Verona, WI

Triathlon: Pair of Verona 95’ grads sweep top two spots in Ironman 70.3 Wisconsin

Verona had two top-two finishers in the Ironman 70.3 Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 10, in Madison. Russell Marks, a 1995 Verona Area High School alumnus, finished first in the 45-49-year-old age group and 25th overall with a time of four hours, 32 minutes. Andrew Babcock, a 1995 VAHS graduate, took second in the same age group with a time of four hours, 45 minutes.
First Annual Urban Triage Harvest Festival set for Sept. 17

Madison nonprofit Urban Triage will be hosting its first annual harvest festival from 3-8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Farley Center, 2299 Spring Rose Road. There will be food and refreshments including beer, wine, appetizers, popcorn and cotton candy. There will be performances by a juggler, stilt walkers, and aerial artists.
Mapping nostalgia: Verona artist Michelle Koberstein designed map of 53 Wisconsin supper clubs

Survey a crowd of dyed-in-the-wool Wisconsinites about what’s distinctly Wisconsonian, and you’re likely to get some expected responses including a predilection for squeaky cheese curds, calling water fountains “bubblers,” Friday night fish fries, and frozen custard. Among the answers, it’s probable a cheesehead would say supper clubs are uniquely Wisconsin.
Volleyball: Verona stays unbeaten with Big Eight sweep over Madison Memorial

The Verona volleyball team stayed unbeaten with a 3-0 Big Eight sweep against Madison Memorial on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Verona High School. The Wildcats (7-0, 3-0 Big Eight) beat the Spartans 25-20, 25-20, 25-15. Senior Jamie Puent finished with nine kills, while fellow senior Sydney Schultz led Verona in...
Free community meals return to BPNN on Sept. 17: Last meal held in March 2020

After two and a half years on pause, the return of Badger Prairie Needs Network’s free twice-monthly weekend community meals is set for Sept. 17. The first one is set from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 in the new Kasieta Center at BPNN, 1200 E. Verona Ave.
Community Events Calendar September 8 to September 15

The following events are set to take place between Thursday, Sept. 8 and Thursday, Sept. 15. The drop-off site is located at the Town Public Works Garage site at 7669 County Highway PD. Residents may drop off one load for $25 dollars. Vouchers must be purchased in advance. This program is restricted to Town of Verona residents only. Complete details at town.verona.wi.us/calendar.
Auditions for Elf the Musical set for Sept. 29-30: Registration due by Sept. 26

Based on the hit 2003 Christmas comedy film starring Will Ferrell, “Elf the Musical” is the story of Buddy, a young orphan, who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The boy is raised as an elf, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth.
City of Madison Wisconsin

Old Middleton Road construction will be completed by the end of October 2022

Why Old Middleton ROAD Needed To Be Reconstructed?. Existing conditions of City owned infrastructure along Old Middleton Rd were poor and required replacement in order for the road to perform efficiently. Some of reasons why this road needed a reconstruction are:. The average pavement throughout Old Middleton Rd had an...
Man killed in rural Dane Co. crash identified by medical examiner

DANE COUNTY, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office says a 35-year-old from Randolph was the person who died in a crash on Highway 151 over the weekend. The man, identified as Christopher A. Decker, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened just after 3 a.m. near County Highway VV in the Town of Bristol, between Sun Prairie and Columbus.
