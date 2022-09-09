Read full article on original website
TVOvermind
Kim Kardashian in the MCU? Why Not?
The simple mention that Kim Kardashian wants a part in the MCU is enough to set some fans to wonder how far down the MCU has fallen if this becomes a consideration, and others wondering if she’s going to be allowed a spot just so she can show how glamorous she looks standing next to one of the heroes. The thought that she could actually become one of the main characters is kind of upsetting for one simple reason that can filter into a larger number of reasons. She can’t act unless, of course, she’s acting like herself, which comes naturally, but it isn’t exactly something that feels like it would be the greatest thing for this franchise. Plenty of people would no doubt be perfectly okay with casting Kim for a role, but there’s also a question as to whether she would want to take on a fictional role or if she would want to play herself and some gain a prominent spot in the MCU. Some folks might think it’s unfair to even consider leaving her out simply because she’s a Kardashian, but others might see sense in telling Kim ‘no.’
Cinemablend
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Winston Duke Reveals What He’s ‘Most Excited’ For In The Sequel
Winston Duke is back as M'Baku in Black Panther 2.
wegotthiscovered.com
Every Marvel horror character confirmed for ‘Werewolf By Night’ (so far)
Marvel fans are in for a real treat (not trick) this spooky season as Disney Plus is dropping the MCU’s very first Halloween special this October. While we’re still waiting on Blade to get here, Werewolf by Night is due to jump the gun and introduce audiences to the horror side of the Marvel universe for the first time. Described as a “special presentation,” which we think means it’ll be somewhere between a TV special and a movie, WbN promises to be a winningly kitschy thrillride.
Why Doesn't Disney Make Better Sci-Fi Movies?
There's one specific genre Disney seems to have a tough time finding success.
epicstream.com
DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years
There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
TVOvermind
She-Hulk: Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans-Recap
One can’t help but admit that it’s becoming increasingly difficult to hear that people continue to like this show since, thus far, She-Hulk has done more bashing of the MCU that she belongs to than actual participation. That feels like it could change in the episodes to come, but as of now, it feels as though the character has done little more than get wrapped up in her own emotions and find ways to emasculate the MCU in a very notable way. In other words, She-Hulk is less about being a part of the MCU than she is about mocking it. While she might not be trying to dismantle the franchise, the writers of this show are obviously having fun as they poke and prod at the franchise in many ways, which isn’t a bad thing, but becomes bothersome when there’s little to no action happening other than a fight with flying, furry demons and a one-punch knockout that occurred in the initial episode. So far, the best fight in this series was between She-Hulk and her cousin, the Hulk.
TVOvermind
Should Jennifer Lopez be a Part of the MCU?
Over the years, there have already been a lot of famous names that have come to the MCU, and it would appear that interest is still growing as more names are being added, even as the landscape continues to change. The mention of Jennifer Lopez as one of the following additions might raise a few objections, but it also sounds like a few people would love to see this happen for one reason or another. We’ve already seen the likes of Charlize Theron, Marisa Tomei, and several others join the ranks, even if not all of them have lasted at this point. Trying to think about how J-Lo would fit in and where she might fit is interesting enough for a lot of people to contemplate since she’s been involved in action movies, she’s done plenty of drama, and she’s even been a part of several comedic movies that have stretched her talents in ways that have satisfied a lot of her fans. But is she ready for something like the MCU?
digitalspy.com
She-Hulk finally introduces Deadpool to the MCU, sort of
She-Hulk episode 5 spoilers follow. No other Marvel show – or film, for that matter – has been as obsessed with cameos as She-Hulk. In just the first three episodes alone, connections to Hulk and Eternals and Shang-Chi and Agent Carter have all thrown She-Hulk smack dab in the middle of the MCU.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Deadpool 3’ director comes clean on ‘Stranger Things’ crossover hopes
One of the more bizarre stories to emerge from last night’s Primetime Emmy Awards was Deadpool 3 director and Stranger Things executive producer Shawn Levy teasing an unlikely crossover between the two properties, even going so far as to say that it was “on the table”. As...
wegotthiscovered.com
DC fans breathe a sigh of relief after those ‘Henry Cavill to Marvel’ rumors prove false…for now
Superman fans, you can breathe now. Among the orchestra of talk that Superman himself, Henry Cavill, was turning in his cape and spandex to play for Marvel’s team, DC fans were understandably nervous. Ahead of Disney’s D23 Expo, a viral report claimed he was among a slew of high-profile talent bound for the MCU. Furthermore, they were expected to all be announced during Marvel’s D23 panel.
