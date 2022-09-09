Read full article on original website
Related
Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan families to meet Biden amid U.S.-Russia talks
The White House says Biden plans to meet with the families of WNBA star Brittney Griner and executive Paul Whelan, both of whom remain jailed in Russia.
Russian State TV Tells Putin to Finalize Plans for Nuclear Strike on NATO
"I propose that a nuclear planning ground be set up under the Security Council," Igor Korotchenko said on Russia's state-run TV Channel 1.
Comments / 0