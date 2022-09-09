Princeton University unveiled a portrait of alumnus William W. “Bill” Bradley, Class of 1965, at a ceremony held Friday, Sept. 9, in Robertson Hall. Bradley famously led Princeton’s men’s basketball team to an Ivy League title and the NCAA semifinals while at Princeton, remains the University’s all-time leading scorer, went on to become an Olympic gold medalist and an NBA champion for the New York Knicks, and served his state and his country as a three-term U.S. Senator from New Jersey. He was in attendance accompanied by family, colleagues and friends.

