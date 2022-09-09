A couple has been arrested after their four children were found unattended in a Waterloo motel, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Staff at the Motel 6 on Logan Avenue called police on August 27th saying they found the children, that ranged from three years old to 11 years old, in a room by themselves. Police found that the three year old had developmental disabilities. Their parents, 37 year old Dontavius Burens and 35 year old Roshaun Holman, returned to the room three hours later. They told police they had been shopping for school clothes. They were both arrested on four counts each of Child Endangerment. Burens was also ticketed for Driving While Suspended. The children have been placed with family members.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO