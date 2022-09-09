Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
After Risky Journey, Migrant and His Dog Say Goodbye at U.S.-Mexico Border
Venezuelan migrant Brayan Pinto, 18, and his small fluffy white dog, Brandy, trekked together across several countries and a treacherous tropical jungle to reach the U.S.-Mexico border. On Sunday, the two companions had to say goodbye. “She’s been with me for two years,” Pinto said, hugging the fluffy animal with...
PETS・
England v India: third women’s T20 international – live
Over-by-over report: After being thrashed in the second T20, how will England respond in the deciding T20?
What’s The Queue? People are spending hours in miles-long line to see queen’s coffin
Live trackers, wristbands, portable toilets, and lots and lots of waiting. This is The Queue.
U.K.・
Comments / 0