The Transgender Joker Movie Just Got Pulled From TIFF, But Its Wild Trailer Is Still Available
Vera Drew was planning on making her Toronto International Film Festival debut with a movie she wrote, directed and starred that's inspired by the legendary DC villain The Joker. Well, this will be another example of a DC movie villain that didn’t get their own light to shine... kind of. This transgender version of the Joker got pulled from TIFF, but its trailer still exists online.
hypebeast.com
Captain America and Black Panther Take On WWII In Marvel and Disney's New Game
Marvel and Disney have just announced a new video game during its D23 event that’ll see Captain America teaming up with Black Panther. While the game doesn’t have a name just yet, there are a few things we do know. Skydance New Media will be producing the new title, with developers Amy Hennig and Marc Bernardin on board for the project. As Kotaku reports, it’ll be a cinematic action game set in World War II, with the two superheroes teaming up to take on what’s likely to be Red Skull and Hydra.
TVOvermind
Will Witcher join the cast of the ‘House of the Dragon’? Electrifying rumours
After successful premieres, we can now enjoy the battle between two great TV productions – ‘House of the Dragon and ‘The Rings o Power.’ Both are fantasy series based on a great book series, and both are considered the main shows of this season. Indeed, Fall 2022 gave us some big premieres, intriguing news, and huge rumors.
IGN
Everything Announced at Disney X Marvel Showcase
The Disney X Marvel showcase event has launched and the players are more energized than ever in recent memory. Assumptions were at an unsurpassed high prior to coming into this occasion as this was a first for these two would hold a game showcase event. The first World Premiere announcement that players received was for Tron: Identity. News about a new Tron game coming has all players excited, unfortunately we know no more than the name for the title.
Why Ollie isn't dead? Worlds Without a Justice League - Green Arrow has the answer
We get three distinct Green Arrows including Oliver Queen playing the role of his own hero in this Dark Crisis first look
Brendan Fraser says he was 'disappointed' that Batgirl movie was shelved ... as he played villain Firefly in motion picture
Brendan Fraser was 'disappointed' that the Batgirl movie was shelved. Fraser, 53, spoke with Variety at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival about Warner Bros. Discovery last month shelving the film, in which he portrayed the supervillain Firefly. Fraser said that 'the fans really wanted to see this film made,'...
TVOvermind
Number Five from Umbrella Academy Real Name
Umbrella Academy has been one of the shows on Netflix with combinations of the superhero, time travel, and science fiction genres that made it instantly one of the most favored Netflix originals. It is based on an original graphic novel that probably helped a lot too. Although The Umbrella Academy graphic novels and the Netflix series have had different elements from one another and some elements that were the same, the general adventures that the Umbrella Academy characters have to get through and the enemies they have to face are often a shock to those that even read the novels. Such elements include the Hargreeves sibling’s abilities, the Hotel Oblivion, Viktor Hargreeves, and many more, such as Number Five and his real name. Below, we’ve detailed some elements that separate the graphic novel from the Netflix series, especially The Umbrella Academy Number Five and his real name, or lack thereof.
ComicBook
Tenoch Huerta Teases What Fans Can Expect From Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Namor will make his live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the upcoming sequel to Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Played by Tenoch Huerta, fans got their first look at the iconic Marvel Comics character in the first trailer for the film during San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year and while the trailer revealed a take on Namor that is a bit different than his comic book appearance, according to Huerta, fans can expect the character to be a lot like they'd expect: a king willing to push the limits to protect his people.
wegotthiscovered.com
Deadpool creator promises the long-awaited threequel will be ‘a monster’
San Diego Comic-Con and D23 both came and went without a hint of Deadpool 3, something that left fans of the Merc with a Mouth understandably frustrated. There’s a star, a director, and a writing team in place, but that’s been the case for a while now, with no new information having emerged for quite some time. Needless to say, the longer the wait goes on, the more irritated Wade Wilson supporters are going to become, especially when it’s already been close to four and a half years since David Leitch’s sequel exploded out of the blocks.
TVOvermind
Top Gun: Maverick Surpasses Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther To Become The Fifth Highest Grossing Movie In Domestic Box Office History
In a year that saw the live-action return of Batman, Thor, and Doctor Strange, the biggest surprise thus far sees the Tom Cruise sequel fly past the first part of the epic two-part Avengers saga and Black Panther. The sequel to the 1986 film has officially collected more than $700 million in North America, overtaking the fifth spot as the highest-grossing movie in domestic box office history. Top Gun: Maverick sees the return of Peter “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise), who’s brought on board to train a group of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission that no living pilot has ever seen. Throughout the training session, Maverick confronts his own deepest fears, which culminates into a mission that sees the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it. The film has an all-star cast of Miles Teller, Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, and Val Kilmer.
