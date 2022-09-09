Three bridges in Waterloo are set to be closed on Monday, according to KCRG. The 4th Street bridge has been closed for a couple of weeks but is scheduled to reopen on Friday before closing again on Monday. The city says the closure will not be long term. The Pedestrian bridge has been closed since June while lighting towers are installed. The 11th Street bridge will also close on Monday. That bridge will eventually be replaced altogether. It is scheduled to be closed for about a year. The Park Avenue bridge is currently being replaced. It, too, will reopen in about a year.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO