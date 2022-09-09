ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

KFVS12

Man charged with felony for toppling MLK statue near Illinois Capitol

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - A 24-year-old man is being held on a $50,000 bond for reportedly vandalizing the Martin Luther King Jr. statue across the street from the Illinois Capitol. Fernando Garcia Martinez is charged with one count of felony criminal damage to state government property. Garcia Martinez allegedly toppled the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KFVS12

Pritzker, Bailey spar over SAFE-T Act

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Gov. JB Pritzker and Sen. Darren Bailey continue to battle over the best way to address crime in Illinois. Violence is frequently discussed during any election season, but people across the political spectrum are debating about what will happen when cash bail is abolished on Jan. 1.
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

2 Wash. men arrested on felony drug trafficking charges in western Ky.

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Two men from Washington state were arrested in western Kentucky on felony drug trafficking charges. Pedro Samario Irias Lopez, 25, of Shoreline, Wash., was arrested on charges of enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (greater than or equal to 4 grams cocaine); carrying a concealed weapon; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
SHORELINE, WA
100.9 The Eagle

Abandoned Missouri Castle Was Named Creepiest Place in America

Not only is this castle still standing. It's considered to be the coolest, creepiest castle in Missouri. Heck in America according to one website. Welcome to the Kansas City Castle. I've been to KC many times but had no idea that this castle existed. Back in its prime, the castle was used as a jailhouse for criminals with minor crimes. Crimes included writing bad checks, unpaid debts, and public intoxication.
KFVS12

Six million Illinoisans will receive property, income tax rebates

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - You may have recently received a postcard in the mail from the Illinois Department of Revenue explaining a tax rebate program starting this month. The Pritzker administration is sending income and property tax rebates to many Illinoisans struggling with inflation. These tax rebates were part of the...
ILLINOIS STATE
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles Kentucky Today, One Day after Missouri Quake

Just day after an earthquake struck southeastern Missouri in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, a fresh quake struck nearby in western Kentucky, not far from the border with Illinois and Indiana. According to USGS, today’s relatively weak earthquake registered as a magnitude 2.6 event , nearly 4 miles southwest of the town of Dixon, Kentucky. While people reported they felt shaking to USGS, there was no widespread reports nor was there any damage. The earthquake, which struck at 7:59 am today, had a depth of 18.1 km.

