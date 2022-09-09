ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

US News and World Report

Australia Open to Replacing Queen's Image on Banknotes With Local Figures

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The Australian government said on Tuesday that the image of King Charles III would not automatically replace Queen Elizabeth II's on A$5 notes, and it may be replaced by Australian figures. While coins are mandated to carry the image of the British monarch, Federal Assistant Minister for...
QUEEN ELIZABETH
US News and World Report

White House to China: World Must Reject Russian Action on Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday urged China not to back Moscow in its war against Kyiv, saying the whole would should be aligned against Moscow's aggression in Ukraine and not remain on the sidelines. "We don't think anybody should be on the sidelines," White House spokesman John...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Putin Acknowledges China's Concerns Over Ukraine in Sign of Friction

KYIV (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he understood China's Xi Jinping had concerns about the situation in Ukraine, a surprise acknowledgement of friction with Beijing over the war after a week of stunning Russian losses on the ground. "We highly value the balanced position of our...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Putin to Xi: Russia Values China's 'Balanced Position' on Ukraine

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (Reuters) - Russia's President Vladimir Putin told Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday that Moscow backs Beijing's "One China" policy, opposes "provocations" by the United States in the Taiwan Strait, and values China's "balanced position" on Ukraine. The two leaders were meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Ukraine Continues to Consolidate Its Control in Kharkiv Area, UK Says

(Reuters) - Britain's defence ministry said on Thursday that Ukrainian forces continue to consolidate their control of newly liberated areas of Kharkiv Oblast. Russian forces have largely withdrawn from the area west of the Oskil River, the British Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter.(https://bit.ly/3SnlLbR) High-value equipment...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

EU Sanctions Prevent Moscow From Making up Military Losses, Top Diplomat Says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union sanctions are severely hurting Moscow's potential to sustain its weapons and military equipment in the war on Ukraine, the EU's top diplomat said on Tuesday, arguing almost half of Russia's technology depended on European imports. "If you look at the inside, the guts of a...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

'Putin Will Fail, Europe Will Prevail', Says EU Chief

STRASBOURG (Reuters) - The European Union's chief executive vowed on Wednesday resilience and resolve in facing consequences of Russia's war against Ukraine, which she said was also an assault on European economies and energy safety, as well as democratic values. "This is about autocracy against democracy," Ursula von der Leyen,...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

IAEA Board Passes Resolution Calling on Russia to Leave Zaporizhzhia

VIENNA (Reuters) - The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors on Thursday passed a resolution demanding that Russia end its occupation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine. The resolution is the second on Russia's invasion of Ukraine passed by the International Atomic Energy Agency's board, and their...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

The Man Embroiled in Russia and Ukraine’s Propaganda War Over a Nuclear Plant

GENEVA (Reuters) - A former deputy spokesman at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant who helped tell the world that Russian troops had seized the strategic site, is now in exile, no longer in his job and, according to a document from his ex-employer, is suspected by Ukrainian intelligence of collaborating with Russia.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Kremlin Says It Has 'Hardly Any Hope' for New U.S. Ambassador -RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Thursday said it had "hardly any hope" for the new U.S. ambassador to Russia, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported. U.S. media on Wednesday reported that President Joe Biden plans to nominate Lynn Tracey as Washington's new ambassador in Moscow, after John Sullivan announced his departure earlier this month.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Putin Says Beijing-Moscow Tandem Plays 'Key Role' in Global Stability -TASS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the "Moscow-Beijing tandem" plays "a key role" in ensuring global and regional stability, Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported. Speaking at a trilateral meeting with the Chinese and Mongolian leaders on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Air Defence Systems Are Priority for Ukraine - Zelenskiy

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday air defence systems were a priority for his country as it attempts to protect its cities and towns from Russian strikes. Speaking at a joint news conference in Kyiv with the visiting president of the European Commission, Ursula von der...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

U.S. Does Not Have Infinite Patience on Renewal of Venezuela Talks - Official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. State Department official put pressure on Venezuela leader Nicolas Maduro in a congressional hearing on Thursday, threatening more sanctions if talks with the opposition on resolving the country's long-running political and economic crisis are not renewed. The talks between Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido...
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

Putin Says Pipeline Gas Supplies to Pakistan Are Possible, Part of Infrastructure in Place

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that pipeline gas supplies to Pakistan were possible and part of the infrastructure was already in place, Russian state-owned new agency RIA reported. Putin and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met on Thursday on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

