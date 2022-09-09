ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Football in England postponed as sports pay their respects to the Queen

By Jamie Gardner
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M5D1S_0hoTMBxS00

The Premier League , EFL and WSL have postponed this weekend’s fixtures following the death of Her Majesty The Queen on Thursday.

Sports event organisers from across the UK were involved in a call with Government on Friday morning to discuss the staging of fixtures in the wake of The Queen’s death.

Official Government guidance on the period of mourning published on Friday morning appeared to give them the go-ahead to stage events as planned this weekend, but advised against putting on anything that would clash with Her Majesty’s funeral.

However, both the Premier League and EFL confirmed the decision had been taken to postpone the next round of fixtures, including Leeds against Nottingham Forest on Monday night.

“At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game,” a statement from the Premier League said.

“Further updates regarding Premier League fixtures during the period of mourning will be provided in due course.”

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters added: “We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country.

“As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication.

“This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing.”

The EFL had already postponed two matches scheduled for Friday – Burnley v Norwich in the Championship and Tranmere v Stockport in League Two.

A statement from the EFL read: “Further to discussions on Friday morning it has been determined that all EFL fixtures from 9-10 September will be postponed as a mark of respect by the National Sport to the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II.

“This is aligned with the approach that the Premier League and the FA will take with their competitions this weekend.

“Further information, in respect of how football, Clubs and their supporters will commemorate Her Majesty’s reign will be confirmed at an appropriate point.

“Details regarding rearranged games will be announced in due course.”

No date has yet been fixed for the Queen’s funeral.

In a statement, the FA said: “Her Majesty the Queen was a long-standing Patron of The Football Association and has left a lasting and indelible legacy on our national game.

“As a mark of respect, following the passing of Her Majesty the Queen, English football has united to postpone all football fixtures between 9-11 September.

“The FA can confirm that all football fixtures across the Barclays Women’s Super League, Barclays Women’s Championship, the Vitality Women’s FA Cup, and the Isuzu FA Trophy, will be postponed this weekend.”

The Government guidance stated: “There is no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures, or close entertainment venues during the National Mourning period. This is at the discretion of individual organisations.

“As a mark of respect, organisations might wish to consider cancelling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of the State Funeral.

“They are under no obligation to do so and this is entirely at the discretion of individual organisations.

“If sporting fixtures or events are planned for the day of the State Funeral, organisations may want to adjust the event timings so they do not clash with the timings of the funeral service and associated processions.

“As a mark of respect, and in keeping with the tone of National Mourning, organisers may wish to hold a period of silence and/or play the National Anthem at the start of events or sporting fixtures, and players may wish to wear black armbands.”

The second day of the Test match between England and South Africa on Friday was cancelled on Thursday evening by the England and Wales Cricket Board, while organisers of the PGA Championship golf also suspended Friday’s play.

The British Horseracing Authority confirmed all racing would be cancelled on Saturday, with fixtures and events set to return on Sunday, with an additional day at Doncaster scheduled for the St Leger to take place.

The Vanarama National League also confirmed none of its scheduled games would take place, in line with guidance from the Football Association, which also covers the FA Trophy and grassroots fixtures.

The Irish Football Association announced on Friday morning that football at all levels in Northern Ireland had been cancelled this weekend as a mark of respect.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

First meteorite spotted over Scotland in 100 years could be named after Queen

A meteorite which was spotted over Scotland on Wednesday night could be named after Queen Elizabeth II. The historic sighting is believed to be the first meteorite over Scotland in more than 100 years. Experts said it may either be burning space debris or a meteorite, but it did not closely resemble either in the way it fragmented.Meteorites are named after the location where they are found, so scientists are hoping it will be found in Queen Elizabeth Forest Park in the Scottish Highlands on Monday, the day of the Queen’s funeral. Videos from the public showed a streak...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Former Wales captain and ‘iconic’ voice of rugby Eddie Butler dies aged 65

Former Wales captain and rugby commentator Eddie Butler has died aged 65, with tributes lamenting the loss of an “iconic” sporting voice.The 16-cap Wales number eight died in his sleep on a charity trek on the Inca Trail in Peru.Former England hooker and Butler’s BBC colleague Brian Moore offered a touching social media farewell.I am devastated by this news. Ed, I'm sorry I never told you how much I admired you as a broadcaster and as a man. Well, it wasn't like that between us, was it.Condolences to Sue and your family. Sport has lost an iconic voice, I have...
WORLD
BBC

Queen Elizabeth II: Merseyside and Cheshire pay tribute

People in Merseyside and Cheshire have been sharing memories of the Queen following her death at the age of 96. Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram reflected on "fond" memories of lunching with the "remarkable monarch" when she visited Liverpool in 2008. He recalled how "she was a fan of the Scouse...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Voices: The Queen lying in state has the makings of a disaster to shame the nation

