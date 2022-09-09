ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
sungazette.news

Vienna leaders much more upbeat on library/parking proposal

Satisfied with a host of design improvements added after a pre-summer presentation, the Vienna Town Council agreed unanimously Sept. 12 to continue moving ahead on a joint venture with Fairfax County to build a new Patrick Henry Library with a parking structure. Council members had been less than pleased by...
VIENNA, VA
sungazette.news

Deadline approaches for McLean Community Foundation grants

Oct. 1 is the deadline for non-profit organizations to apply for McLean Community Foundation grants in the current cycle. In its most recent round of funding, the foundation bestowed more than $60,000, including funding to Franklin Sherman Elementary School PTA, Vinson Hall, McLean Project for the Arts and Lift Me Up.
MCLEAN, VA
sungazette.news

Bequest of land will augment Arlington park

Arlington County Board members on Sept. 17 are slated to accept the donation of a just under an acre of land that will be incorporated into adjacent Zachary Taylor Park. Deeding the parcel to the county government was part of the will of resident Anne Terborgh, who recently died. Terborgh directed that the back half of her property at 4582 26th St. North be carved out and handed over to be incorporated into the park.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
Arlington County, VA
Government
Arlington County, VA
Education
Local
Virginia Government
County
Arlington County, VA
sungazette.news

Fairfax County History, 9/15/22 edition

•• Residents of Fairfax County are raising funds to convert the track-bed of the W&OD Railroad into a highway. •• The Fairfax Red Cross plans to open an eye clinic and provide assistance to pregnant women in the coming year. •• U.S. Sen. Carter Glass, D-Va., has no...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Fairfax seeking volunteers to boost ‘bioblitz’

The Fairfax County Park Authority is taking part in this year’s Parks for Pollinators BioBlitz, and is actively looking for volunteers to participate. Parks for Pollinators is a national campaign focused on raising public awareness of the diversity and importance of pollinators as part of the ecosystem, running from Sept. 16 to Sept. 25.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Fairfax may take action on home it considers blighted

Fairfax County supervisors are slated Sept. 13 to authorize a public hearing on Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. to discuss a spot-blight-abatement plan that would raze a dilapidated home in the Vienna area and recoup demolition expenses from the homeowner. Neighboring residents since 2016 have complained about the poor condition...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Crime Solvers luncheon to focus on opioid crisis

Arlington County Crime Solvers will host its 2022 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award Luncheon on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Busboys and Poets in Shirlington. In addition to awards, the program will feature a discussion of efforts at the local level to address...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aps#Arlington School#The County Board#The School Board
sungazette.news

Survey says: Home-buyer interest continues to cool across region

Arlington and Alexandria are seeing the strongest home-buyer interest in the cooling regional real-estate market, but even they are generating less heat in the market than earlier in the year. The regional T3 Home Demand Index, which uses a number of factors to track buyer interest, fell from 110 in...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
sungazette.news

Letter: Arlington police went above, beyond call of duty

Editor: On Aug. 23, the Honor Flight of the Ozarks traveled from Springfield, Mo., to Washington D.C., with 76 veterans, 76 guardians plus 19 medical and flight staff. This daylong trip took place so that these veterans could visit their military memorials. Honor Flight of the Ozarks flight coordinator David...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

EV-charging station may get break from Fairfax supervisors

In an effort to further encourage the use of electric vehicles (EVs), Fairfax County supervisors on Sept. 13 are expected to set a public hearing for Oct. 11 to discuss temporarily waiving installation fees for EV-charging equipment. The board will consider an amendment to exempt all fees for electrical, building...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Week-long camp targets the young at heart

The Arlington Office of 55+ Programs of the Department of Parks and Recreation will present “55+ Camp,” a week of activities designed for adults over 55 years of age. The camp will run Oct. 10-14. Events will include biking, hiking, creative arts, cooking, games, a trip to a winery and more.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
sungazette.news

PHOTOS: Madison dropped in non-district football tilt

It was close but not enough as the James Madison High School varsity football team fell to Yorktown, 14-11, in non-district action on Sept. 9, 2022. See a roundup of high-school football action HERE, and enjoy the photos from Deb Kolt below. Click on any photo to start the slide show, and click on the “i” at bottom left to see captions.
YORKTOWN, VA
sungazette.news

Temporary stoplights coming to Hunter Mill Road at Colvin Run

Temporary traffic signals on Hunter Mill Road (Route 674) have been placed just north and south of Colvin Run and will be in place through next spring, part of the Hunter Mill Road over Colvin Run bridge project being undertaken by the the Virginia Department of Transportation. The transition points...
RESTON, VA
sungazette.news

Editor’s Notebook: How ‘M’barrassing!

If this old dog learned a new trick during his many years careening through the universe with the rest of you here on Mothership Gaia, it’s to admit my shortcomings, apologize and move on. Our annual community guides ran with this week’s edition, in an “A-to-Z” format where we...
sungazette.news

Speeders on Merrifield street may soon get extra $200 fine

Roadway: The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Sept. 13 was set to approve the installation of “$200 Additional Fine for Speeding” signs along Eskridge Road, a heavily traveled, mostly straight thoroughfare on the western edge of Merrifield’s Mosaic District. State law permits maximum fines of $200,...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Marshall High hires new swim coach

Marshall High School recently hired Marijke Landon as its new head girls and boys swimming coach. Landon set school records and achieved All-American status in high school and later in college as a member of the Colorado State University women’s team. In addition to her swimming background, Landon brings...
MARSHALL, VA
sungazette.news

Langley senior second in cross country meet

It wasn’t planned, but maybe Lila Waters has discovered a new and effective pre-race strategy – sleep poorly the night before a major competition. That’s what happened to the Langley High School senior cross country runner the night prior to the Saturday morning-time Sept. 10 Monroe Parker Invitational meet at Burke Lake Park. Waters said she got just 41/2-hours of sleep and wasn’t feeling that great before the race. Yet she still finished second for the second-straight year, and did so in a personal-best time of 17:45 in the meet. A year ago she ran 18:31 in the event.
MCLEAN, VA
sungazette.news

PHOTOS: Yorktown triumphs over rival Madison

Yorktown High School’s varsity football team defeated perennial powerhouse James Madison, 14-11, at home on Sept. 9. CLICK HERE for coverage and click on any photo below to start the slide show from Deb Kolt. Lick on the “i” at bottom left of any photo for captions.
YORKTOWN, VA
sungazette.news

Sports Notebook: Hiding in the woods

It’s a common occurrence that event officials during the annual multi-race Monroe Park Invitational high-school cross country meet at Burke Lake Park become annoyed with spectators potentially getting in the way of runners and impeding their progress, that one or two often loudly yell at those to get out of the way.
BURKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy