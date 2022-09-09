Read full article on original website
investing.com
Stock Market Today: Dow Plunges 1200 Points in Tech Selloff After Inflation Report
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks sold off sharply after August’s inflation report came in higher than expected, ending the session with the Dow down the most since June 2020. At 16:03 ET (20:03 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1,276 points, or 3.9%, while the S&P 500 was down 4.3% and the NASDAQ Composite was down 5.2%.
investing.com
U.S. CPI Surprises to the Upside Again in August, Paving Way for Jumbo Fed Hike
Investing.com -- U.S. inflation turned out stronger than expected yet again in August, paving the way for another big hike in interest rates from the Federal Reserve when its policy-makers meet next week. The consumer price index rose 0.1% in August, and was up 8.3% from a year earlier, the...
investing.com
Crude Oil Lower After U.S. Inflation Surprise; More Rate Hikes Feared
Investing.com -- Oil prices fell Tuesday after stronger than anticipated U.S. inflation figures boosted the dollar on renewed expectations of further aggressive U.S. rate hikes, potentially curbing economic activity. By 09:10 ET (13:10 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 0.3% lower at $87.56 a barrel, while the Brent contract fell 0.4%...
investing.com
Oil Slips on Demand Jitters Ahead of U.S. CPI, OPEC Report
Investing.com-- Oil prices fell in choppy trade on Tuesday as traders feared more headwinds to demand from COVID lockdowns in China, with focus now turning to the OPEC’s monthly outlook report due later in the day. A series of COVID lockdowns in China, the world’s largest crude importer, have...
investing.com
U.S. Stocks Tumble After Higher Than Expected August Inflation; Nasdaq Down 4%
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks sold off sharply after August’s inflation report came in higher than expected. At 12:33 ET (16:33 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 926 points, or 2.9%, while the S&P 500 was down 3.2% and the NASDAQ Composite was down 4%. The consumer price...
investing.com
Oatly Downgraded on Volatile Consumer Environment in Europe and Asia
© Reuters Oatly (OTLY) Downgraded on Volatile Consumer Environment in Europe and Asia. Oatly (NASDAQ:OTLY) shares were downgraded to Neutral from Outperform by a Credit Suisse analyst. He also lowered the firm's price target on the stock to $3.43 per share from $6, telling investors Credit Suisse expects a...
investing.com
Fuel markets to stay tight till mid-2020s as refining shrinks
LONDON (Reuters) - Crude oil refining capacity has shrunk by a record 3.8 million barrels per day from March 2020 to mid-2022 as demand expanded, setting the stage for fuel markets to remain very tight until at least mid-decade, International Energy Forum and S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) research showed. The fall...
investing.com
U.S. yields jump after CPI surprises to upside in August
NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury yields surged and a recession warning - the yield curve inversion - widened on Tuesday after monthly U.S consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August, signaling to the market that the Federal Reserve will crack down further on inflation. The yield on two-year Treasury notes, which...
investing.com
Two Peloton co-founders leave amid massive restructuring
(Reuters) -Peloton Interactive Inc co-founders John Foley and Hisao Kushi are stepping down from their executive roles, at a time the troubled exercise bike maker is undergoing massive changes to trim losses and win back investor confidence. "It is time for me to start a new professional chapter," said Foley,...
investing.com
U.S. shares lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 3.94%
Investing.com – U.S. equities were lower at the close on Tuesday, as losses in the Technology , Consumer Services and Industrials sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 3.94% to hit a new 1-month low, while the S&P 500 index declined 4.32%, and the NASDAQ Composite index fell 5.16%.
investing.com
Should You Buy Eli Lilly Stock As Drugmaker Continues To Outperform Benchmarks?
Eli Lilly stock is looking expensive following its substantial gains in recent years. There are also some signs that sales are weakening due to the falling demand for COVID treatments and patent loss on its cancer drug. Despite these headwinds, LLY is a great long-term buy due to the company’s...
Senate confirms first-ever cyber ambassador
The Senate on Thursday unanimously confirmed Nathaniel Fick to head the State Department’s new cyber bureau. Fick will be the bureau’s first-ever ambassador-at-large following its launch in April. The bureau was established to deal with international issues related to cyber and emerging technologies. It has three policy units:...
Equilibrium/Sustainability — Margaret Atwood: The planet is not doomed
Margaret Atwood may be known for her dystopian dives into environmental and political disasters, but the writer maintains that the world is not doomed. The prolific author touches on the subject of climate change in her 1985 book “The Handmaid’s Tale,” the inspiration for the Hulu series of the same name that premiered its fifth season on Wednesday.
investing.com
IMARC 2022: Mining at centre of the energy transition
The International Mining and Resources Conference - IMARC - will highlight themes of supply chain security, electrification, decarbonisation and international mining and energy opportunities when it takes place at the International Convention Centre in Sydney from November 2 to 4, 2022. More than 450 mining and energy companies are expected...
investing.com
Investors with $39 trillion urge government to plan fossil fuel phase out
BOSTON/LONDON (Reuters) - Investors managing $39 trillion have called on governments to raise their climate ambition, including setting plans to phase out fossil fuel use and forcing companies to set out science-based transition plans. The move by some - but not all - top fund firms comes ahead of the...
investing.com
Silver: The Commercials Go Long
Large speculators in most markets are usually late to the party and use outdated technical analysis to provide lagging confirmation on when to open a position on futures markets. They are, more often than not, wrong. The professionals circle on these traders like hawks and often sell to them at...
investing.com
Poland offers to buy Tauron's coal mining unit for 1 zloty
GDAŃSK (Reuters) - Poland's Ministry of State Assets has offered to buy Tauron's coal production unit Tauron Wydobycie for a symbolic 1 zloty ($0.2118), the Polish utility said on Tuesday. Poland's government has been pushing a plan to carve out the coal assets of state-controlled utilities PGE, Tauron and...
investing.com
Honda says it has no plan to separate and list motorcycle business
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Honda Motor Co Ltd has no plan to hive off its electric motorcycle business and list it on a stock exchange, the Japanese automaker said on Wednesday, following a media report that the idea was under consideration. Honda, which dominates the global market for motorcycles, on...
investing.com
Stellantis to buy back shares worth about $920 million from GM
(Reuters) - American-Italian-French automaker Stellantis NV said on Tuesday it will buy back shares worth about 923 million euros ($919.31 million) from General Motors Co (NYSE:GM). Stellantis said it would buy back about 69.1 million common shares, or about 2.2% of the company's share capital. General Motors currently holds this...
investing.com
Fidelity will ‘shift’ retail customers into crypto soon, says Galaxy CEO
Fidelity will ‘shift’ retail customers into crypto soon, says Galaxy CEO. $4.2 trillion asset management firm Fidelity Investments is reportedly working towards offering Bitcoin trading services to its 34.4 million retail investor base, according to Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz and people familiar with the matter. While Fidelity...
