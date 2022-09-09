The simple mention that Kim Kardashian wants a part in the MCU is enough to set some fans to wonder how far down the MCU has fallen if this becomes a consideration, and others wondering if she’s going to be allowed a spot just so she can show how glamorous she looks standing next to one of the heroes. The thought that she could actually become one of the main characters is kind of upsetting for one simple reason that can filter into a larger number of reasons. She can’t act unless, of course, she’s acting like herself, which comes naturally, but it isn’t exactly something that feels like it would be the greatest thing for this franchise. Plenty of people would no doubt be perfectly okay with casting Kim for a role, but there’s also a question as to whether she would want to take on a fictional role or if she would want to play herself and some gain a prominent spot in the MCU. Some folks might think it’s unfair to even consider leaving her out simply because she’s a Kardashian, but others might see sense in telling Kim ‘no.’

