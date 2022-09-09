ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa, Minnesota on Opposite Ends on Best/Worst States To Work List

Iowa and Minnesota may be separated by a common border, but they are light years apart on a new survey of exactly where employees are happiest in America. The results of an Oxfam America survey on 'Best and Worst States to Work in America 2022' show the North Star State in the top 20 and the Hawkeye State in the bottom 20.
The Deadliest Animal in the World is Abundant in Iowa

The state of Iowa is filled with many wonderful creatures. Yes Hawkeye fans, the Cyclone faithful are among them. Native to Iowa we have some docile, even cute native animals. You'll find a large number of fury forest animals, including white-tail deer, gray foxes, red foxes, coyotes, and bobcats. While deer can certainly be a nuisance or even dangerous when struck by a car, for the most part, those are some mild-mannered animals.
KELOLAND TV

Bagel Boy east under new management

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A long time Sioux Falls staple is now under new ownership on the east side of town. “One of my favorite lunch spots,” Bagel Boy east regular Todd Miller said. It’s a favorite stop for many people in eastern Sioux Falls. “I...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 12 new deaths; hospitalizations down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,014 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths are up 12 from 3,002 the previous week. The new reported deaths include five men and seven women in the following age ranges: 70-79 (5); 80+ (7). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Brookings, Brule, Charles Mix, Codington, Corson, Davison, Kingsbury, Meade, Miner, Minnehaha, Pennington, Sanborn and Yankton.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KCCI.com

Another La Niña winter coming in Iowa: What does that mean?

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sure, we're still only in September and deep in the throes of some near 90-degree temperatures, but the winter season is coming, and with it a familiar weather pattern: La Niña. What even is La Niña?. La Niña and El Niño are the...
IOWA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Someone You Should Know: Taking residents for a ride

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This is an 03 BMW Z4,” said Al Brown. And you’ll often find Al Brown and his wife Eileen cruising around Sioux Falls in this cool convertible. “My wife and I ride in this almost daily. Start in early April and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls Concert Announces New Venue and Opening Acts

If you're planning on attending the Sam Hunt concert on Thursday, September 15th (tonight), there are some important changes made to the event. Great Shots will no longer be the venue for the evening due to looming inclement weather. The concert celebrating the Sanford International will now take place at the Sanford Pentagon. Oh...and Mitchell Tenpenny will no longer be the opening act.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Who Says Iowa Doesn’t Have Good Pizza? We Found The 10 Best

If you're about to have a party or even just a movie night, you can never go wrong with pizza. Pizza is one of those things in life that usually everyone can agree on. Leave it to Best Things Iowa and Travel Iowa to uncover the best and favorite pizzas in our neighboring state. From cheese and sausage to pineapple pizza, Best Things Iowa and Travel Iowa identified the top traditional and creative pizzas throughout the Hawkeye State.
IOWA STATE
kotatv.com

New poll shows South Dakota voters lean toward expanding Medicaid

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the November midterm elections approach, voters are focused on a wide variety of candidates and issues. However, as one recent poll shows voters could also be looking to expand healthcare access in South Dakota. A state-wide poll conducted in late August confirmed what officials from the American Cancer Society say they’ve known for a while.
ELECTIONS
Sioux Falls, SD
