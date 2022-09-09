CWRU research team discovers what could be a new, more effective way to treat esophageal cancer. cleveland.com: Kishore Guda, associate professor at the School of Medicine and member of the Case Comprehensive Cancer Center, discussed new research into a cell signaling pathway linked to esophageal cancers. “This finding is important because it shows us the pathway necessary to target esophageal cancers, but someday maybe other cancers as well,” said Guda.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO