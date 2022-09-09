ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Denver Broncos fall short in Russell Wilson's debut

The Denver Broncos new quarterback Russell Wilson had his moment of vindication against his former team, the Seattle Seahawks, in the opening game of the season. The play: With the ball and four minutes to go in the fourth quarter on an opening weekend of crazy NFL finishes, Wilson was unable to advance the Broncos further than the Seahawks' 46 yard line.
DENVER, CO
Sportico

Passing Game: The NFL’s Flexible Bylaws Keep Football a Family Affair

This is the third installment of a series covering inheritance and estate planning in the National Football League, where owners, with an average age of 72, face decisions familiar to any family with assets to pass to the next generation—compounded by restrictions unique to a league where the average franchise valuation is $4.14 billion. In the early 1980s, as Chicago Bears founder George Halas was nearing the end of his life, he dramatically reshaped the ownership of one the National Football League’s oldest and most storied franchises. Through a series of interlocking family and individual trusts, Halas divided his 49.35% of the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
New York State
Nashville, TN
Football
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
Nashville, TN
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy