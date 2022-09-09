Now, this is why you have to be careful about trying beauty hacks from just anyone on TikTok. A creator came on the platform last week to share the way she gets her press-on nails to last until she wants to remove them. The press-on nail hack now has more than 7.8 million views. But it turns out, this trick could actually put you at risk for a serious infection. If you’re going to try it, it’s important to know the risks. “To whoever started the whole ‘curing press-on nails with Gel X’ I owe you my life,” Savannah Linn says on...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 20 MINUTES AGO