Anyone thinking about attending then lying-in-state for the Queen will need the kind of reserves of physical and mental stamina normally associated with running a marathon or climbing Ben Nevis. There can be very few people who will be able to queue for five miles and for more than a day in order to pay their last respects. And when I say more than a day, I don’t mean a working day of eight hours or even 24 hours – but a full 30 hours. That’s just the latest guesstimate. It could, conceivably, be even longer.Nor is this going...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
The Independent

King leads procession behind Queen’s coffin as Harry promises to ‘honour’ father

The King has led the royal family in a poignant display of respect for the late Queen – walking behind the monarch’s coffin with his royal siblings.Expressionless and looking straight ahead Charles was joined by the Princess Royal, Earl of Wessex and Duke of York as they followed the hearse carrying the Queen’s oak coffin.A hush descended on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile as crowds 10-deep first caught sight of the procession.The silence was broken at one point by a woman who called out “God bless the Queen” a number of times and many of the public held up camera phones...
U.K.
The Independent

Petition to end Prince of Wales title hits over 25k signatures

A petition calling for the end of the Prince of Wales title “out of respect” for the Welsh has gathered more than 25,000 signatures as King Charles prepares to visit the country.King Charles declared his eldest son, William, Prince of Wales during his first speech as monarch the day after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.He also made William’s wife, Kate, Princess of Wales, the first time the title has been held by anyone since Princess Diana.Charles has held the title since he was nine, his investiture later taking place in 1969 at Caernarfon Castle, North Wales, when...
POLITICS
The Independent

Leah Williamson on returning to ‘normal’ after fairy-tale summer

It is often called ‘turning back into a pumpkin’ – the Cinderella-inspired moment one’s fairy tale ends and reality starts to sink back in.The feeling hit Lionesses captain Leah Williamson hard and fast following England’s storybook summer, as she found herself transforming from Euro 2022 champion to an Arsenal defender preparing for the long grind of another Women’s Super League season.Knowing herself, and lacking a fairy godmother in the weeks that followed, Williamson turned to Gunners head coach Jonas Eidevall to ensure she had a way of coping when training began.“I’m dreading the day I don’t think about [the win]...
WORLD
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho on target as Man United win at Sheriff Tiraspol

Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo both made points as Manchester United eased to a 2-0 victory over Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League.Sancho was on target hours after being left out of the England squad and Ronaldo scored his first of the season as United brushed off the Moldovans in Chisinau to register their first points of the group stage.Both goals came in the first half with Ronaldo’s, a penalty in the 39th minute, being the 699th of his glittering club career.After a summer of speculation over his future, it underlined a strong performance from the Portuguese on just his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Clubs#English Football#Football Association#Football In England#British Royal Family#Uk#The Premier League#Efl#Wsl#Nottingham Forest#Bournemouth
The Independent

Is Silkeborg vs West Ham on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa Conference League clash

For the second time in this season’s Europa Conference League, West Ham face Danish opposition as they travel to square off against Silkeborg on Thursday evening.The Hammers overcame Silkeborg’s countrymen Viborg in the qualifying round - triumphing 6-1 on aggregate despite a decent display from their opponents in the first leg at London Stadium - and Viborg are currently one place higher in the Danish Superliga.In the first game of the group stage, West Ham were made to work hard as they had to come from behind to beat Romanian outfit FCSB 3-1 but that could prove to be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Surrey’s title ambitions hit following draw with Northamptonshire

Surrey’s LV= Insurance County Championship title ambitions were left frustrated after a first century of the season from Saif Zaib helped Northamptonshire earn a draw at Wantage Road.Left-hander Zaib – restored to Championship duties for the first time since May – struck 124 which was supported by Ricardo Vasconcelos (79) and Lizaad Williams (30) as the hosts were eventually bowled out for 426, with Dan Worrall taking three for 69.Surrey were set a target of 345 in 39 overs, but declined to take up the chase as the match headed towards a stalemate, closing on 48 for one, as Ryan...
SPORTS
The Independent

Everything you need to know about the Queen’s state funeral

The Queen’s state funeral will take place on Monday September 19 following her death on Thursday September 8.Here is everything you need to know about the late monarch’s funeral.– The timingsThe funeral service will begin at 11am in Westminster Abbey, where the doors will open at 8am for members of the congregation to take their seats.The service is expected to last one hour and then a procession will set off at 12.15pm to Wellington Arch, Hyde Park Corner, arriving at 1pm.The state hearse and royal family will then travel to Windsor where a committal service will take place at 4pm...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

842K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy