3 Bridges Closed in Waterloo
Three bridges in Waterloo are set to be closed on Monday, according to KCRG. The 4th Street bridge has been closed for a couple of weeks but is scheduled to reopen on Friday before closing again on Monday. The city says the closure will not be long term. The Pedestrian bridge has been closed since June while lighting towers are installed. The 11th Street bridge will also close on Monday. That bridge will eventually be replaced altogether. It is scheduled to be closed for about a year. The Park Avenue bridge is currently being replaced. It, too, will reopen in about a year.
Big Woods Recreational Area Entranced Closed
Beginning Wednesday, an entrance to Big Woods Recreational Area will be closed, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Concrete will be poured for a new driveway at the entrance off of East Lake Street. The work will close the entrance for about three days.
Man killed in Cedar Rapids crash identified
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police identified the man killed in a crash Tuesday night as 66-year-old Scott Devore, of Cedar Rapids. Police said the crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the Edgewood Road bridge over the Cedar River. The crashed closed the southbound lanes until just after midnight Wednesday morning.
Fredericksburg Man Found in Rock Pile in Minnesota
A Fredericksburg man was found after falling 40 feet into a rock pile in Minnesota on Tuesday morning. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene around 11am where they found the 28 year old man lying in the rocks with a six inch cut to his head, eyes swollen shut, what appeared to be a fractured skull and a broken leg. The man was breathing but was unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital. His name has not been released and the details surrounding the fall are unclear at this time.
Man Charged with Enticement of a Minor
A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly trying to pickup a girl under the age of 16, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 33 year old Justin Chihak is accused of riding his bicycle up behind the girl and saying, “baby, you hot.” among other, more sexually suggestive things. Police found Chihak at his home. He was taken initially to Allen Hospital for an evaluation before being taken to jail. He has been charged with felony Enticement of a Minor.
Waterloo man charged with writing checks on closed account to obtain merchandise
A Waterloo man was arrested after it was discovered the checks he wrote to a Coralville business were from a closed account. Police say 39-year-old Randy Lee Stewart visited Theissen’s on Westcor Drive August 25th and 27th and allegedly wrote the bogus checks for merchandise totaling over $1500. He was identified by using store surveillance video and Stewart’s driver’s license photograph.
Gas Prices Rise In Iowa
(UNDATED) – After months of falling, gas prices are rising again in Iowa. According to Triple-A, the average price for regular-unleaded today (Wednesday) is three dollars, 46 cents a gallon, that’s four cents higher than it was a week ago. Iowa’s average price is still lower than the national average of three-70 a gallon. The cheapest average gas price in Iowa can be found in Henry County at three-15 a gallon. The most expensive is in Bremer County in northeastern Iowa at three-69 a gallon.
Man Arrested for Spraying People with Fire Extinguisher, Trashing Store
A Waterloo man was arrested last week for trashing a store and spraying people with a fire extinguisher, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 60 year old John Thompson was arrested on Thursday and charged with first degree Criminal Mischief, Disorderly Conduct and two counts of Assault. He is accused of entering Independence Food and Liquor around 1:40am on September 2nd and going behind the counter where he knocked liquor bottles from the shelves. He also broke a glass cooler door and sprayed people with the fire extinguisher. Authorities say he also threw items at workers and customers, during the course of which he cut his hands. Damage to the store was estimated at $10,000.
Waterloo Police arrest man after domestic disturbance early Tuesday morning
WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A man has been arrested after a domestic disturbance early Tuesday morning in Waterloo. Police received a report of an assault in the 400 block of East 2nd Street in Waterloo around 3:15 am. The woman victim reported that she was assaulted by...
Sentencing for Halloween Attack in Charles City
Two thirds of those who perpetrated an attack on Halloween in Charles City last year have been sentenced, according to KIMT. 29 year olds Brandon and Zachary Starkey both pleaded guilty to Willful Injury and Domestic Abuse Assault Causing Bodily Injury. They, along with 32 year old Michelle Keagle, attacked another person after a drunken argument. After the attack the victim was left with a severe cut to the left eyebrow, a left orbital fracture, and left orbital muscle damage. Brandon Starkey was sentenced to five years of supervised probation and fined $430. Zachary Starkey was sentenced to 30 days in jail and three to five years of supervised probation and must pay a $430 fine. Keagle will be sentenced on October 24th.
Two men sentenced for Halloween assault in Charles City
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Two people have now been sentenced for a Halloween beating in Floyd County. Brandon Patrick Starkey, 29 of Charles City, and Zachary James Starkey, 29 of Charles City, have pleaded guilty to willful injury and domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury. Michelle Lea Keagle, 32 of Charles City, has entered a guilty plea to willful injury and assault causing bodily injury.
Fired for dishonesty, officer is then hired by another Iowa police department
An eastern Iowa police officer who was fired in March for dishonesty is now working for another Iowa police department. State records indicate Nicholas A. Blocker first went to work for the City of Marion as a police officer in 2016. According to the recent findings of an administrative law judge, Blocker was placed on […] The post Fired for dishonesty, officer is then hired by another Iowa police department appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Charles City Man Found Not-Guilty
A Charles City man has been found not guilty of first degree Robbery, Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury, and False Imprisonment, according to KIMT. 41 year old Darius Mason was accused along with Kathyleen Mason of striking another person in the face, head and lower body with a dangerous weapon several times. That person suffered a fractured ankle, a broken nose, and bruising and swelling on and above the left eye. The victim was then robbed. A Floyd County jury found that Darius Mason did not commit those crimes, however. Kathyleen Mason pleaded guilty to Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury. She will be sentenced on October 24th.
UI student accused of urinating inside convenience store, passing out in employee’s car
A University of Iowa student is accused of urinating inside a northside convenience store, then passing out in the on-duty employee’s car. According to arrest records, just after 3:15 Saturday morning Iowa City Police received a report of an intoxicated subject who had entered the Casey’s on North Dubuque Street, gone behind the counter and urinated on the floor. Arriving officers found the suspect passed out in the passenger seat of the clerk’s car. The 19-year-old UI student from Cedar Rapids reportedly showed signs of intoxication, could not recall his actions throughout the night and claimed the last thing he remembered was using a fake Michigan driver’s license to acquire alcohol at Brother’s.
People to address gun violence in Waterloo
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - People will have a chance to address gun violence in Waterloo on Monday. Ward Two City Council Member Jonathan Grieder will host what he calls a community conversation on gun violence. City leaders will also provide an update on current investments being made in the community.
Kwik Star ready to serve community from new location
On Sept. 1, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the new Kwik Star location on the Lincoln Highway in Toledo. The Kwik Star team worked tirelessly, moving everything to the new store in less than twelve hours for the community. Assistant lead Tyler Jones noted the necessity during an interview.
