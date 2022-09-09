ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, WI

First Annual Urban Triage Harvest Festival set for Sept. 17

Madison nonprofit Urban Triage will be hosting its first annual harvest festival from 3-8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Farley Center, 2299 Spring Rose Road. There will be food and refreshments including beer, wine, appetizers, popcorn and cotton candy. There will be performances by a juggler, stilt walkers, and aerial artists.
Free community meals return to BPNN on Sept. 17: Last meal held in March 2020

After two and a half years on pause, the return of Badger Prairie Needs Network’s free twice-monthly weekend community meals is set for Sept. 17. The first one is set from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 in the new Kasieta Center at BPNN, 1200 E. Verona Ave.
Mapping nostalgia: Verona artist Michelle Koberstein designed map of 53 Wisconsin supper clubs

Survey a crowd of dyed-in-the-wool Wisconsinites about what’s distinctly Wisconsonian, and you’re likely to get some expected responses including a predilection for squeaky cheese curds, calling water fountains “bubblers,” Friday night fish fries, and frozen custard. Among the answers, it’s probable a cheesehead would say supper clubs are uniquely Wisconsin.
VERONA, WI
‘Scouting For Food’ a huge success

The Verona community once again showed its generosity in support of the Scouting For Food drive. Scouts from Troop 349 and Pack 549 collected food and monetary donations at Miller and Sons in Verona from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. Scouts also used social media to...
VERONA, WI
Triathlon: Pair of Verona 95’ grads sweep top two spots in Ironman 70.3 Wisconsin

Verona had two top-two finishers in the Ironman 70.3 Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 10, in Madison. Russell Marks, a 1995 Verona Area High School alumnus, finished first in the 45-49-year-old age group and 25th overall with a time of four hours, 32 minutes. Andrew Babcock, a 1995 VAHS graduate, took second in the same age group with a time of four hours, 45 minutes.
VERONA, WI
#Fall Story Times#The Verona Public Library
Boys cross country: Verona runs to Monona Grove, home invite titles

The Verona boys cross country team’s training trip in Colorado Springs before the season already is paying off. Verona had five of the top 10 runners to win the Monona Grove Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Monona Grove Golf Course. “I think it helped me individually a...
VERONA, WI
Volleyball: Verona stays unbeaten with Big Eight sweep over Madison Memorial

The Verona volleyball team stayed unbeaten with a 3-0 Big Eight sweep against Madison Memorial on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Verona High School. The Wildcats (7-0, 3-0 Big Eight) beat the Spartans 25-20, 25-20, 25-15. Senior Jamie Puent finished with nine kills, while fellow senior Sydney Schultz led Verona in...
VERONA, WI
Girls cross country: Verona’s Lexi Remiker emerges, picks up two top-10 finishes

Before the season, Verona girls cross country coach Dave Nelson urged the need for one of the Wildcats’ runners to break away to the front of the pack. It looks like Verona has a top runner emerging in junior Lexi Remiker, who finished eighth place at the Stevens Point Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Standing Rock Park in Stevens Point. Remiker had two top-10 finishes in two meets last week. She helped Verona finish third in the 13-team invitational with 92 points, one point behind runner-up Assumption and within striking distance of Stevens Point (87).

