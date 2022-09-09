Read full article on original website
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
How Brian Kelly, LSU football are approaching Mississippi State's Air Raid attack
BATON ROUGE - Brian Kelly has never coached against Mike Leach. But the accomplished first-year LSU coach has always had great respect for the charismatic coach at Mississippi State, all the way back to his days at Grand Valley State and Leach's time at Iowa Wesleyan in the early 1990s.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
What CB Sevyn Banks' potential return means for LSU football secondary
BATON ROUGE - He was almost ready to go for the season opener. LSU football cornerback Sevyn Banks wanted to play in the season opener against Florida State, according to coach Brian Kelly. But the Tigers' medical staff held out the Ohio State transfer against the Seminoles and last week versus Southern just to make sure that he was 100%.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Iberville Parish president says widening La. 30 no easy task
Plans for widening La. 30 through St. Gabriel may eventually come to fruition, but the project will not be short or easy, according to Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso. Ourso and St. Gabriel Mayor Lionel Johnson Jr. recently met with the construction company Michael Baker International for initial talks...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Two Ascension Parish educators named to 2022-23 Louisiana Teacher Advisory Council
The Louisiana Department of Education has named the members of its 2022-23 Teacher Advisory Council, which includes two from Ascension Parish. State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley made the announcement on the department’s social media channels. Louisiana’s inaugural Teacher Advisory Council includes 22 classroom leaders from a wide range of...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Sept. 5-9
The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Sept. 5-9. Justin Viger, 17800 Hwy 44 French Settlement, LA, age 41, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Who's in the Christmas movie filming at the Cajun Village in Sorrento? See who will star in the upcoming film.
A Christmas movie filming at the Cajun Village and Coffee House in Sorrento Sept. 21-23 will feature some well-established actors. Daniel Lewis of Evergreen Films, which is a family-owned and independent production company based in Covington, told the USA Today Network the movie slated for a Hallmark Channel release will include Jaicy Elliot, Bruce Campbell, Moira Kelly, and Ryan Rottman.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Assumption Parish teen shot multiple times in the back, died en route to hospital: Thibodaux Police
A 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times in the back and died en route to the hospital, according to Thibodaux Police. Officers found Jarien Cole shortly before 6 p.m. Sept. 10 inside a home on South Barbier Avenue after they received a call of a shooting in the area, sister publication the Thibodaux Daily Comet reported.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Crash involving train, 18-wheeler reported near Donaldsonville
The intersection of Hwy. 70 and Hwy. 3089 near Donaldsonville was reported as closed due to a collision involving a train and an 18-wheeler. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, no injuries were reported. The railroad crossing may be closed for several hours, deputies said. An alternate route is...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Power out for parts of Ascension Parish, including some schools
A large power outage affected parts of Ascension Parish during the afternoon of Sept. 12, including at Bluff Ridge Primary, Central Middle, Central Primary, Duplessis Primary, Oak Grove Primary, Prairieville Primary, and Sugar Mill Primary schools. "Please know that students and staff are safe, and we are making appropriate adjustments...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
St. James Parish jury indicts Lutcher man on first-degree rape charge
A St. James Parish grand jury returned a true bill of indictment on 36-year-old Lance Woodland of Lutcher on the charge of first-degree rape. As reported in a 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office news release, a woman entered the Gramercy Police Department Aug. 15 and reported she had been raped.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish deputies seize guns, drugs after St. Amant search warrant
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office detectives executed a search warrant at a residence on Robin Trail Road in St. Amant, seizing 24 guns and illegal drugs. According to a news release, 62-year Huey Jacob of St. Amant was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail near Donaldsonville Sept. 13. His...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Crime task force to continue in Donaldsonville: Ascension Parish captain
The crime task force that has been ongoing throughout the summer will continue on the west bank, according to Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office District 1 Captain Darryl Smith. The major over the west side district told the Donaldsonville City Council during the Sept. 13 meeting more deployments of deputies have...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Donaldsonville man indicted for indecent behavior with juvenile, first-degree rape
An Ascension Parish grand jury returned a true bill of indictment on 38-year-old Pedro Porter of Donaldsonville for the charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile and first-degree rape, according to a 23rd Judicial District Attorney news release. On July 14, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives responded to a...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Napoleonville man indicted for first-degree rape of mentally handicapped person
An Assumption Parish grand jury indicted 54-year-old Tyrone Chevers of Napoleonville for the charge of first-degree rape of a mentally handicapped person. According to a 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office news release, Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a complaint of a possible rape May 25. Detectives reportedly obtained...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish grand jury indicts rapper Mystikal. Here are the charges he faces.
The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office reported the charges rapper Mystikal was indicted on during a recent court appearance. An Ascension Parish grand jury handed up the charges Sept. 7 in Gonzales. Mystikal, whose name is Michael Tyler, was charged with first degree rape, simple criminal damage to property, false...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
St. James Parish jury indicts Vacherie man on murder, attempted murder charges
A St. James grand jury indicted 19-year-old Maurice Honor of Vacherie for the charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and attempted armed robbery. According to a 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office news release, St. James Parish deputies responded to the Vacherie area in reference to a shooting Nov. 4, 2021.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Following Ascension Parish investigation, Sunshine man indicted for rape of 12-year-old
An Ascension Parish grand jury returned a true bill of indictment on 39-year-old Derrick Lodge of Sunshine for the charge of first-degree rape and two counts of molestation of a juvenile. According to a 23rd Judicial District Court news release, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives began investigating a complaint of...
