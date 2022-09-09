ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntley, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northernpublicradio.org

Perspective: There's change in the air

I’ve been a deputy registrar since 2017, helping people register to vote. Until recently, the response has been somewhat disappointing. But I’m pleased to report that recently we’ve seen a sea change. At two recent League of Women Voters registration events at NIU, students were excited to see us. They lined up, eager, even fierce, about the prospect of voting in November’s election.
DEKALB, IL
thesource.com

‘The Chi’ Actor Barton Fitzpatrick Robbed At Gunpoint In Chicago

According to a confirmed report from FOX 32 Chicago, actor Barton Fitzpatrick, who plays “Reg” on the Showtime series The Chi, was robbed at gunpoint in his hometown. The 25-year-old actor was accosted when an armed assailant jumped in the backseat of the car he was riding in as a passenger on Sunday, taking all of Fitzpatrick’s valuables, including a chain. The robber foiled his original carjacking plan but still made off with the actor’s personal belongings.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy