"My love for nature is reflected in my art,” artist Simona Aizicovici says. “My pictures are not painted with watercolor or oil but with pressed flowers, grasses, and leaves, as well as with things that, at first glance, might not symbolize beauty: peels from fruits or vegetables, bark, fluff, straw, weeds, moss, or roots. I choose them to best represent what I want. In a way, I give them a new life as part of a beautiful picture, in which they can achieve perfect harmony. Using these miracles of nature I can artistically express my feelings and create paintings that represent my ideas.”

VERONA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO