KFVS12
Man charged with felony for toppling MLK statue near Illinois Capitol
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - A 24-year-old man is being held on a $50,000 bond for reportedly vandalizing the Martin Luther King Jr. statue across the street from the Illinois Capitol. Fernando Garcia Martinez is charged with one count of felony criminal damage to state government property. Garcia Martinez allegedly toppled the...
KFVS12
Pritzker, Bailey spar over SAFE-T Act
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Gov. JB Pritzker and Sen. Darren Bailey continue to battle over the best way to address crime in Illinois. Violence is frequently discussed during any election season, but people across the political spectrum are debating about what will happen when cash bail is abolished on Jan. 1.
KFVS12
Gov. Pritzker issues disaster proclamation for resources to help asylum seekers
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation on Wednesday, September 14 to use resources to help asylum seekers. According to a release from the governor’s office, approximately 75 members of the Illinois National Guard were activated to help asylum seekers arriving nearly daily to Chicago from the state of Texas.
KFVS12
2 Wash. men arrested on felony drug trafficking charges in western Ky.
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Two men from Washington state were arrested in western Kentucky on felony drug trafficking charges. Pedro Samario Irias Lopez, 25, of Shoreline, Wash., was arrested on charges of enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (greater than or equal to 4 grams cocaine); carrying a concealed weapon; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
KFVS12
Six million Illinoisans will receive property, income tax rebates
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - You may have recently received a postcard in the mail from the Illinois Department of Revenue explaining a tax rebate program starting this month. The Pritzker administration is sending income and property tax rebates to many Illinoisans struggling with inflation. These tax rebates were part of the...
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles Kentucky Today, One Day after Missouri Quake
Just day after an earthquake struck southeastern Missouri in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, a fresh quake struck nearby in western Kentucky, not far from the border with Illinois and Indiana. According to USGS, today’s relatively weak earthquake registered as a magnitude 2.6 event , nearly 4 miles southwest of the town of Dixon, Kentucky. While people reported they felt shaking to USGS, there was no widespread reports nor was there any damage. The earthquake, which struck at 7:59 am today, had a depth of 18.1 km.
