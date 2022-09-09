ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Daily Mail

NHS staff are set to join Princes William and Harry in accompanying the Queen's casket from Westminster Abbey to Hyde Park as nation bids a final farewell Her Majesty

A huge procession will accompany the Queen's coffin from Westminster Abbey to Hyde Park as London bids a final farewell to its longest-serving monarch on Monday. Much of the capital will be brought to a standstill as senior Royals walk behind the coffin, joined by members of the police, Armed Forces and the NHS.
Moment excited young Brit crashes Sunrise host Edwina Bartholomew's live cross from London - as mourners wait for nine hours to see the Queen's coffin

Sombre scenes of Britons paying their respects to the Queen while she lies in state were interrupted by two excitable children who were caught smiling and waving during a live Australian news broadcast. The children, possibly brother and sister, realised they were on camera just before 10pm local time during...
