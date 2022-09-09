ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Two of our favorite Razer gaming headsets are currently massively discounted

By Rob Dwiar
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Ytnr_0hoTcHKM00
(Image credit: Future)

Getting quality headsets for low prices is always a great scenario, and today we've found that two of our favorite Razer gaming headsets are taking some particularly heavy discounts.

Cutting to it, the Razer BlackShark V2 can be yours for just $69.99 (was $99.99) (opens in new tab), which represents a second lowest ever price and incredibly good value for money. We love this headset so much that it sits at the top of our best gaming headset guide due to the quality, versatility, comfort, value, and full package that it offers - even at its full MSRP. No doubt, it's particularly at home as PC gaming headset as you can utilise the USB DAC and further options there, but its out-the-box audio quality is so good it's great for consoles too. The cheapest this headset has been is only by a further five bucks and that was over Prime Day so the value is very strong indeed here.

Secondly, if your budget is a bit tighter, and you're mainly focused on finding a wired solution aimed at console play, you can find Razer Kaira X at a record or near-record low price today: the Xbox Series X headset (and Xbox One headset) is down to just $39 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (was $59.99), and the PlayStation model is just $45 (opens in new tab) (was $59,99). The former represents a lowest ever price, and it appears to be the first-ever official price drop at Amazon on the set. The latter PlayStation variant has seen multiple cuts before, but this $45 price has only ever been beaten twice - by a single cent, thus representing awesome value once again for those looking for a cheap PS5 headset or PS4 headset.

(opens in new tab)

Razer BlackShark V2 gaming headset|

(opens in new tab)Save $30; second lowest ever price - One of our most favorite headsets is available for the second lowest price we've ever seen. Great sound, a comfy fit, and the sleekness you'd expect from Razer, but at 30% off the sticker price. Great value and absolutely worth it, no matter your platform of preference.

(opens in new tab)

Razer Kaira X Wired for Xbox | $59.99 $39 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20.99; lowest ever price - Breaking brand new price territory the Xbox variant of the Kaira X (as well as in some other colorways) is down to a record low price. If you've been eyeing up a new wired headset to give you great audio across your platforms, then this is it.

(opens in new tab)

Razer Kaira X Wired for PlayStation | $59.99 $45 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $15; lowest ever price (nearly) - OK, OK, this is actually a second lowest ever price but only by the tiniest of margins: one whole cent. It was $44.99 back in February but this is basically the same deal and offers seriously excellent value and becomes a bona fide cheap PS5 headset.

More of today's best gaming headset deals

Interested in seeing what else is about? Check out the latest, lowest prices on a whole host of our favourites below.

Round up of today's best deals

Reduced Price

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

Deal ends in 11h 48m 51s

Reduced Price

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

Reduced Price

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

Reduced Price

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

Reduced Price

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

Reduced Price

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

Reduced Price

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices

If you are looking to cut the cords, then check out our guides to the best wireless gaming headsets, the best PS5 wireless headsets, and the best Xbox Series X wireless headsets.

I'm the Commissioning Editor for Hardware at GamesRadar+ and have been here since late 2018. I'm also a writer on games and have had work published over the last five years or so at the likes of Eurogamer, RPS, PCGN, and more. Day to day, I take care of a whole host of gaming tech reviews, buying guides, and news and deals content that pops up across GamesRadar+. I'm also a qualified landscape and garden designer, so I do that in my spare time. I'm also an expert on the virtual landscapes and environments of games and love to write about them too, including in an upcoming book on the topic!

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headsets#Electronics Deals#Gaming#Xbox One#Video Game#Razer#Usb#Playstatio
GamesRadar

PS5 stock is readily available at Amazon right now

We haven't been short of bundles in the UK's recent PS5 restocks. However, we generally only see higher-priced packages holding their positions on the shelves. Amazon's latest drop might just change that. You'll find the Horizon Forbidden West bundle live and available at Amazon right now, coming in at £529.99 (opens in new tab).
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
GamesRadar

Warzone 2.0 AI factions will add a new layer of danger

Warzone 2.0 will have an enemy AI faction you'll need to deal with after dropping into battle, according to today's Call of Duty Next reveal event. The AI faction will add a new layer of depth, up the stakes, and make combat even more realistic - all of which makes sense for Warzone's sequel.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Call of Duty DMZ mode confirmed

The Escape From Tarkov-style mode will drop simultaneously with Warzone 2.0. A Call of Duty DMZ mode will drop with Warzone 2.0 this November. Activision has finally confirmed the highly anticipated mode after months of rumors and leaks. Billed as an "all-new sandbox experience", DMZ will arrive simultaneously with Warzone 2.0's November 16 launch.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Modern Warfare 2 gets a Raid mode that will test your "teamwork and puzzle-solving" skills

In a first for the series, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is getting raids which will apparently test both your combat and puzzle-solving skills. The new mode was briefly mentioned during today's Call of Duty Next broadcast, and the devs provided just a bit more info in a tweet (opens in new tab). "The all-new mode Raid, available after launch, tests teamwork and strategic puzzle-solving in between bouts of intense combat."
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GoldenEye 007 is coming to Switch, Xbox Game Pass, and Rare Replay

Multiple modern versions of GoldenEye 007 are on the way, for both Nintendo Switch and the Xbox console family. During today's Nintendo Direct presentation, GoldenEye was confirmed as "coming soon" to the Nintendo Switch Online selection of N64 games. It's unclear whether this will simply be an online split-screen function replicating that of the original N64 game, or if there will be a more modern take on online multiplayer here. No gameplay footage was shown during today's presentation - just the game's iconic intro.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

30K+
Followers
34K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy