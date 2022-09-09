Read full article on original website
Related
Former Bucs WR Michael Clayton takes 'bucket list' job at Plant City HS
There’s a trend going on around Tampa Bay area high schools — they’re hiring former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers as head coaches.
Adam Sandler is coming back to Tampa this fall
Hope there are some pickup basketball games happening around Amalie Arena because Adam Sandler is headed back to Tampa this fall. The Sandman—who's been sharing his trips to basketball courts on Instagram lately—is bringing a night of comedy and song to Amalie Arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, and tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m., for $33.75-$195.75.
After 10 years, Ybor City's Buffalo Wild Wings is now closed
The building’s owner told CL that her tenant intends to put a new bar in the space.
floridaing.com
Ruskin Florida: An Up-And-Coming Vacation Destination
Ruskin, Florida is a hidden gem in Hillsborough County, of the Tampa Bay area. This small town is full of history and charm, and its residents are friendly and welcoming. You can explore the local shops and restaurants, take a leisurely stroll along the waterfront, or enjoy one of the many annual events.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thatssotampa.com
New Sunday Market with 70+ vendors coming to Westshore Marina District
There’s a brand new market arriving in Tampa at one of the most scenic spaces in the city. Sunday Morning Market at Westshore Marina District is officially set to start Sunday October 23. This market will feature 70+ local vendors including plants, produce, take home foods, baked goods, lunch bites, food trucks, art, jewelry, clothing and more.
thegabber.com
Week Three High School Football South Pinellas
The Gibbs Gladiators fell to 0-3 on the 2022 season with a 37-20 loss at Northeast. There were no weather delays, but a day of steady rain leading up to kickoff produced a soggy field that had no small effect on the players’ footing and overall mobility. The Vikings broke out to a 23-6 halftime lead and weathered a Gibbs second-half rally before pulling away for the win.
This Is Florida's Best Sub Sandwich Shop
LoveFood spotted the best sub sandwich shops in every state.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra brings epic Christmas showcase back to Tampa this winter
If you have kids, you might want to catch the matinee.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wild941.com
Tampa Man Posts Bail, Get Rearrested In Jail Parking Lot
Tampa Bay, home of Super Bowl Champs, Stanley Cup Champs, and home of getting arrested for dumb s**t! A 32-year-old man was arrested for a DUI after a fender bender on Ulmerton Road and 66th Street. He posted a $500 bail a few hours later and was able to leave Pinellas County Jail. Well he didn’t get very far. Because according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, he broke into three sheriff’s office vehicles in the parking lot!
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay runners will hit the streets to honor Memphis jogger found dead after abduction
TAMPA, Fla. - Friday marks one week since Eliza Fletcher was abducted while on her early morning run in Memphis, Tennessee. The 34-year-old’s body was found three days later behind an abandoned house. People all across the country are now hitting the streets to run and walk miles in...
stpetecatalyst.com
City officials respond to volley of pickleball complaints
A growing and vocal group of pickleball enthusiasts believe St. Petersburg is unaccommodating to their sport; however, city officials say that could not be further from the case. Mike Jefferis, leisure services administrator and director of parks and recreation, has the difficult task of ensuring equitable access to all sports...
Tampa tree service company fined more than $234K for cutting down protected trees
TAMPA, Fla. — City of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor had a strong and simple message for anyone looking to cut down protected trees illegally, pay up. A Hillsborough County judge upheld the city’s largest fine for illegally cutting down protected trees in Tampa. Tree service company Miller &...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
28 live music concerts and events happening in Tampa Bay this weekend
Great jazz shows, Thundermother opening for Scorpions, and more.
Points and Travel
THE 15 BEST Things to Do in Apollo Beach, Florida
Apollo Beach lies north of the New Smyrna Beach area and has a hidden gem that you will want to explore in Florida. And just so you know, one is on the east coast side of the Canaveral seashore (Cape Canaveral), and the second one is what I am talking about in Tampa on the West Coast of Florida.
Tampa brothers busted for street racing each other, deputies say
Two Tampa teens were busted for racing at highway speeds down a street in Pinellas County, according to authorities.
Bay area teens race on Gandy Bridge at 130 mph, troopers say
Two Bay area teens were busted for street racing Sunday after authorities clocked them going nearly 130 mph on the Gandy Bridge.
stpetecatalyst.com
More Mayor: Welch talks airport, Rays at private event
The Florida Economic Club of Tampa Bay’s Community Leader Social provided Mayor Ken Welch the chance to discuss pressing issues in St. Petersburg. The club’s community leader socials are a regional affair as they alternate monthly locations between Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties. During Wednesday night’s event, held at Sea Salt St. Pete, Welch offered his latest thoughts on Albert Whitted Airport, Tropicana Field redevelopment – including the city’s stadium funding advantage over Tampa – and the need to maintain affordable and workforce housing.
995qyk.com
Florida Bears Busted Dancing In Front Of Home
You never know what your home security system’s video camera will capture! These Florida bears were busted dancing in front of this home!. The two-stepping bears were spotted in Naples by Lou and Nancy Vinciguerra’s cameras one night. The couple live near Rookery Bay Preserve so wildlife dropping by is nothing new to them. From the video, it looks like the bears are trying to figure out who is leading!
Tampa International Airport sheds more light on plans for new Airside D
Big plans are expected in Tampa International Airport’s future as it sheds light on what’s in store for the new Airside D.
stpetecatalyst.com
Metaverse startup to open St. Pete office
A company creating a metaverse world – where people can livestream sports, engage with their favorite teams and acquire real estate around stadiums and arenas – will be establishing a St. Pete hub. “We’ve known web3 and the metaverse are taking off very well in South Florida, but...
Comments / 4