sungazette.news
Editorial: More catching on to crisis in school-system leadership
When an ideological agenda is prioritized over educational attainment – and is done as blatantly as it has been these past few years – one is it apt to wonder just who the pawns are, and what the chessmaster is after. It is not from this editorial page...
sungazette.news
Vienna leaders much more upbeat on library/parking proposal
Satisfied with a host of design improvements added after a pre-summer presentation, the Vienna Town Council agreed unanimously Sept. 12 to continue moving ahead on a joint venture with Fairfax County to build a new Patrick Henry Library with a parking structure. Council members had been less than pleased by...
sungazette.news
Deadline approaches for McLean Community Foundation grants
Oct. 1 is the deadline for non-profit organizations to apply for McLean Community Foundation grants in the current cycle. In its most recent round of funding, the foundation bestowed more than $60,000, including funding to Franklin Sherman Elementary School PTA, Vinson Hall, McLean Project for the Arts and Lift Me Up.
sungazette.news
Bequest of land will augment Arlington park
Arlington County Board members on Sept. 17 are slated to accept the donation of a just under an acre of land that will be incorporated into adjacent Zachary Taylor Park. Deeding the parcel to the county government was part of the will of resident Anne Terborgh, who recently died. Terborgh directed that the back half of her property at 4582 26th St. North be carved out and handed over to be incorporated into the park.
sungazette.news
Fairfax County History, 9/15/22 edition
•• Residents of Fairfax County are raising funds to convert the track-bed of the W&OD Railroad into a highway. •• The Fairfax Red Cross plans to open an eye clinic and provide assistance to pregnant women in the coming year. •• U.S. Sen. Carter Glass, D-Va., has no...
sungazette.news
Fairfax seeking volunteers to boost ‘bioblitz’
The Fairfax County Park Authority is taking part in this year’s Parks for Pollinators BioBlitz, and is actively looking for volunteers to participate. Parks for Pollinators is a national campaign focused on raising public awareness of the diversity and importance of pollinators as part of the ecosystem, running from Sept. 16 to Sept. 25.
sungazette.news
Fairfax may take action on home it considers blighted
Fairfax County supervisors are slated Sept. 13 to authorize a public hearing on Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. to discuss a spot-blight-abatement plan that would raze a dilapidated home in the Vienna area and recoup demolition expenses from the homeowner. Neighboring residents since 2016 have complained about the poor condition...
sungazette.news
Crime Solvers luncheon to focus on opioid crisis
Arlington County Crime Solvers will host its 2022 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award Luncheon on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Busboys and Poets in Shirlington. In addition to awards, the program will feature a discussion of efforts at the local level to address...
sungazette.news
Survey says: Home-buyer interest continues to cool across region
Arlington and Alexandria are seeing the strongest home-buyer interest in the cooling regional real-estate market, but even they are generating less heat in the market than earlier in the year. The regional T3 Home Demand Index, which uses a number of factors to track buyer interest, fell from 110 in...
sungazette.news
Letter: Arlington police went above, beyond call of duty
Editor: On Aug. 23, the Honor Flight of the Ozarks traveled from Springfield, Mo., to Washington D.C., with 76 veterans, 76 guardians plus 19 medical and flight staff. This daylong trip took place so that these veterans could visit their military memorials. Honor Flight of the Ozarks flight coordinator David...
sungazette.news
EV-charging station may get break from Fairfax supervisors
In an effort to further encourage the use of electric vehicles (EVs), Fairfax County supervisors on Sept. 13 are expected to set a public hearing for Oct. 11 to discuss temporarily waiving installation fees for EV-charging equipment. The board will consider an amendment to exempt all fees for electrical, building...
sungazette.news
Week-long camp targets the young at heart
The Arlington Office of 55+ Programs of the Department of Parks and Recreation will present “55+ Camp,” a week of activities designed for adults over 55 years of age. The camp will run Oct. 10-14. Events will include biking, hiking, creative arts, cooking, games, a trip to a winery and more.
sungazette.news
PHOTOS: Madison dropped in non-district football tilt
It was close but not enough as the James Madison High School varsity football team fell to Yorktown, 14-11, in non-district action on Sept. 9, 2022. See a roundup of high-school football action HERE, and enjoy the photos from Deb Kolt below. Click on any photo to start the slide show, and click on the “i” at bottom left to see captions.
sungazette.news
Temporary stoplights coming to Hunter Mill Road at Colvin Run
Temporary traffic signals on Hunter Mill Road (Route 674) have been placed just north and south of Colvin Run and will be in place through next spring, part of the Hunter Mill Road over Colvin Run bridge project being undertaken by the the Virginia Department of Transportation. The transition points...
sungazette.news
Editor’s Notebook: How ‘M’barrassing!
If this old dog learned a new trick during his many years careening through the universe with the rest of you here on Mothership Gaia, it’s to admit my shortcomings, apologize and move on. Our annual community guides ran with this week’s edition, in an “A-to-Z” format where we...
sungazette.news
Speeders on Merrifield street may soon get extra $200 fine
Roadway: The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Sept. 13 was set to approve the installation of “$200 Additional Fine for Speeding” signs along Eskridge Road, a heavily traveled, mostly straight thoroughfare on the western edge of Merrifield’s Mosaic District. State law permits maximum fines of $200,...
sungazette.news
Marshall High hires new swim coach
Marshall High School recently hired Marijke Landon as its new head girls and boys swimming coach. Landon set school records and achieved All-American status in high school and later in college as a member of the Colorado State University women’s team. In addition to her swimming background, Landon brings...
sungazette.news
Langley senior second in cross country meet
It wasn’t planned, but maybe Lila Waters has discovered a new and effective pre-race strategy – sleep poorly the night before a major competition. That’s what happened to the Langley High School senior cross country runner the night prior to the Saturday morning-time Sept. 10 Monroe Parker Invitational meet at Burke Lake Park. Waters said she got just 41/2-hours of sleep and wasn’t feeling that great before the race. Yet she still finished second for the second-straight year, and did so in a personal-best time of 17:45 in the meet. A year ago she ran 18:31 in the event.
sungazette.news
PHOTOS: Yorktown triumphs over rival Madison
Yorktown High School’s varsity football team defeated perennial powerhouse James Madison, 14-11, at home on Sept. 9. CLICK HERE for coverage and click on any photo below to start the slide show from Deb Kolt. Lick on the “i” at bottom left of any photo for captions.
sungazette.news
Sports Notebook: Hiding in the woods
It’s a common occurrence that event officials during the annual multi-race Monroe Park Invitational high-school cross country meet at Burke Lake Park become annoyed with spectators potentially getting in the way of runners and impeding their progress, that one or two often loudly yell at those to get out of the way.
