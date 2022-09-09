ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kevin Bridges: Scottish comedian divides fans with ‘poor taste’ joke in wake of Queen’s death

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06xbgG_0hoTM7Vn00

Comedian Kevin Bridges has divided fans with jokes referencing the Queen following the news of her death .

The Scottish comic performed a show in Glasgow venue OVOHydro on Thursday 8 September, shortly after it was announced Queen Elizabeth II had died in Balmoral, aged 96.

Addressing the cancellation and postponement of several events, including the Mercury Prize , in the wake of the news, Bridges called his gig “the only f***ing show in Britain going ahead this evening”.

Follow the latest updates as the world pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

“Good evening on this historic evening,” he greeted the crowd, as seen in video footage taken at the show. “This is the 40th time that I have performed at this venue so I’m sure you’ll read about it in all the papers in the morning, on the front page of The Daily Telegraph .”

Talking about his decision to proceed with the stand-up show, Bridges said: “The doors were at 6.30pm and she hung on – it’s what she would have wanted, so welcome.”

He then used the opportunity to criticise the rising energy prices , joking that Prime Minister Liz Truss would use the Queen’s death to “add a zero” onto the £2,500 price cap she announced hours before the news broke.

Continuing to reference the costly energy bills, which many will struggle to afford, Bridges said: “The show is going ahead – she’s not going to be the only old woman to die this winter.”

After reports of the comedian’s jokes surfaced online, many accused him of making them in “poor taste”, while others supported the comic, stating the quips “weren’t that bad”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BeVC4_0hoTM7Vn00

“That Kevin Bridges opening set isn’t even bad. It could’ve been a whole lot worse,” one fan wrote, with another agreeing: “How anybody can be offended by this is beyond me.”

“Watched the Kevin Bridges clip – there’s nothing offensive or controversial about it. All pretty tame really,” another person wrote.

However, one critic argued: “In poor taste to make fun of someone's passing. Especially when she's the longest reigning monarch who gave everything to her country.”

Others called the joke “disgusting”, while one fan stated: “Not sure what’s worse: Kevin Bridges joking about the Queen dying. Or folk laughing at it. Or the fact that I’m meant to be going to see him in a week or so.

“Was looking forward to it, but not sure now.”

The Independent has contacted Bridges for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Kevin Bridges
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
The Independent

William and Kate’s new home a ‘disgraceful’ decision, says Republic

Campaign group Republic has branded the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s relocation to Adelaide Cottage “disgraceful” amid the cost-of-living crisis.William and Kate are moving to the Grade II-listed four-bedroom house on Windsor’s private Home Park to allow their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – more freedom when they start at Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire next month.The duke and duchess will retain their 20-room Kensington Palace apartment as their official working residence, and also have the 10-bedroom Anmer Hall country mansion near Sandringham and a three-bedroom holiday cottage, Tam-Na-Ghar, on the Balmoral estate.Graham Smith, chief...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry Looks Grief-Stricken In First Photo Arriving In Scotland After Queen Elizabeth’s Death

Prince Harry, 37, arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland where his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8. Paparazzi captured Harry looking understandably solemn in the back of a black car. The father of two sat behind a male driver and a male passenger in the vehicle. He was dressed up in a black jacket and matching tie with a white button up shirt.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

CNN under fire after reporter refers to William and Kate as ‘the other two royals’

CNN has come under fire after one reporter referred to William and Kate as “the other two royals”. International correspondent Scott McLean mentioned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – Harry and Meghan – on Saturday outside of Windsor Castle as William and Kate, now the Prince and Princess of Wales, greeted the public alongside the Sussexes. They also viewed tributes to Queen Elizabeth II following her death at the age of 96. “You can see Harry get out first and then you saw Meghan and then the other two royals as well,” Mr McLean said, which bothered some...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Scottish#Surfa
Daily Mail

Interviewer says Meghan Markle told her to transcribe 'guttural sounds' that she was making during sit down chat

Meghan Markle told an interviewer to transcribe the 'guttural sounds' she was making during her sit down chat for a magazine article that was published today. Features writer Allison P Davis revealed that she was struck by the Duchess of Sussex acting like a 'reality TV producer' when profiling her for a Fall Fashion issue of The Cut - part of New York magazine.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The List

Why Queen Elizabeth's Stunt Double Was Just Sent To Prison

It's no secret that Queen Elizabeth II has been having a tough year dealing with ongoing health concerns. This year alone, the queen has been diagnosed with COVID-19, as well as struggling with mobility issues that have kept her from some of her favorite annual events, and even part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations (via Us Weekly). Fortunately, she has been able to make do with her inability to attend some events in person. After the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, the queen has become seasoned in attending events virtually, something she has had to continue to utilize even as life goes back to normal.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Everything We Know About Queen Elizabeth's Death: Final Moments Uncovered As Her Eldest Son Charles Becomes Monarch

Britain is mourning the death of its longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth, as tributes pour out for the iconic and beloved figure from both the 20th and 21st centuries. RadarOnline.com confirmed the news of her passing at the age of 96 on Thursday.She was earlier placed under medical supervision following further evaluation by her doctors, Buckingham Palace said in a statement, noting she "remained comfortable" at Balmoral, the castle in Scotland where family members rushed to be by her side. Here's everything we know about Elizabeth's final moments and days leading up to her death:Cancer ConcernsMysterious under-skin hemorrhaging on Her...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Expecting somebody? Frogmore Cottage is pictured days before Harry and Meghan are due to return to Britain after keeping it as a permanent base - amid claims couple 'won't see' Queen in Balmoral

Locals caught a peek inside the gates of Frogmore Cottage today - just days before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to return to Britain. The Sussexes recently renewed their lease on the property in Windsor, in an unexpected move that sparked speculation that they may have plans for more frequent visits to the UK in future.
U.K.
The List

When Does Prince Charles Officially Become King After Queen Elizabeth Dies?

It's no secret that the United Kingdom's monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, is a beloved ruler. According to the Independent, in 2015, a poll conducted found that she was considered to be the greatest monarch in British history. She has even become more popular than Queen Victoria I, her great-grandmother, who transformed the United Kingdom into an industrialized nation. Though she only beat her by 1% in the poll, it is clear her country adores her.
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

841K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy