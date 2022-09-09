Read full article on original website
The Drunkest City In No Dak, So Dak, Minnesota & Montana
Which city likes to booze it up the most in North Dakota?
Is Sioux Falls One of The Worst Cities for Country Music Fans?
Every year, multiple country artists perform huge shows throughout South Dakota and the Sioux Empire. You would think with the numerous country shows, Sioux Falls would be one of the best cities for country music fans. But think again!. There's a new study about 2022's Best Cities for Country Music...
Iowa, Minnesota on Opposite Ends on Best/Worst States To Work List
Iowa and Minnesota may be separated by a common border, but they are light years apart on a new survey of exactly where employees are happiest in America. The results of an Oxfam America survey on 'Best and Worst States to Work in America 2022' show the North Star State in the top 20 and the Hawkeye State in the bottom 20.
South Dakota New Home Sizes Saw Biggest Decrease in U.S.
In the late 1980s, one of the most popular films in theaters was Honey, I Shrunk The Kids. These days in South Dakota, it's not the children who are getting smaller, it's the houses. According to the 2022 American Home Size Index from American Home Shield, the average square footage...
Portions of Sioux Falls Were Literally a Dumpster Fire on Tuesday Night
It's not uncommon these days to hear the term "dumpster fire" used to describe the way things are going in the country and in society in general right now. On Tuesday night here in Sioux Falls, we literally had a series of dumpster fires burning in parts of the city.
PGA Tour Golfers Go On South Dakota Pheasant Hunting Adventure
It's an exciting week in Sioux Falls, especially for the Minnehaha Country Club. It is that time of year when the Sioux Empire welcomes the PGA Tour Champions players for the fifth annual Sanford International. Golf lovers rejoice!. In the past, various PGA Tour Champions players have expressed their love...
KELOLAND TV
Wholestone’s smaller slaughterhouse on schedule, opposing group wants debate
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A debate on what the future of Sioux Falls looks like is ramping up as construction continues at the site of Wholestone Farms’ “custom slaughterhouse.”. Luke Minion, CEO of Pipestone Holdings and Chairman of the board for Wholestone Farms, told KELOLAND News...
The Deadliest Animal in the World is Abundant in Iowa
The state of Iowa is filled with many wonderful creatures. Yes Hawkeye fans, the Cyclone faithful are among them. Native to Iowa we have some docile, even cute native animals. You'll find a large number of fury forest animals, including white-tail deer, gray foxes, red foxes, coyotes, and bobcats. While deer can certainly be a nuisance or even dangerous when struck by a car, for the most part, those are some mild-mannered animals.
KELOLAND TV
Bagel Boy east under new management
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A long time Sioux Falls staple is now under new ownership on the east side of town. “One of my favorite lunch spots,” Bagel Boy east regular Todd Miller said. It’s a favorite stop for many people in eastern Sioux Falls. “I...
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 12 new deaths; hospitalizations down
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,014 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths are up 12 from 3,002 the previous week. The new reported deaths include five men and seven women in the following age ranges: 70-79 (5); 80+ (7). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Brookings, Brule, Charles Mix, Codington, Corson, Davison, Kingsbury, Meade, Miner, Minnehaha, Pennington, Sanborn and Yankton.
KCCI.com
Another La Niña winter coming in Iowa: What does that mean?
DES MOINES, Iowa — Sure, we're still only in September and deep in the throes of some near 90-degree temperatures, but the winter season is coming, and with it a familiar weather pattern: La Niña. What even is La Niña?. La Niña and El Niño are the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Someone You Should Know: Taking residents for a ride
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This is an 03 BMW Z4,” said Al Brown. And you’ll often find Al Brown and his wife Eileen cruising around Sioux Falls in this cool convertible. “My wife and I ride in this almost daily. Start in early April and...
Two Professional Fisherman Fined by Minnesota DNR
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says using two lines while fishing is not allowed and issued citations to Bass Pro Tour anglers Jacob Wheeler and Alton Jones, Jr. for the usage during a event this week at Mille Lacs Lake. Wheeler captured the Angler of the Year award...
sdstandardnow.com
Noem declines to reveal details on back surgery, as South Dakotans closely monitor her words and movements
On Monday, Gov. Kristi Noem revealed she has recently undergone a medical procedure at the famed Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., to deal with a back problem. Once again, she chose to use an out-of-state company. While the Mayo Clinic has a lofty reputation, was there no South Dakota doctor capable of performing the surgery?
Sioux Falls Concert Announces New Venue and Opening Acts
If you're planning on attending the Sam Hunt concert on Thursday, September 15th (tonight), there are some important changes made to the event. Great Shots will no longer be the venue for the evening due to looming inclement weather. The concert celebrating the Sanford International will now take place at the Sanford Pentagon. Oh...and Mitchell Tenpenny will no longer be the opening act.
Who Says Iowa Doesn’t Have Good Pizza? We Found The 10 Best
If you're about to have a party or even just a movie night, you can never go wrong with pizza. Pizza is one of those things in life that usually everyone can agree on. Leave it to Best Things Iowa and Travel Iowa to uncover the best and favorite pizzas in our neighboring state. From cheese and sausage to pineapple pizza, Best Things Iowa and Travel Iowa identified the top traditional and creative pizzas throughout the Hawkeye State.
kotatv.com
New poll shows South Dakota voters lean toward expanding Medicaid
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the November midterm elections approach, voters are focused on a wide variety of candidates and issues. However, as one recent poll shows voters could also be looking to expand healthcare access in South Dakota. A state-wide poll conducted in late August confirmed what officials from the American Cancer Society say they’ve known for a while.
Your Guide to the 2022 Sanford International in Sioux Falls
The 2022 Sanford International Golf Tournament is here, with the three-day event teeing off tomorrow morning right here in Sioux Falls. So far this week, fans have been able to soak up the Pro-Am and much more, and will now turn their focus to the main event Friday through Sunday.
South Dakota Golf Association To Induct 3 New Hall of Famers
The South Dakota Golf Association has a big week with their annual banquet and three new members going into the Hall of Fame. The SDGA released an announcement this week about their upcoming banquet as well as the introduction to their three newest members of the 2022 Hall of Fame class.
Small South Dakota Town Named ‘Ugliest’ in the Entire State
The state of South Dakota has some incredibly beautiful places to visit. The majestic Black Hills, the formidable Missouri River, and of course, there's nothing quite like the Badlands. That being said, some areas of the state are more appealing than others and one unlucky town was named the "ugliest"...
