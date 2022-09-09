ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 4

Related
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Adam Sandler is coming back to Tampa this fall

Hope there are some pickup basketball games happening around Amalie Arena because Adam Sandler is headed back to Tampa this fall. The Sandman—who's been sharing his trips to basketball courts on Instagram lately—is bringing a night of comedy and song to Amalie Arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, and tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m., for $33.75-$195.75.
TAMPA, FL
floridaing.com

Ruskin Florida: An Up-And-Coming Vacation Destination

Ruskin, Florida is a hidden gem in Hillsborough County, of the Tampa Bay area. This small town is full of history and charm, and its residents are friendly and welcoming. You can explore the local shops and restaurants, take a leisurely stroll along the waterfront, or enjoy one of the many annual events.
RUSKIN, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Pinellas Park, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Lifestyle
thatssotampa.com

New Sunday Market with 70+ vendors coming to Westshore Marina District

There’s a brand new market arriving in Tampa at one of the most scenic spaces in the city. Sunday Morning Market at Westshore Marina District is officially set to start Sunday October 23. This market will feature 70+ local vendors including plants, produce, take home foods, baked goods, lunch bites, food trucks, art, jewelry, clothing and more.
TAMPA, FL
thegabber.com

Week Three High School Football South Pinellas

The Gibbs Gladiators fell to 0-3 on the 2022 season with a 37-20 loss at Northeast. There were no weather delays, but a day of steady rain leading up to kickoff produced a soggy field that had no small effect on the players’ footing and overall mobility. The Vikings broke out to a 23-6 halftime lead and weathered a Gibbs second-half rally before pulling away for the win.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Tampa#Tampa Rays#New Place#A New Era#Fresh Rag#Tropicana
wild941.com

Tampa Man Posts Bail, Get Rearrested In Jail Parking Lot

Tampa Bay, home of Super Bowl Champs, Stanley Cup Champs, and home of getting arrested for dumb s**t! A 32-year-old man was arrested for a DUI after a fender bender on Ulmerton Road and 66th Street. He posted a $500 bail a few hours later and was able to leave Pinellas County Jail. Well he didn’t get very far. Because according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, he broke into three sheriff’s office vehicles in the parking lot!
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

City officials respond to volley of pickleball complaints

A growing and vocal group of pickleball enthusiasts believe St. Petersburg is unaccommodating to their sport; however, city officials say that could not be further from the case. Mike Jefferis, leisure services administrator and director of parks and recreation, has the difficult task of ensuring equitable access to all sports...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Points and Travel

THE 15 BEST Things to Do in Apollo Beach, Florida

Apollo Beach lies north of the New Smyrna Beach area and has a hidden gem that you will want to explore in Florida. And just so you know, one is on the east coast side of the Canaveral seashore (Cape Canaveral), and the second one is what I am talking about in Tampa on the West Coast of Florida.
APOLLO BEACH, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

More Mayor: Welch talks airport, Rays at private event

The Florida Economic Club of Tampa Bay’s Community Leader Social provided Mayor Ken Welch the chance to discuss pressing issues in St. Petersburg. The club’s community leader socials are a regional affair as they alternate monthly locations between Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties. During Wednesday night’s event, held at Sea Salt St. Pete, Welch offered his latest thoughts on Albert Whitted Airport, Tropicana Field redevelopment – including the city’s stadium funding advantage over Tampa – and the need to maintain affordable and workforce housing.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
995qyk.com

Florida Bears Busted Dancing In Front Of Home

You never know what your home security system’s video camera will capture! These Florida bears were busted dancing in front of this home!. The two-stepping bears were spotted in Naples by Lou and Nancy Vinciguerra’s cameras one night. The couple live near Rookery Bay Preserve so wildlife dropping by is nothing new to them. From the video, it looks like the bears are trying to figure out who is leading!
stpetecatalyst.com

Metaverse startup to open St. Pete office

A company creating a metaverse world – where people can livestream sports, engage with their favorite teams and acquire real estate around stadiums and arenas – will be establishing a St. Pete hub. “We’ve known web3 and the metaverse are taking off very well in South Florida, but...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy