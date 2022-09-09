Read full article on original website
Listen to Jawny’s sunny new break-up single ‘Adios’
Jawny has shared a new single called ‘Adios’ – check out its official music video below. The song follows on from Philadelphia-based artist’s recent single ‘Strawberry Chainsaw’ and his collaborative version of ‘Take It Back’ featuring Beck. On his latest offering, Jawny...
Robbie Williams hails Noel Gallagher a “great comedic writer” of insults
Robbie Williams has hailed Noel Gallagher as a “great comedic writer” of insults. Williams had a long-running feud with Oasis that started when Noel called him “the fat dancer from Take That” and also saw Williams challenge Liam Gallagher to a televised boxing match with a £100,000 prize at the 2000 BRIT Awards.
Mark Ronson on the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert: “I was on the cusp of rocking out and breaking down”
Mark Ronson has paid fresh tribute to Taylor Hawkins, saying that the “beloved” late drummer “should have played on thousands more recordings”. Ronson spoke to NME as part of this week’s special Big Read cover feature, which offers an in-depth and behind-the-scenes look at the recent star-studded Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in London.
NIKI releases surprise cover of Phil Collins’ ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’
Indonesian singer-songwriter NIKI has released two new tracks for ‘Spotify Singles’, namely an acoustic version of ‘Nicole’ cut ‘Before’ alongside a cover of Phil Collins’ 1999 smash ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’. Today (14 September), the 88rising star announced the...
Ozzy Osbourne says he wants to keep touring amid health struggles: “It’s where I belong”
Ozzy Osbourne has opened up about his determination to keep touring, despite being held back by a litany of health complications in recent years. Osbourne recently gave his first live performance in over three years during a surprise appearance at the closing ceremony for this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Following his performance – which he delivered with the assistance of a back brace – Osbourne has said in a new interview with People that he’s felt a newfound eagerness to return to the touring lifestyle.
Ghost fans crash Spotify Live servers forcing cancellation of band’s Q&A
READ MORE: Ghost – ‘Impera’ review: Swedish metallers go bigger than ever. A special appearance and Q&A session with Ghost was due to take place on September 13. Due to overwhelming demand, however, fans crashed the Spotify Live servers, forcing the platform to cancel the event. Both...
Lars Ulrich’s sons’ band Taipei Houston announce debut album ‘Once Bit Never Bored’
Taipei Houston – the band comprising Myles and Layne Ulrich, sons of Metallica drummer Lars – have announced their debut album. The Ulrich brothers announced the formation of their band in the summer of 2021, and played their first gig together in Long Beach, California last September. On...
The 1975’s Matty Healy on declining to support Ed Sheeran live: “I just wanted to do our own shows”
Matty Healy had addressed comments he made about declining Ed Sheeran‘s offer for The 1975 to support him on tour in a lucrative deal. The 1975 singer and guitarist said in a recent interview with The New York Times that he was “offered a four-month tour next year of stadiums with the biggest singer-songwriter in the world that would have made me money that I’ve never even seen or heard of in my life” [via Uproxx].
Desiigner explains why he left Kanye West’s G.O.O.D Music label
U.S. rapper Desiigner has opened up on his decision to part ways with Kanye West‘s G.O.O.D Music record label. Desiigner spoke on his departure from G.O.O.D Music in the seventh part of his YouTube interview with DJ Vlad, where he explained how his decision to exit the label was due to a number of personal reasons.
John Boyega Revealed His Rules For Dating And He's Very Intentional About Being With A Black Woman
The Woman King star opened up about what he looks for in a romantic partner.
Bonafide Bops: Our Favorite Black Sitcom Theme Songs
What's a great show without a great theme song to go with it? Enjoy some of our favorite slaps from some of our favorite shows!
Soilwork’s David Andersson dies aged 47
David Andersson, the guitarist of Swedish metal band Soilwork, has died aged 47, the band have confirmed. According to a statement from the band “alcohol and mental illness” caused his death. “We are deeply saddened today, as we bring the terrible news of David Andersson’s passing,” wrote Soilwork....
Emmys “weird” opening sequence mocked by viewers: “Literally one of the dumbest things I’ve ever seen on TV”
Viewers were far from impressed by the Emmy 2022 opening dance sequence, which paid tribute to Friends, Law & Order: SVU, Game Of Thrones and a number of other TV shows. On Monday (September 12), at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, host Kenan Thompson began the awards ceremony on the iconic Friends couch, before breaking into a dance routine that was backed by the theme music of the Law & Order spin-off show.
Lil Nas X announces new track ‘STAR WALKIN” from ‘League Of Legends’ collab
League Of Legends developer Riot Games has shared that Lil Nas X has created a new song titled ‘STAR WALKIN” for the game’s Worlds 2022 tournament. ‘STAR WALKIN” will be released on September 23, days before Worlds 2022 kicks off in Mexico City. Lil Nas X has also announced that he will be performing a live set at the League Of Legends Worlds Finals, which takes place at San Francisco’s Chase Center on November 5.
Ex-Sugarcubes member on Björk trying out ‘Human Behaviour’ with the band
Former Sugarcubes drummer Siggi Baldursson has spoken of his time working with Björk, including the time she tried out the song ‘Human Behaviour’ with the band. Björk enjoyed international success with the Icelandic post-punk band before they disbanded in 1992 and she went on to release her first solo album ‘Debut’ in 1993. That album’s lead single ‘Human Behaviour’ started life when she wrote the melody in her younger years, and later brought it to sessions with The Sugarcubes.
‘Knives Out 2’ reviews: “It’s just so much fun”
The first reviews for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery are now out – scroll down to read. The film picks off where Rian Johnson’s whodunit Knives Out left off, placing Daniel Craig’s detective Benoit Blanc in a new setting to solve another murder. New York Magazine‘s...
Dave Mustaine’s oncologist reveals he co-wrote Megadeth song ‘Dogs Of Chernobyl’
The radiation oncologist who treated Dave Mustaine’s throat cancer has revealed he co-wrote the lyrics to the Megadeth song ‘Dogs Of Chernobyl’. Dr. Anthony J. Cmelak — who works at Nashville’s Vanderbilt University Medical Centre and helped the frontman beat his illness in 2019 — spoke of his credits on the track in an interview with The Tennessean.
Watch Pearl Jam play ‘Rockin’ In The Free World’ with RHCP’s Chad Smith
Pearl Jam performed ‘Rockin’ In The Free World’ with Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ Chad Smith yesterday (September 11). Watch footage of the performance below. The collab took place during the Madison Square Garden stop of the band’s ‘Gigaton’ arena tour. It was the first time Eddie Vedder and co. had played the New York City venue in six years.
‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ trailer: Naomi Ackie is Whitney Houston in first biopic footage
The first trailer for Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody has just been released – check it out above. The film stars Naomi Ackie as Houston, alongside Stanley Tucci, Ashton Sanders, Clarke Peters and more. An official synopsis for the film reads: “The film is a no-holds-barred...
Eminem and Snoop Dogg squashed their beef following Dr. Dre’s aneurysm: “This is stupid as hell”
Eminem has revealed that a feud he had with Snoop Dogg was hashed out following the hospitalisation of their mutual friend Dr. Dre. The revelation came during an appearance on Paul Pod – the SiriusXM show hosted by Paul Rosenberg, Eminem’s longtime manager who has appeared on several skits on albums throughout the rapper’s discography. The beef reportedly stemmed from Snoop’s appearance on ‘Bitch Please II’, a track on Eminem’s 2000 album ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’ that also featured Dr. Dre and Xzibit.
