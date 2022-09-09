Read full article on original website
Hays High graduates see increasing success in post-secondary education
The Hays school district is seeing increases in student success after graduation, the school board heard in a report Tuesday night. Students graduating from high school had 69.5 percent post-secondary effective rate as of 2022. That looks at students in 2022 who graduated in spring 2020. HHS had a 91.1 percent graduation rate in 2020.
🎙 Post Podcast: School year programing underway at the Hays Public Library
School year programming is underway at the Hays Public Library as they continue to develop their technological resources. Communications Coordinator, Callie Kolacny stops by to share the details on this episode of the Post Podcast. For more about the Post Podcast, including a full list of episodes and episode transcripts...
Hansen grant brings cutting-edge tech to FHSU allied health
Thanks to a $100,000 grant awarded by the Dane G. Hansen Foundation, the Department of Allied Health at Fort Hays State University has recently acquired cutting-edge technology that will better prepare students for their chosen professions. FHSU dedicated an additional $75,000 in support of this project and its implementation. At...
⛳ HHS girls cruise to team title in Liberal
LIBERAL - The Hays High girls’ golf team placed four in the top-10 and won the Liberal Invitational by 16 shots Monday at the Willow Tree Golf Course. The Indians shot a 169, 16 ahead of Garden City's 185. Dodge City finished third with a 198. Katie Dinkel led...
Heart of a Tiger: Rounding up
I recently read a posting by Meredith Houston Carr entitled living a “round up” kind of life. In her article, she relayed a story about checking out of a store when the cashier asked her if she would like to round up her total in support of a children’s charity. As she went about her day, she wondered: “where else in my life can I do round up – giving just a little more?”
🎙 Post Podcast: Hays Chamber continues work to serve area businesses
On this episode of the Post Podcast, Hays Chamber president and CEO Sarah Wasinger discusses how the Chamber works to serve area businesses. For more about the Post Podcast, including a full list of episodes and episode transcripts click here.
⚽ FHSU men receiving votes in latest United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State Men's Soccer is receiving votes in the latest United Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll, released on Tuesday. The Tigers were in the Top 25 in both the preseason and first regular season poll, but slipped to the highest listed receiving votes team outside of the Top 25.
KDHE: 32 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 32 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Sept. 3 to 9. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Ellis County is along several northwest Kansas counties in the high- or substantial-incidence classification (see map below).
⚽ FHSU's Brown named GAC/MIAA Goalkeeper of the Week
RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – The Great American Conference office named Kieran Brown as the GAC/MIAA Goalkeeper of the Week on Tuesday (Sept. 13). Brown received the honor for a second-straight week. Brown posted 11 saves in two matches as Fort Hays State tied Texas A&M-International and surrendered just one goal...
🏈📹FHSU weekly press conference
Fort Hays State Tiger football coach Chris Brown, defensive back Hunter Brown and quarterback Jack Dawson talked with the media Tuesday before the Tiger take on the Lincoln Blue Tigers Saturday.
🎥🏈 Kanak featured in Sports Illustrated profile
Former Hays High football standout and now Oklahoma Sooner Jaren Kanak is featured Thursday in an article on Sports Illustrated's All Sooners channel.
🎧Great Bend Fire Dept. learns the dangers of grain bin accidents
GREAT BEND — Grain bins. As you look at them and think of their purpose, you don’t always associate a danger with the large containers. Accidents and emergencies happen with grain bins more frequently than you think. That’s a big reason why staff from the Oklahoma State University...
HPD arrest log, Aug. 21 to 27
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Dustin Shawn Wegele, 40, was arrested at 12:16 a.m. Aug. 21 in Hays on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Kenneth Scott Starnes, 34, was arrested at 2:09 p.m. Aug. 21 in Hays...
Update: Wabaunsee Co. manhunt involved attempted kidnapping
WABAUNSEE COUNTY—The search in Wabaunsee County for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping in Russell County has shifted to Missouri. Through an investigation by the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Wabaunsee County Sheriff's office the location of the suspect in this case has been confirmed to be in Missouri, according to Sheriff Rob Hoskins.
Trooper arrests 2 from Colorado after high-speed chase that started in Hays
A Colorado man and a woman were arrested Monday afternoon after leading a trooper on a chase from Hays to Russell with speeds that reached 130 miles per hour. At 3:36 p.m. Monday, a trooper tried to stop a 2015 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by 31-year-old Anthony B. Casados of Parker, Colo., at mile marker 158 on Interstate 70 at Hays, said Trooper Tod Hileman of the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Hays Regional Airport drill seeks to prepare for worst-case scenario
The Hays Regional Airport had a crash emergency drill Tuesday afternoon. The scenario portrayed a fully loaded SkyWest airplane crashing at the airport because of an engine fire. The FAA requires the airport to complete the drill every three years. Dozens of first responders from law enforcement, EMS and fire,...
🏐 Monarchs split in Plainville
PLAINVILLE - The TMP-Marian volleyball team went 1-1 at a triangular in Plainville. The Monarchs lost 25-17, 25-16 to Ellis then beat the host Cardinals 25-17, 25-10. Ellis defeated Plainville 25-15, 25-18. The Monarchs are 6-8 on the season.
Humane Society's Doggy Day Out to help relieve kennel stress
The Humane Society of the High Plains is trying to revive a program that allows local residents to take a dog for a day. The program, dubbed Doggy Day Out, aims to reduce kennel stress among the animals, promote socialization with humans and increase the visibility of the dogs in the community, said Jessica Frieb, Humane Society assistant manager.
Ellis Co. Sheriff's deputies stop 40 during annual campaign
The Ellis County Sheriff’s Department conducted 40 traffic stops and arrested four people during the annual You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. campaign. The campaign, which is supported by a federal grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation, began Aug. 20 and ran through Labor Day, Sept. 7. According...
Jury returns split decision for Kan. man who attacked his mother
PAWNEE COUNTY—A Kansas man was sentenced Sept. 8 for a violent attack on his mother. Cory S. Johnson, 38 of Larned, had originally been bound over following a Preliminary Hearing on June 21, on two counts of Aggravated Domestic Battery with alternative charges of Criminal Restraint, according to Pawnee County Attorney Doug McNett.
