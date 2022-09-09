Read full article on original website
Seattle Seahawks stun Denver Broncos: 5 winners and losers, including Geno Smith
We’re not 100% sure what to say about the Seattle Seahawks’ shocking Week 1 win over Russell Wilson and the
Denver Broncos fall short in Russell Wilson's debut
The Denver Broncos new quarterback Russell Wilson had his moment of vindication against his former team, the Seattle Seahawks, in the opening game of the season. The play: With the ball and four minutes to go in the fourth quarter on an opening weekend of crazy NFL finishes, Wilson was unable to advance the Broncos further than the Seahawks' 46 yard line.
Passing Game: The NFL’s Flexible Bylaws Keep Football a Family Affair
This is the third installment of a series covering inheritance and estate planning in the National Football League, where owners, with an average age of 72, face decisions familiar to any family with assets to pass to the next generation—compounded by restrictions unique to a league where the average franchise valuation is $4.14 billion. In the early 1980s, as Chicago Bears founder George Halas was nearing the end of his life, he dramatically reshaped the ownership of one the National Football League’s oldest and most storied franchises. Through a series of interlocking family and individual trusts, Halas divided his 49.35% of the...
Bucs WR Chris Godwin could miss weeks with hamstring injury
Godwin’s 2021 season ended too early after he suffered a torn ACL and sprained MCL in a Week 15 loss to the Saints. He made an impressively quick recovery to return in time for the Buccaneers’ season opener, but his comeback season hit a bit of a hurdle in just the first half of play in 2022.
Dwyane Wade's Viral Tweet About Geno Smith
On Monday night, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade sent out a tweet about Geno Smith after the Seattle Seahawks beat the Denver Broncos.
