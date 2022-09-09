The key to landing your dream job could be connecting with and then sending a single message to a casual acquaintance on social media. That’s the conclusion of a five-year study of over 20 million users on the professional networking site LinkedIn, researchers report in the Sept. 16 Science. The study is the first large-scale effort to experimentally test a nearly 50-year-old social science theory that says weak social ties matter more than strong ones for getting ahead in life, including finding a good job.

JOBS ・ 1 HOUR AGO