russell Marks, a 1995 Verona Area High School alumnus, finished first in the 45-49-year-old age group and 25th overall with a time of four hours, 32 minutes. Andrew Babcock, a 1995 VAHS graduate, took second in the same age group with a time of four hours, 45 minutes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
veronapress.com
Boys cross country: Verona runs to Monona Grove, home invite titles
The Verona boys cross country team’s training trip in Colorado Springs before the season already is paying off. Verona had five of the top 10 runners to win the Monona Grove Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Monona Grove Golf Course. “I think it helped me individually a...
veronapress.com
Girls golf: Verona’s Lily Haessig earns medalist honors at Madison Memorial double dual
Verona sophomore Lily Haessig tied for 20th place at the Cardinal Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Pleasant View Golf Course in Middleton. The Wildcats swept a Big Eight Conference double dual from Sun Prairie East and Madison Memorial on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at the Odana Hills Golf Course in Madison.
veronapress.com
Volleyball: Verona stays unbeaten with Big Eight sweep over Madison Memorial
The Verona volleyball team stayed unbeaten with a 3-0 Big Eight sweep against Madison Memorial on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Verona High School. The Wildcats (7-0, 3-0 Big Eight) beat the Spartans 25-20, 25-20, 25-15. Senior Jamie Puent finished with nine kills, while fellow senior Sydney Schultz led Verona in...
veronapress.com
Girls swimming: Verona collects best finish at Brookfield East Invite since 2017
The Verona girls swimming team had its best finish at the Brookfield East Invitational since 2017 as the Wildcats placed second at the meet held Saturday, Sept. 10, at Brookfield East High School. Verona was coming off a Big Eight double dual split against Middleton and Madison La Follette on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
veronapress.com
Girls cross country: Verona’s Lexi Remiker emerges, picks up two top-10 finishes
Before the season, Verona girls cross country coach Dave Nelson urged the need for one of the Wildcats’ runners to break away to the front of the pack. It looks like Verona has a top runner emerging in junior Lexi Remiker, who finished eighth place at the Stevens Point Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Standing Rock Park in Stevens Point. Remiker had two top-10 finishes in two meets last week. She helped Verona finish third in the 13-team invitational with 92 points, one point behind runner-up Assumption and within striking distance of Stevens Point (87).
Comments / 0