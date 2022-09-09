Read full article on original website
kwayradio.com
Sentencing for Halloween Attack in Charles City
Two thirds of those who perpetrated an attack on Halloween in Charles City last year have been sentenced, according to KIMT. 29 year olds Brandon and Zachary Starkey both pleaded guilty to Willful Injury and Domestic Abuse Assault Causing Bodily Injury. They, along with 32 year old Michelle Keagle, attacked another person after a drunken argument. After the attack the victim was left with a severe cut to the left eyebrow, a left orbital fracture, and left orbital muscle damage. Brandon Starkey was sentenced to five years of supervised probation and fined $430. Zachary Starkey was sentenced to 30 days in jail and three to five years of supervised probation and must pay a $430 fine. Keagle will be sentenced on October 24th.
kwayradio.com
Charles City Man Found Not-Guilty
A Charles City man has been found not guilty of first degree Robbery, Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury, and False Imprisonment, according to KIMT. 41 year old Darius Mason was accused along with Kathyleen Mason of striking another person in the face, head and lower body with a dangerous weapon several times. That person suffered a fractured ankle, a broken nose, and bruising and swelling on and above the left eye. The victim was then robbed. A Floyd County jury found that Darius Mason did not commit those crimes, however. Kathyleen Mason pleaded guilty to Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury. She will be sentenced on October 24th.
NebraskaTV
Two Iowans charged after traffic stop near Kearney finds drugs, children inside vehicle
KEARNEY, Neb. — Two Iowa residents have been charged after Nebraska State Patrol troopers located numerous drugs and two children inside their vehicle. Carl Emerson, 34, of Fairfax, Iowa, is charged in Buffalo County Court with possession of 28 to 139 grams of meth, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm while committing a drug violation, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of committing intentional child abuse – no injury.
kwayradio.com
Man Arrested for Spraying People with Fire Extinguisher, Trashing Store
A Waterloo man was arrested last week for trashing a store and spraying people with a fire extinguisher, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 60 year old John Thompson was arrested on Thursday and charged with first degree Criminal Mischief, Disorderly Conduct and two counts of Assault. He is accused of entering Independence Food and Liquor around 1:40am on September 2nd and going behind the counter where he knocked liquor bottles from the shelves. He also broke a glass cooler door and sprayed people with the fire extinguisher. Authorities say he also threw items at workers and customers, during the course of which he cut his hands. Damage to the store was estimated at $10,000.
kwayradio.com
Man Charged with Enticement of a Minor
A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly trying to pickup a girl under the age of 16, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 33 year old Justin Chihak is accused of riding his bicycle up behind the girl and saying, “baby, you hot.” among other, more sexually suggestive things. Police found Chihak at his home. He was taken initially to Allen Hospital for an evaluation before being taken to jail. He has been charged with felony Enticement of a Minor.
KIMT
Two men sentenced for Halloween assault in Charles City
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Two people have now been sentenced for a Halloween beating in Floyd County. Brandon Patrick Starkey, 29 of Charles City, and Zachary James Starkey, 29 of Charles City, have pleaded guilty to willful injury and domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury. Michelle Lea Keagle, 32 of Charles City, has entered a guilty plea to willful injury and assault causing bodily injury.
KCRG.com
Lawsuit: Iowa man claims police officer tased him without provocation
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCCI) - A Marshalltown man said he was wrongly detained and a stun gun was used on him by a police officer. Now, he’s suing the department. In court filings, Elder Soto Tejada said in March, Marshall County police Officer Ryan Dehl followed Tejeda to his home to discuss a traffic violation.
Cedar Rapids Man Arrested, Charged in Death of Man Found in City Street
The Cedar Rapids Police Department has announced an arrest in a spring shooting in the city that left one person dead. According to a media release, a 43-year-old Cedar Rapids man has been charged in the shooting of 36-year-old Dustin Frondle. Frondle was found in the street near the corner of 12th Avenue and Auburn Drive SW just before 3:15 a.m. the morning of Monday, April 25. He had been shot in the chest and was declared deceased at the scene.
Four Families Face Tyson Waterloo In Wrongful Death Lawsuit
Attorneys are asking the courts to throw out the wrongful death lawsuits after four employees died of COVID-19. This hasn't been the only lawsuit Tyson has been caught up in. Reports on meatpackers say that meatpackers worked with the Trump Administration to make sure they could stay open during the pandemic.
KCJJ
Waterloo man charged with writing checks on closed account to obtain merchandise
A Waterloo man was arrested after it was discovered the checks he wrote to a Coralville business were from a closed account. Police say 39-year-old Randy Lee Stewart visited Theissen’s on Westcor Drive August 25th and 27th and allegedly wrote the bogus checks for merchandise totaling over $1500. He was identified by using store surveillance video and Stewart’s driver’s license photograph.
Sioux City Journal
Waterloo woman charged in money laundering investigation
WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman is the latest person to be arrested in connection with alleged drug proceeds sent from Iowa to Mexico. On Wednesday, 33-year-old Karissa Sue Foust, of 2201 Regal Ave., was arrested on a warrant for one count of money laundering, a felony. Bond was set at $25,000.
KCRG.com
Man killed in Cedar Rapids crash identified
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police identified the man killed in a crash Tuesday night as 66-year-old Scott Devore, of Cedar Rapids. Police said the crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the Edgewood Road bridge over the Cedar River. The crashed closed the southbound lanes until just after midnight Wednesday morning.
KCRG.com
Waterloo Police warn over possible phone scam
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo Police Department have received multiple complaints of a possible scam involving their dispatch number 319-291-2515. The callers receive a phone message from that dispatch number asking them to call back a Detective Payne at 319-333-7614. The number is not associated with the Waterloo Police...
KCRG.com
Protest on hold as family of man shot and killed by Cedar Rapids police sees video
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Advocates for Social Justice (ASJ) have called off a protest planned for Thursday evening saying the family of the man shot and killed last week by Cedar Rapids Police officers will get a chance to see the video of the incident. Officers shot and killed...
KCRG.com
Gunshots heard in Cedar Rapids neighborhood, one potentially hurt
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Reports of gunshots in a Cedar Rapids neighborhood led to an investigation on Saturday afternoon. At around 12:23 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of shots being fired near the intersection of Ninth Street NW and D Avenue NW. Officers arrived at the scene and found a vehicle and shed in the 500 block of Ninth Street NW with damage, along with shell casings behind a residence.
kwayradio.com
Parents Arrested for Leaving Children Unattended
A couple has been arrested after their four children were found unattended in a Waterloo motel, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Staff at the Motel 6 on Logan Avenue called police on August 27th saying they found the children, that ranged from three years old to 11 years old, in a room by themselves. Police found that the three year old had developmental disabilities. Their parents, 37 year old Dontavius Burens and 35 year old Roshaun Holman, returned to the room three hours later. They told police they had been shopping for school clothes. They were both arrested on four counts each of Child Endangerment. Burens was also ticketed for Driving While Suspended. The children have been placed with family members.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police arrest man on attempted murder charges
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 30th, Cedar Rapids Police were involved in a shooting that occurred in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE during a traffic stop. As a result of the investigation 23-year-old Brandon Nelson was arrested on the following charges:. 2 counts of Attempted Murder.
kwayradio.com
Fredericksburg Man Found in Rock Pile in Minnesota
A Fredericksburg man was found after falling 40 feet into a rock pile in Minnesota on Tuesday morning. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene around 11am where they found the 28 year old man lying in the rocks with a six inch cut to his head, eyes swollen shut, what appeared to be a fractured skull and a broken leg. The man was breathing but was unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital. His name has not been released and the details surrounding the fall are unclear at this time.
cbs2iowa.com
Two arrested during traffic stop in Buchanan County for having over $13k in illegal drugs
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A couple has been arrested for having over $13,000 in drugs they were intending to sell, along with driving around with the drugs and their two young children. On Saturday, September 3rd, around 3 am a Buchanan County Sheriff's Deputy stopped a car...
Linn County Officials Investigating The Death of A Woman
Officials in Linn County are investigating a late-night incident that claimed the life of a woman. According to a press release from the Linn County Sheriff's Office, a female was transported by a private vehicle to the Mercy Hospital Emergency Room in Hiawatha at around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night. The woman was reportedly unresponsive and not breathing when she arrived at the hospital. She was pronounced dead. Investigators believe that the initial incident happened out in the county, in rural Marion. The investigation has been transferred from the Hiawatha Police Department to the Linn County Sheriff's Office.
