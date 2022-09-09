Read full article on original website
Related
kwayradio.com
Sentencing for Halloween Attack in Charles City
Two thirds of those who perpetrated an attack on Halloween in Charles City last year have been sentenced, according to KIMT. 29 year olds Brandon and Zachary Starkey both pleaded guilty to Willful Injury and Domestic Abuse Assault Causing Bodily Injury. They, along with 32 year old Michelle Keagle, attacked another person after a drunken argument. After the attack the victim was left with a severe cut to the left eyebrow, a left orbital fracture, and left orbital muscle damage. Brandon Starkey was sentenced to five years of supervised probation and fined $430. Zachary Starkey was sentenced to 30 days in jail and three to five years of supervised probation and must pay a $430 fine. Keagle will be sentenced on October 24th.
KCRG.com
Man arrested in Waterloo after alleged domestic assault
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man in Waterloo is now facing charges after law enforcement said he was accused of domestic assault and being in possession of a shotgun despite being a felon. Black Hawk County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of the assault in the 400 block of...
cbs2iowa.com
Shooting suspect didn't try to kill victim, court documents say
New court documents reveal what led up to a deadly April shooting in Cedar Rapids. Marlon Jackson is facing a number of charges in the case, including involuntary manslaughter, in the death of Dustin Frondle. A criminal complaint alleges Jackson left his apartment complex to look into a potential burglary...
kwayradio.com
Wire Theft
Two Cedar Rapids men have been arrested after being found allegedly stealing wire from a Waterloo electrical company early Monday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. An alarm sent police to Community Electric around 2:35 Monday morning. When officers arrived on scene they found a Buick Regal parked outside the fenced in lot. The barbed wire atop the fence had been cut and pushed down. A search of the area found two men hiding near a trailer, wearing black and carrying a flashlight. 35 year old Mitchell Adney and 33 year old Jason Olsen were charged with third degree Criminal Mischief, Trespassing, and Possession of Burglary Tools. Olsen was also charged with Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kwayradio.com
Charles City Man Found Not-Guilty
A Charles City man has been found not guilty of first degree Robbery, Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury, and False Imprisonment, according to KIMT. 41 year old Darius Mason was accused along with Kathyleen Mason of striking another person in the face, head and lower body with a dangerous weapon several times. That person suffered a fractured ankle, a broken nose, and bruising and swelling on and above the left eye. The victim was then robbed. A Floyd County jury found that Darius Mason did not commit those crimes, however. Kathyleen Mason pleaded guilty to Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury. She will be sentenced on October 24th.
kwayradio.com
Man Charged with Enticement of a Minor
A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly trying to pickup a girl under the age of 16, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 33 year old Justin Chihak is accused of riding his bicycle up behind the girl and saying, “baby, you hot.” among other, more sexually suggestive things. Police found Chihak at his home. He was taken initially to Allen Hospital for an evaluation before being taken to jail. He has been charged with felony Enticement of a Minor.
KIMT
Two men sentenced for Halloween assault in Charles City
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Two people have now been sentenced for a Halloween beating in Floyd County. Brandon Patrick Starkey, 29 of Charles City, and Zachary James Starkey, 29 of Charles City, have pleaded guilty to willful injury and domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury. Michelle Lea Keagle, 32 of Charles City, has entered a guilty plea to willful injury and assault causing bodily injury.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man arrested for attempted murder
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested after allegedly breaking in to his ex-girlfriend’s residence and trying to kill another man. Police say Phillip Horak reportedly unlawfully entered a residence in the 900 block of 16th Ave SW and demanded to know where a male subject was. He then threw a large object at the victim, who was asleep. Horak immediately jumped on the victim and violently attacked him with a knife and fists.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids Man Charged in Deadly Shooting
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids man is facing multiple charges in connection to a fatal shooting. 43 year-old Marlon Jackson is charged in the shooting death of Dustin Frondle on April 25th. Police say Frondle was found dead after having been shot in the chest. Investigators say the shooting happened near 12th Avenue Southwest and Auburn Drive Southwest.
KGLO News
Charles City man pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide in death of Mason City man
MASON CITY — A Charles City man accused of vehicular homicide after a crash in late July that killed a Mason City man has pleaded not guilty. 58-year-old Timothy Hoy is accused of driving a vehicle late on the night of July 25th near the intersection of 265th and Yarrow Avenue west of Nora Springs in Cerro Gordo County, when he crossed the centerline of the roadway, striking another vehicle, killing the driver, 41-year-old Stephen Miles, and injuring two others. Court documents state that a blood sample taken from Hoy tested at .179, over twice the legal limit for operating while intoxicated.
KCRG.com
Man killed in Cedar Rapids crash identified
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police identified the man killed in a crash Tuesday night as 66-year-old Scott Devore, of Cedar Rapids. Police said the crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the Edgewood Road bridge over the Cedar River. The crashed closed the southbound lanes until just after midnight Wednesday morning.
NebraskaTV
Two Iowans charged after traffic stop near Kearney finds drugs, children inside vehicle
KEARNEY, Neb. — Two Iowa residents have been charged after Nebraska State Patrol troopers located numerous drugs and two children inside their vehicle. Carl Emerson, 34, of Fairfax, Iowa, is charged in Buffalo County Court with possession of 28 to 139 grams of meth, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm while committing a drug violation, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of committing intentional child abuse – no injury.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRG.com
Lawsuit: Iowa man claims police officer tased him without provocation
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCCI) - A Marshalltown man said he was wrongly detained and a stun gun was used on him by a police officer. Now, he’s suing the department. In court filings, Elder Soto Tejada said in March, Marshall County police Officer Ryan Dehl followed Tejeda to his home to discuss a traffic violation.
Cedar Rapids Man Arrested, Charged in Death of Man Found in City Street
The Cedar Rapids Police Department has announced an arrest in a spring shooting in the city that left one person dead. According to a media release, a 43-year-old Cedar Rapids man has been charged in the shooting of 36-year-old Dustin Frondle. Frondle was found in the street near the corner of 12th Avenue and Auburn Drive SW just before 3:15 a.m. the morning of Monday, April 25. He had been shot in the chest and was declared deceased at the scene.
Fired for dishonesty, officer is then hired by another Iowa police department
An eastern Iowa police officer who was fired in March for dishonesty is now working for another Iowa police department. State records indicate Nicholas A. Blocker first went to work for the City of Marion as a police officer in 2016. According to the recent findings of an administrative law judge, Blocker was placed on […] The post Fired for dishonesty, officer is then hired by another Iowa police department appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kwayradio.com
Fredericksburg Man Found in Rock Pile in Minnesota
A Fredericksburg man was found after falling 40 feet into a rock pile in Minnesota on Tuesday morning. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene around 11am where they found the 28 year old man lying in the rocks with a six inch cut to his head, eyes swollen shut, what appeared to be a fractured skull and a broken leg. The man was breathing but was unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital. His name has not been released and the details surrounding the fall are unclear at this time.
kwayradio.com
Parents Arrested for Leaving Children Unattended
A couple has been arrested after their four children were found unattended in a Waterloo motel, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Staff at the Motel 6 on Logan Avenue called police on August 27th saying they found the children, that ranged from three years old to 11 years old, in a room by themselves. Police found that the three year old had developmental disabilities. Their parents, 37 year old Dontavius Burens and 35 year old Roshaun Holman, returned to the room three hours later. They told police they had been shopping for school clothes. They were both arrested on four counts each of Child Endangerment. Burens was also ticketed for Driving While Suspended. The children have been placed with family members.
kwayradio.com
3 Bridges Closed in Waterloo
Three bridges in Waterloo are set to be closed on Monday, according to KCRG. The 4th Street bridge has been closed for a couple of weeks but is scheduled to reopen on Friday before closing again on Monday. The city says the closure will not be long term. The Pedestrian bridge has been closed since June while lighting towers are installed. The 11th Street bridge will also close on Monday. That bridge will eventually be replaced altogether. It is scheduled to be closed for about a year. The Park Avenue bridge is currently being replaced. It, too, will reopen in about a year.
KCRG.com
Gunshots heard in Cedar Rapids neighborhood, one potentially hurt
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Reports of gunshots in a Cedar Rapids neighborhood led to an investigation on Saturday afternoon. At around 12:23 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of shots being fired near the intersection of Ninth Street NW and D Avenue NW. Officers arrived at the scene and found a vehicle and shed in the 500 block of Ninth Street NW with damage, along with shell casings behind a residence.
Sioux City Journal
Waterloo woman charged in money laundering investigation
WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman is the latest person to be arrested in connection with alleged drug proceeds sent from Iowa to Mexico. On Wednesday, 33-year-old Karissa Sue Foust, of 2201 Regal Ave., was arrested on a warrant for one count of money laundering, a felony. Bond was set at $25,000.
Comments / 0