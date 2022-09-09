Read full article on original website
“Welcome to America” Dinner
All new graduate international students, postdocs and researchers (spring, summer or fall 2022) are invited to the International Student Fellowship’s “Welcome to America” Dinner Saturday, Sept. 17, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in the Thwing Center ballroom. The event will feature food and information to help individuals...
American Heart Association Cleveland Heart Walk
The Greater Cleveland Heart Walk gets members of the community moving while having the opportunity to socialize with friends, family and coworkers. It also helps boost participants’ hear health and mental health while helping others. Members of the Case Western Reserve University community are invited to participate in this...
“Rethinking Anxiety & Depression”
University Health and Counseling Services will host a fast-paced, three-session workshop to help students improve their understanding of anxiety and depression. The goal of the “Rethinking Anxiety and Depression” workshop is to provide students with skills to recognize and manage symptoms. Those who enroll in the program should...
“Recentering the Periphery: An Inclusive Future of Art History”
The 48th Cleveland Symposium will be held Friday, Sept. 16, in the Cleveland Museum of Art’s Gartner Auditorium. This year’s theme is “Recentering the Periphery: An Inclusive Future of Art History.”. The Cleveland Symposium is a free annual event organized by graduate students in the Department of...
On-campus blood drive
The American Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis—its worst blood shortage in more than a decade. Members of the Case Western Reserve University community can help during an on-campus blood drive today (Sept. 13) and Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Tinkham Veale University Center, Ballroom C (this is a new location as of Sept. 9).
Peer Review Week events at Kelvin Smith Library
Kelvin Smith Library will host two Peer Review Week activities to support Case Western Reserve University researchers and celebrate the essential role peer review plays in maintaining research quality. Contact Daniela Solomon at daniela.solomon@case.edu with questions. Visit the Kelvin Smith Library webpage to register for these events and others. Virtual...
Farm Harvest Festival
This year’s Farm Harvest Festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, from 1 to 6 p.m. Located at the University Farm (37125 Fairmount Blvd., Chagrin Falls), this annual event will kick off Case Western Reserve University’s Climate Action Week to give students, faculty, staff and their families the chance to celebrate, learn about and get involved in green initiatives.
Weatherhead’s Michael Goldberg discussed the economic impact of working from home
Will downtown Cleveland’s workers ever return full force?. WOIO: Michael Goldberg, associate professor of design and innovation at Weatherhead School of Management, discussed the economic impact of a workforce that works from home. “I think it’s really going to be almost impossible for employers to get back to five days a week,” he said.
Medicine’s Kishore Guda discussed research into esophageal cancers
CWRU research team discovers what could be a new, more effective way to treat esophageal cancer. cleveland.com: Kishore Guda, associate professor at the School of Medicine and member of the Case Comprehensive Cancer Center, discussed new research into a cell signaling pathway linked to esophageal cancers. “This finding is important because it shows us the pathway necessary to target esophageal cancers, but someday maybe other cancers as well,” said Guda.
CWRU Integrity Hotline available for members of the community to make anonymous reports
Do you know that Case Western Reserve University has an integrity hotline? The university is committed to the highest standards of ethical conduct. If you know of—or suspect—that an activity taking place at the university is not in compliance with laws, regulations or university policy, you should report it immediately.
Power of Diversity: “Nurture Equity to Diversify Academia”
Members of the Case Western Reserve University community are invited to a Power of Diversity lecture with Ángel L. Reyes- Rodríguez Wednesday, Sept. 14, from noon to 1:30 p.m. in Tinkham Veale University Center, Ballroom A. Reyes-Rodríguez’s talk, titled “Nurture Equity to Diversify Academia,” will address how investment...
The Lord of the Rings movie marathon
Hobbit Day is Sept. 22, but the CWRU Film Society is celebrating early with a Lord of the Rings movie marathon Sept. 17–18. The festival will feature 35mm prints (theatrical cuts) of the original trilogy. “Hobbit” meals also will be shared throughout the day (with vegetarian options available).
Lupin the III: Castle of Cagliostro
The CWRU Film Society will host showings of Lupin the III: Castle of Cagliostro, the first film directed by Studio Ghibli co-owner Hayao Miyazaki. Screenings of this 1979 film will be Friday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m. and midnight (Sept. 10) in Strosacker Auditorium. Screenings are open to members of the Case Western Reserve University community and the general public.
Skills Lab: “Building Your Career in Innovation and Entrepreneurship”
The Veale Institute for Entrepreneurship will host a Skills Lab on “Building Your Career in Innovation and Entrepreneurship” Thursday, Sept. 15, at 4 p.m. on the sixth floor of Sears think[box] and via Zoom. This event is part of the Case Western Reserve University Skills Lab Series and...
Spartan Showcase: Jules Siegel
During the last three years at Case Western Reserve University, Jules Siegel has picked up a furniture building hobby with the help of CWRU’s open-access innovation center and makerspace—Sears think[box]. Little did he know that he’d go from building TV tray tables for his dorm room to creating player’s benches for a nationally televised tennis tournament with some of the world’s greatest female tennis players.
Law’s Jonathan Entin debunked a myth about avoiding Jury duty
None of the above: Jury duty (debunked!) The Cleveland Observer: Jonathan Entin, the David L. Brennan Professor Emeritus of Law and adjunct professor of political science, discussed the urban myth that someone can escape the civic responsibility of jury duty by simply not registering to vote. “That’s just not correct,” he said. “It may have some basis in fact, but that’s in the past.”
