Verona, WI

Pressed Flower Art Exhibition by Simona Aizicovici starts Sept. 21: Meet the artist on Sept. 24

"My love for nature is reflected in my art,” artist Simona Aizicovici says. “My pictures are not painted with watercolor or oil but with pressed flowers, grasses, and leaves, as well as with things that, at first glance, might not symbolize beauty: peels from fruits or vegetables, bark, fluff, straw, weeds, moss, or roots. I choose them to best represent what I want. In a way, I give them a new life as part of a beautiful picture, in which they can achieve perfect harmony. Using these miracles of nature I can artistically express my feelings and create paintings that represent my ideas.”
VERONA, WI
veronapress.com

First Annual Urban Triage Harvest Festival set for Sept. 17

Madison nonprofit Urban Triage will be hosting its first annual harvest festival from 3-8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Farley Center, 2299 Spring Rose Road. There will be food and refreshments including beer, wine, appetizers, popcorn and cotton candy. There will be performances by a juggler, stilt walkers, and aerial artists.
veronapress.com

Mapping nostalgia: Verona artist Michelle Koberstein designed map of 53 Wisconsin supper clubs

Survey a crowd of dyed-in-the-wool Wisconsinites about what’s distinctly Wisconsonian, and you’re likely to get some expected responses including a predilection for squeaky cheese curds, calling water fountains “bubblers,” Friday night fish fries, and frozen custard. Among the answers, it’s probable a cheesehead would say supper clubs are uniquely Wisconsin.
VERONA, WI
veronapress.com

‘Scouting For Food’ a huge success

The Verona community once again showed its generosity in support of the Scouting For Food drive. Scouts from Troop 349 and Pack 549 collected food and monetary donations at Miller and Sons in Verona from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. Scouts also used social media to...
VERONA, WI
veronapress.com

Free community meals return to BPNN on Sept. 17: Last meal held in March 2020

After two and a half years on pause, the return of Badger Prairie Needs Network’s free twice-monthly weekend community meals is set for Sept. 17. The first one is set from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 in the new Kasieta Center at BPNN, 1200 E. Verona Ave.
veronapress.com

Fundraiser knocks it out of the park for dyslexia: Fitchburg family’s backyard baseball diamond helped raise $20,000 for Verona school's first year of operations

For one Fitchburg family whose triplet daughters have a learning difference, a Verona school became a lifeline. Kelly Lawry says that her three daughters have thrived under the tutelage of Kim Feller, their tutor, who has taught them to read, write and spell, with “great success,” which is why she and her husband Andy wanted to help give back.
VERONA, WI
veronapress.com

Triathlon: Pair of Verona 95’ grads sweep top two spots in Ironman 70.3 Wisconsin

Verona had two top-two finishers in the Ironman 70.3 Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 10, in Madison. Russell Marks, a 1995 Verona Area High School alumnus, finished first in the 45-49-year-old age group and 25th overall with a time of four hours, 32 minutes. Andrew Babcock, a 1995 VAHS graduate, took second in the same age group with a time of four hours, 45 minutes.
VERONA, WI
veronapress.com

Volleyball: Verona stays unbeaten with Big Eight sweep over Madison Memorial

The Verona volleyball team stayed unbeaten with a 3-0 Big Eight sweep against Madison Memorial on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Verona High School. The Wildcats (7-0, 3-0 Big Eight) beat the Spartans 25-20, 25-20, 25-15. Senior Jamie Puent finished with nine kills, while fellow senior Sydney Schultz led Verona in...
VERONA, WI

