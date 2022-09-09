Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Take a Look at Delaware’s Fabulous Fall Festivals!
Fall is here – the time of year so many longtime Delaware residents cherish for sunny cool days and also for the enormous number of events taking place from Wilmington to Fenwick and all parts east and west!. Over the next three weeks we’ll spotlight several taking place close...
delawarepublic.org
National freight rail strike could have ripple effects in Delaware
Delaware freight operators and workers are preparing for a possible national strike by roughly 60,000 freight rail workers Friday, marking the first national rail strike in three decades. The strikes will directly impact the Norfolk Southern and CSX lines that run through New Castle County, with ripple effects across the...
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
We head into the second full week of Fall Festival Season this weekend with another huge slate of events and festivals throughout the region. There's literally something for anyone and everyone over the next few days, regardless of where you live in the region and what you like to do.
Who’s running in Delaware’s Nov. 8 general election?
Tuesday’s primary election saw the lowest voter turnout in at least a decade with just 16.2% of the state’s registered voters participating. That’s despite numerous new initiatives designed to increase ballot access, including mail-in voting, early voting and same-day voter registration. It was a big night for women — especially women of color. Of Tuesday’s 15 statewide and legislative races, ... Read More
N.J. woman last seen in Delaware still missing after over 2 months, police say
A New Jersey woman last seen over two months ago in Delaware was still missing this week, according to the Delaware State Police, who issued a Gold Alert for her Tuesday. A Gold Alert is issued in Delaware to aid in the identification and location of a missing person, according to the state police.
NBC Philadelphia
‘Serious' Crash Closes Part of I-95 in Delaware for Hours
A "serious" crash closed parts of Interstate 95 and U.S. Route 202 in Delaware for more than seven hours during the Tuesday morning commute, Delaware State Police said. The fiery crash happened around 6:30 a.m. where I-95 meets Concord Pike (Route 202) in New Castle County, state police said. It appeared that a pickup truck hit some sort of construction equipment in a work zone.
Nearly $40K Raised In One Day For Diver Paralyzed In Horrific Accident In Maryland
Support is pouring in for a Pennsylvania man who was seriously injured in a horrific diving accident in Maryland, according to a fundraiser created in his honor. Nearly $40,000 has been raised to support Murat Fresolone after he was airlifted from an Airbnb in Ocean City after the horrible accident on Sunday, Sept. 4, according to the GoFundMe.
WMDT.com
Coastal flood advisory extended for three Lower Eastern Shore counties
SOMERSET, Md. – A coastal flood advisory is being extended to 7 a.m. on September 11th for parts of the Lower Eastern Shore. Somerset County Emergency Services (SCES) says residents in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways can expect up to one foot of flooding. However, the threat of property damage remains low, according to SCES.
Huge 89-Pound Cobia Shatters Delaware State Record
Delaware has a new cobia state record—and it bested the old one by more than 10 pounds. Caught on July 15 by Scott Brooks, the record-breaking cobia tipped scales at 89 pounds, 3.2 ounces. Brooks hooked it while tossing a bucktail jig into a school of baitfish near a beach off the Indian River Inlet. “We were coming back in after fishing offshore, and we were riding down the beach and there were just bait balls of bunker everywhere,” Brooks tells F&S. “I was showing my brother-in-law how to fish a jig, and then, all of a sudden, my rod just got pinned over.”
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Delaware Valley to see humid Monday with severe storms in the afternoon
PHILADELPHIA - After a rainy Sunday in the Delaware Valley, unfavorable conditions are set to continue on Monday. FOX 29's Sue Serio says the Delaware Valley will see muggy conditions with severe storms that move in during the afternoon commute. The humid air is being caused by a warm front...
Primary election starts with uneven crowds, few problems
Delaware’s primary election day seemed off to a slow start Tuesday, but with only a few problems reported. An early morning storm knocked power out to 1,500 people in Rehoboth Beach, including voting machines there, and machines that wouldn’t work in Selbyville prompted poll officials to call for help. By 8:30, one machine was back online in Rehoboth Beach. Election ... Read More
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware public health officials working to expand MPX vaccine access
The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) will be offering monkeypox (MPX) vaccine access to people with a higher risk of exposure at two events on Saturday, September 17, 2022. DPH and Beebe Healthcare are partnering with AIDS Delaware and the Delaware HIV Consortium to offer MPX vaccinations at the...
Wbaltv.com
Flooding and damaging winds possible for Monday in Maryland
Meteorologist Ava Marie says this morning will start out with patches of fog and drizzle then will transition into heavy showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening. The impact weather day is on because these storms could bring flooding and damaging winds. The showers will linger until Tuesday morning then it will be sunny for the rest of the week with lower humidity.
WDEL 1150AM
Putting the brakes on motorcycle fatalities during Delmarva Bike Week
With thousands of motorcyclists descending upon Ocean City, Maryland, for the annual Bike Fest September 15-18, Delaware safety officials are reminding motorcycle riders and vehicle drivers alike to watch out for each other. Jackie McDermott, Motorcycle Program Manager for the Delaware Office of Highway Safety, said police agencies will be...
Delaware 2022 primary election results
Bold = projected winner. Data as of September 14, 2022 at 1:23 a.m. Just 16.2% of Delaware’s registered voters participated in Tuesday’s primary election. State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness, who in July was convicted of three misdemeanor corruption charges, later reduced to two by the judge, has lost her primary election against Democratic Party-endorsed candidate Lydia York. Longtime conservative state Senator ... Read More
York wins Democratic primary for Delaware auditor
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Political newcomer Lydia York won Delaware’s Democratic primary for state auditor on Tuesday against embattled incumbent Kathy McGuiness, who is awaiting sentencing on criminal corruption charges. York, an attorney who was endorsed by the state Democratic party, had both outraised and outspent McGuiness during the campaign. York previously served as one of three of Delaware’s Democratic presidential electors in 2016. She will now face Republican Janice Lorrah, also a political newcomer, in the November general election. York said voters opted for “competence and clarity and leadership,” but acknowledged that McGuiness’ legal troubles played a significant role in the campaign. “It had to, because this was historic for the state of Delaware,” she said. “I think the voters felt a certain way about that.”
WGMD Radio
Tides Lash Delaware Beaches, Creating Safety Concerns
Beaches have taken a pounding with rough surf and high tides during the days after Labor Day. That includes Dewey Beach. The town is reporting some beach erosion, and ocean access was closed for all recreation due to hazardous surf conditions. The beach itself is open, but it was closed to the public Wednesday night as tides came up to the dunes.
delawarepublic.org
EPA adds one Delaware site to Superfund list while proposing another site
A site in Georgetown is added to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Superfund National Priorities List while a second site in New Castle could join it. The Georgetown North Groundwater site is a groundwater plume, an area polluted with PCE and its breakdown products. PCE is a chemical used in commercial and industrial operations like dry cleaning.
Bay Journal
An egregious gamble with Chesapeake sturgeon
There are a lot of reasons why 40 years of Bay-saving hasn’t saved the Chesapeake Bay, but a dismaying example was on display recently in my hometown of Federalsburg, MD. Maryland’s Department of Environment (mission: “to protect and restore the environment”) showed it is willing to gamble with the fate of the Maryland Chesapeake’s last 30 or so giant, federally endangered Atlantic sturgeon, which are still spawning there against all odds.
Pennsylvania man drowns while swimming off Ocean City
Shawn Reilly was in the water at an unprotected beach on 12th Street when trouble struck.
